Retirement Advisor: Bad News, Good Guidance (Podcast)

Summary

Roll Call reports that the Teamster’s largest fund is headed toward insolvency, and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation fund that serves as its backstop is about four years from depletion.

Worse, CNBC reports the PBGC doesn’t back church plans, so a closed Catholic hospital’s nearly 700 former employees may wind up with nothing.

What makes these cases so devastating is that people live off of their incomes; they can survive portfolio depletion but a lifetime income is a necessity.