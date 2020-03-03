Fear And Loathing In Stocks - Coronavirus And A Second-Degree 'Bern'

The last week of February 2020 was the worst in over a decade in markets across all asset classes. 2020 is a leap year, but the extra day, February 29, fell on a Saturday. For most market participants, the only good thing about the additional day in the month was that markets were not open for business.

The last significant correction in the stock market came throughout the final quarter of 2018. The S&P 500 index fell from a peak of 2939.86 in early October 2018 to a low of 2346.58 by the end of December, a decline of 20.2%.

While 2018 ended with a thud in the stock market, 2019 began with a bang, and the bullish party continued, with few interruptions until February 19, 2019. In my recent pieces on the stock market, I had been warning that the volatility index or VIX was at far too low a level given all of the issues facing markets across all asset classes. In 2019, the trade war between the US and China was a constant reminder that economic weakness in the world's most populous nation was weighing on the global economy. At the same time, protests in Hong Kong presented a challenge to the government at a time when trade issues had forced a slowdown. The January 15 "phase one" trade agreement caused optimism to return to markets briefly, but the outbreak of Coronavirus quickly ended the positive outlook.

While the stock market continued to rally through the second half of January until February 19, lifting the leading indices to new record levels, fear and loathing returned to markets last week. From February 19 through February 28, a massive amount of value evaporated in the stock market. Most market analysts blame fear and uncertainty about the future impact of Coronavirus and the rising odds of a pandemic as the reason for the sell-off that caused a double-digit percentage loss in the S&P500 index from the high. I believe that the virus is only a part of the story.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) reflects the price action in the VIX volatility index.

Stocks plunge in the worst sell-off in years

On February 19, the S&P 500 reached an all-time high of 3,393.52.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, over the next seven trading sessions, the index dropped to a low of 2,855.84 or 15.8%. It took seven sessions for the index to experience a decline that was almost at the level as in the final quarter of 2018.

The sell-off was the worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

A virus triggers selling

Monday, February 24, was an ugly day for the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by over 1000 points, and all of the other indices posted their most significant daily losses in years. Reports that Coronavirus spread to South Korea, Iran, and Italy caused stocks to drop and investors to run to the safety of the US bond market. At first, gold rallied to a new and higher high, but as the week wore on and selling continued, even the yellow metal fell victim to risk-off action in markets as gold dropped by over $75 per ounce on Friday, February 28.

The financial news media harped on the virus. In the US, a handful of cases caused stocks to move even lower throughout the week. A report from the CDC that it expected the virus to infect the US created near panic selling in markets. On Friday afternoon, the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve stabilized stocks when he said the central bank was ready to provide stimulus to stem the effects of the virus. However, there was no significant rally on the session. The NASDAQ closed with a marginal gain, but the S&P500 and DJIA posted losses on the final trading day in February. Last week will go down in history as one of the worst five-day periods for the stock market. The trajectory of the move to the downside and decline in valuations and portfolio values was nothing short of a crash.

I was surprised that the media and analysts put all of the blame on the virus. An event on Saturday, February 22, likely exacerbated the selling in the equity arena.

U.S. politics contribute as markets are "Feeling the Bern"

I live in Las Vegas, the silver state. On Saturday, February 22, my home state held a caucus for the Democrats to award delegates to the convention that will nominate a candidate to challenge President Trump in the November 2020 general election. Coming into the caucus, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont ran a close second in the Iowa caucus and won the New Hampshire primary hands down. In Nevada, Senator Sanders captures more than 40% of the vote handing him another victory and vaulting him into the leadership position in the delegate count and political polls.

Senator Sanders has a significant base of support. Were it not for super-delegates in 2016, he might have defeated Hillary Clinton, who went on the lose to President Trump in the general election. This year, the tide appears to have turned for the Vermont Senator and self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist. If successful, the election will pit a socialist versus a sitting President who is a billionaire and capitalist. The Democrats are pulling out all the stops to try to stop the Senator. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a former Republican, joined the race and is spending hundreds of millions to defeat Sanders and gain the party's nomination. Before the first vote was cast in the primary season, the front-runner was former Vice President Joe Biden, a moderate Democrat who has embraced parts of the party's progressive agenda as it has shifted to the left on the political spectrum. Biden's results in the first three contests were a disappointment. Last weekend, he won the South Carolina primary in a landslide. Stocks recovered on Monday in the aftermath of the win by the moderate Democrat.

The winner on Super Tuesday could be well on the way to capturing the nomination. The bottom line is that the support for Senator Sanders and the progressive agenda make him the candidate to beat. A Sanders presidency would mean profound changes in a host of policy initiatives. If Senator Sanders emerges from Super Tuesday with a significant win, stocks could experience a similar move as during the final week of February.

Wall Street is not a fan of the Senator from Vermont, and the feeling is more than mutual. I believe that Sander's victory in Nevada on February 22 exacerbated the selling in the stock market during the final week of last month as stocks came down with both a case of Coronavirus and a second-degree "Bern." Moreover, if Sanders continues to pile up delegates and becomes the nominee, we could see a lot more volatility in the stock market up until the November election. Volatility in equities tends to rise dramatically as share prices decline.

The VIX explodes

In 2019, the VIX index, which measures the implied volatility of put and call options on S&P 500 stocks, traded in a range from 11.03 to a high of 24.81. Options are price insurance, and market participants tend to purchase insurance on portfolios when share prices decline. A rising VIX makes the cost of the insurance premiums soar.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the VIX rose from a low of 11.75 in January 2020 as stock prices climbed to new highs to a peak of 49.48 last week, the highest level since February 2018 when it peaked at 50.30. The VIX index closed the month of February at just over the 40 level, the highest closing level since September 2011. The rally on Monday sent the volatility index back into the low 30s.

VIX-related products have been useful hedges

I have been writing that the VIX was at an unsustainable level on the downside over the past weeks. I advocated for buying on any weakness with tight stops and re-establishing long positions in a quest to ride a spike to the upside with a trailing stop. That wave higher came last week. The VIX and VIX-related products are too expensive at the 40 level on the VIX to buy as we head into March, but that does not mean they cannot go even higher.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product is a short-term instrument that moves higher and lower with the VIX. The most recent top holdings of VIXY include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VIXY has net assets of $325.39 million, trades an average of over 4.5 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.87%. On the final day of February, over 21.6 million shares of VIXY changed hands.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart illustrates that VIY moved from a low of $11.03 on February 19, the day stocks hit the high, to a high of $20.55 on February 28, and closed last week at $18.84 per share.

The progress of Coronavirus will have a significant impact on the path of least resistance of the stock market. However, another set of victories for Senator Sanders on Super Tuesday, on March 3, could cause the stock market to feel the "Bern" and more price carnage and higher VIX levels could be on the horizon.

Hunter S. Thompson was one of my favorite authors. He wrote Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and other excellent works. If he were alive today, the market's reaction to Senator Bernie Sanders would be a story of "Fear and Loathing on Wall Street." The stock market is telling us that the Senator from Vermont has the potential to become the 46th President of the United States.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.