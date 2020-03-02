Oil Prices Rebound As The Market Looks Forward To The OPEC+ Meeting

For us, the game plan is to go long sometime around the middle of this week. We will look to go long into the OPEC+ meeting as we expect the results to "surprise the market".

Last week's material sell-off in crude failed to boost global refining margins, which is a worrying sign to see. We think global refining margins will need to rebound first before there are any signs of a sustainable demand rebound.

The Saudis have already reduced March exports to China by ~500k b/d, so we can expect at least that much for the incoming meeting.

From what we are hearing, the range of the cut may vary from 1 to 1.5 mb/d.

The rumor right now is that OPEC+ will agree to ~1 mb/d of production cut with the Saudis taking a large part of this cut.

Welcome to the OPEC+ edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Oil prices are staging a strong rally in part from the crazy sell-off we had last week but also as the market starts to price in some forward expectations for this incoming OPEC+ meeting.

At the moment, we think the market is starting to price in at least a ~600k b/d cut. In order for the market to be surprised, most of the cut will have to come from Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait, and we think the size of the cut will have to be closer to ~1.5 mb/d.

Part of this could also be related to the high Brent 1-2 timespread expiration, but we think global refining margins will need to rebound first before there are any signs of a sustainable demand rebound.

For the time being, we are not seeing the demand fall hitting any onshore storages. Onshore storages have been largely flat to down since the start of the year, so we may not see the impact until March.

But given the Libya outage has already taken out ~1 mb/d from the market, this has already cushioned much of the demand drop resulting from the coronavirus.

At the moment, with global worries from coronavirus stemming air travel, global jet fuel demand of ~7.5 mb/d will likely be the most impacted. We don't know the severity of the impact yet, so we will need to keep monitoring airline results.

For us, the game plan is to go long sometime around the middle of this week. We will look to go long into the OPEC+ meeting as we expect the results to "surprise the market". Subscribers will receive real-time alerts as to when we do go long.

