Square: Confusion Over Results

Square (SQ) has a lot of moving parts in their revenue numbers so the stock rallying on Q4 numbers and more specifically on disappointing 2020 guidance has investors chasing false revenue hype again. Despite the U.S. stock markets crashing over 10%, the stock is near recent highs. My investment thesis remains negative at this valuation due to the likelihood the market doesn't understand the presented revenue metrics and the ramifications.

Image Source: Square website

Confusing Revenue Numbers

A few months back along with the Q3 earnings report, Square announced the company would no longer report adjusted revenue due to SEC guidance. The focus on adjusted revenues impacted related margins reported to investors, but the metric was very useful to strip out transaction-based costs. In addition, the net revenues includes pass-through bitcoin trading costs offering zero-calorie revenues to Square.

The jump in revenues for the Cash App is a reason to be bullish on the long term of Square while the GPV continues to decelerate in a negative signal. The big problem with the Cash App revenue is the inclusion of Bitcoin net revenues and now stock trading.

The problem is the inflated revenues without the benefits misleads investors into thinking the fintech has this large revenue growth. For Q4, Square reported the following Cash App numbers:

Net revenues $361M, up 147%,

Adjusted revenues $183M, up 96%

Gross profit $144M, up 104%

In essence, half of the revenues and a substantial amount of the boost from last Q4 were passthrough bitcoin trading costs. A prime example of how net revenues aren't a useful metric considering bitcoin had $178 million in quarterly revenues and only $3 million in gross profits.

Even using the total net revenue metric, Square is forecasting a sharp slowdown in 2020 revenue growth. Excluding Caviar, the company had 2019 net revenues of $4.57 billion. The 2020 target of $5.9 billion only produces 29% growth, down significantly from 45% last year.

Source: Square Q4'19 shareholder letter

These net revenue numbers just aren't useful (thanks SEC). Luckily, Square provided investors with 2020 transaction-based costs of $3.1 billion.

The adjusted revenue guidance is $2.8 billion to $2.845 billion. The analyst consensus was for adjusted revenues of $2.87 billion suggesting Square will actually miss consensus estimates.

Data by YCharts

The actual suggestion from the stock rally is that investors are confusing the net revenue target of $5.9 billion with the adjusted revenue analyst target of $2.87 billion. The Cash App numbers were so bullish due to the bitcoin trading that some investors clearly though the company was guiding up substantially.

What still drives the real revenue growth is GPV. Square is now down to 25% growth and all signs point to further deceleration in 2020. Even the shift to larger sellers isn't preventing the lower growth rates.

Source: Square Q4'19 shareholder letter

No Clear Value

Regardless of whether the revenue picture is confusing or over hyped, investors can clearly just look at the EBITDA targets to value the stock. Square generated $417 million adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and guided to only $510 million in 2020.

Due to this shift towards reporting adjusted revenues, it appears that investors jumped on the large net revenue target of $5.9 billion in comparison to the adjusted revenue figure below $2.85 billion. The odd part of this reality was the acknowledgement that Square would miss consensus EPS estimates of $0.95 by up to $0.05.

The targeted EBITDA growth rate is only in the 22% range while the stock trades at 76x EBITDA estimates for 2020. With 485 million diluted shares outstanding, Square has a market valuation of $39 billion with the stock up at $80.

Square is a prime example of where financial websites don't always list the fully diluted share count. Due to GAAP reported losses, the company only lists ~430 million shares outstanding causing a lot of websites to list a market value of only $34 billion.

The hype was further exasperated by the suggestion that Square is an acquisition target. According to Investors.com, Lisa Ellis, analyst at MoffettNathanson, views Square as a takeover target:

As one of few standalone, U.S. brick-and-mortar SMB-centric players (and which also happens to have a top-performing neobank in Cash App) — Square is a highly attractive acquisition target.

Investors shouldn't think any large financial institution is going to pay over $50 billion to acquire the fintech. Note, a 50% premium price would require a $60 billion price tag and one probably shouldn't expect the company to accept a deal below this premium requiring an all-time high offer of $120. PayPal Holdings (PYPL) only has a market cap of $127 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Square initially rallied on what appears to be a misinterpretation of 2020 revenue guidance. The company has a bright future, but investors are paying up far too much for limited growth metrics.

My value target still suggests the stock should trade no more than 50x EBITDA targets or the equivalent of ~$50.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.