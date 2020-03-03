Anglo Ashanti And Risk-Off Conditions

On Monday, February 24, the price of nearby April gold futures on COMEX rose to a new high of $1691.70 per ounce, with the continuous contract moving to a peak of $1686.60. Gold traded to its highest price since January 2013 when it reached $1697.80.

Gold broke out to the upside in June 2019 when the US Federal Reserve told markets to expect short-term interest rates to fall from the 2.25%-2.50% level on the Fed Funds rate. Over the months that followed last year, the central bank pushed short-term rates 75 basis points lower to 1.50%-1.75%. At the same time, the Fed ended its program of balance sheet normalization that had been pushing rates higher further out along the yield curve. In September, the European central bank moved its deposit rate ten points lower to negative fifty basis points.

The decline in rates lit a bullish fuse under the gold market. Last June, gold broke above the critical technical resistance level at $1377.50, the 2016 high. In September, the price reached $1559.80, which was the peak in 2019. On January 8, the tensions between the US and Iran sent gold over the $1600 level to a high of $1613.30. On February 24, the day that the DJIA fell by over 1000 points and other stock indices followed, gold reached another new peak at $1686.60. Gold mining shares followed gold higher on February 24, but they lagged the price action in the gold futures market as they faced a plunge in the stock market.

Meanwhile, risk-off conditions throughout the final week of February finally caught up with gold as it too fell victim to the worst week in markets since the 2008 global financial crisis. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a South African gold mining company with production projects around the world.

Gold joins risk-off, and mining stocks do worse

While the knee-jerk reaction in the gold market on February 24 was a move to a new and higher high at $1691.70 on the April futures contract, the price settled the session near the low at $1661.79, $30 below the high. The failure to carry through on the upside as the stock market continued to plunge was a sign that risk-off was going to weigh on the price of the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of April COMEX futures highlights, gold traded between $1627 and $1666.70 from Tuesday, February 25 through Thursday, February 27. On Friday, the bottom fell out as the price plunged by over $75 per ounce to a low of $1564 and settled the session at $1566.70 per ounce, $125 below its high price on Monday. On Monday, March 2, the price was back at the $1600 level. Price momentum and relative strength indicators on the daily chart crossed lower and moved under neutral readings. Open interest began to decline as the weaker longs joined the risk-off trend by liquidating positions sending the metric below the 700,000-contract level. The sharp selloff pushed daily historical volatility to its higher level of the year at over 24%.

Gold dropped $125 or 7.39% from its high, but gold mining stocks did worse.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) holds shares in the world's leading gold producing companies. GDX has a 4.14% exposure to AngloGold Ashanti, according to Yahoo Finance.

Source: CQG

The chart of GDX shows that the ETF fell from a high of $31.84 on February 24 to a low of $25.43 on February 28 or 20.1%. GDX closed at $26.22 per share at the end of February, 17.7% lower than the February 24 peak. A toxic combination of a correction in gold and plunging stock market caused the GDX ETF to suffer over double the percentage loss compared to the yellow metal from the highs last week. Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti did even worse than the GDX during the final week of February 2020.

Anglo Ashanti is a global producer

AU has gold mining projects in ten countries around the world in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. The company has been around since 1944 with its headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa. For many years, South Africa was the leading producer of gold in the world until China surpassed the nation. AU's portfolio includes some of the most significant gold producing properties in history, including Western Deep.

Last week, AU shares suffered from the risk-off environment as they underperformed gold, and the GDX diversified gold mining ETF product.

Source: Barchart

The chart of AU shows that the shares fell from a high of $23.48 on February 24 to a low of $16.84 on February 28 or 28.3%. AU closed at $17.45 per share at the end of February, 25.7% lower than the February 24 peak.

The prospects for gold

While the risk-off activity in markets across all asset classes took the price of gold lower at the end of February, it did little to dent the bullish trend in the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart of COMEX gold futures shows that the trend remains high as both price momentum and relative strength indicators are moving higher in the lower regions of overbought territory. The overbought condition in gold may not be a negative sign for the yellow metal as the metrics sat at the high level from 2004 through 2011, and only rose to the current area in 2019. At the same time, the total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures market has been increasing with the price, which tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Quarterly volatility at below 9.70% at the end of last week was at the lowest level since 2012.

Gold posted gains over the past five consecutive quarters, and a close above the $1520 level at the end of this month would market the sixth consecutive quarterly price increase. From 2008 through 2011, gold rose for twelve straight quarters. Moreover, the price of gold has increased to a new record high in almost all currencies, except for Swiss franc and US dollars, over the past months. Last week, the yellow metal came within 60 francs of its record price. In dollars, the recent high was under $235 below the 2011 peak price.

The correction from the recent high may have taken the price of gold over $75 lower on Friday, February 28, but it did little to dent the bullish long-term trend in the precious metal that started in the early 2000s at just over $250 per ounce.

The rising price of gold is a commentary on the declining value of world currencies. Central Banks have become addicted to stimulus that flood the system with currency via historically low interest rates and asset purchases that push down rates further out along the yield curve. The most likely response to the current risk-off environment from the monetary authorities will be another round of the stimulus, which is rocket fuel for the bull market in gold.

AU shares are not expensive

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a market cap of $7.666 billion, trades an average of over three million shares each day, and pays shareholders a 0.63% dividend. The company recently sold its interests in South Africa to Harmony Gold Mining Company for $300 million. The move paves the way for AU to move its primary listing from South Africa to Canada or London, and concentrate on more profitable mines in Ghana, Australia, and the Americas.

An average of five analysts on Yahoo Finance has a target price of $23.26 and a range from $18.40 to $27 per share for AU. At $17.45 on February 28, AU stock could be at a bargain price.

Levels to watch in AU and gold

The gold market suffered a correction last week, and we could see lower levels if risk-off conditions continue. I view the $1520 level at the end of March as a significant level of technical support. Another close that creates a sixth consecutive gain would keep the bullish party intact in the gold market.

Source: Barchart

The long-term pictorial for AU shares shows that $23.85, the August 2019 high stands as the technical level on the upside.

AU shares are likely to follow the price of gold. The exit from South Africa and concentration on output in other countries around the world should put AngloGold Ashanti in a better position to profit from a continuation of the bull market in the yellow metal. Central bank policy, when it comes to a continuation of accommodative monetary policy, should keep the bull market in gold intact. I believe that the current correction is nothing more than another opportunity to buy the yellow metal that should head to a new record high in US dollars and a challenge of the $2000 per ounce level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold