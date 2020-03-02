A Share Price And Fundamentals Disconnect Could Be An Opportunity In Foot Locker

Introduction

Over the last 5 years Foot Locker (FL) has traded in a wide range between $30 and $80 per share, and currently sits near the low end of that range. The company reported an EPS beat for fiscal 2019 4th quarter and full-year earnings, but missed on revenue before the open Friday. Shares rose 8% to close at $36.25 despite continued weakness in the market overall.

Foot Locker's share price appears to be somewhat disconnected from the fundamentals here, trading at just 8 times TTM GAAP EPS, with guidance for a slight EPS and comparable sales increase in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Fiscal 2019 and Q4 Earnings Assessment

Foot Locker reported a comparable store sales decrease of 1.6% in the fourth quarter and a decline in net income of almost 11%. Net sales for the full year, however, managed to increase by around 0.8%. The year's sales gains did not translate to the bottom line though, as profits for the year fell to $498M from $541M in 2018.

Source: Foot Locker 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Press Release

As per the conference call, Nike footwear and gear sold well, but apparel overall and other footwear brands saw unexpected softness leading to the comparable sales declines in Q4. Margins were pressured by greater markdowns on slower moving apparel, and a mix of vendor and category sales with lower initial markup rates.

The decrease in net income was less noticeable but still present in the EPS numbers, as Foot Locker's share count has declined significantly. The company returned $499 million to shareholders in the year through dividends and buy backs, and announced a $0.02 increase to the quarterly dividend, which now sits at $0.40 per quarter (4.41% annual yield with the stock at $36.25) going forward.

Data by YCharts

Management guided for both a comparable sales gain and EPS growth in fiscal 2020, but notably, did not guide for a net income gain (EPS could increase based on share buybacks alone). While I don't consider this concerning at this time, it is something to keep in mind. Management also expects to spend a considerable $275 million on CAPEX in 2020 compared to just $187 million spent in 2019. CAPEX is ultimately cash flow not returned to shareholders, although if used correctly, should generate sufficient cash flow returns in the future for investors.

Valuation and Conclusion

Here's where the stock gets interesting and where there may be a potential disconnect. The FASTgraphs normal P/E ratio, which removes the highest and lowest annual average P/E ratios over the selected time frame, has Foot Locker's normal P/E ratio at 13.7. Were the stock trading there today, it would be trading at a price near $62 per share, a 70% premium to Friday's closing price of $36.25.

Earnings are expected to continue increasing over time along with revenue by both management and analysts alike. Combine this with a reasonably strong balance sheet with $907M in cash, and just $122M in long term debt, as well as an earnings yield of 15% and a dividend approaching 5%, make Foot Locker look like a decent value play here. Shares are undoubtedly cheap and if the company can continue to put up reasonably solid profits, the stock could see substantial gains from here.

Source: FASTgraphs

I'll likely be writing more articles on Foot Locker, as well as other great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. So be sure to follow me and turn on email notifications to ensure you never miss another one of my articles! I try to help all my readers find interesting opportunities in the market. Also, be on the lookout for my upcoming marketplace service, Superior Smallcaps. Consider checking out some of the other articles I've written as well, which often do a deep dive into a company's fundamentals or take a look at their most recent earnings or news releases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.