Higher Silver Prices: My Thesis Is Valid

Coronavirus Stock Market Crash

Last week the stock market fell 10%. I mistakenly believed that gold (and gold mining stocks) was going to work as a hedge against a stock market crash. Instead, gold sold off, as did the miners. I thought that the high levels of debt that have accumulated would induce investors to buy gold. I was wrong.

Note: I have never focused on silver as a hedge because I believe that gold leads and silver follows. I consider gold to be the big dog because the silver market is very small.

What I learned this week is that gold is not a hedge for a stock market sell-off. If you want a hedge for that, then you need to be short a stock index or own the VIX. What drives gold is the fear-trade, but fear of what? Bonds failing! There is much more money invested in bonds than stocks, and that money is invested for safety!

When the last stock market crash occurred in 2008, gold and silver crashed as well. I should have learned then what I learned this week. Gold and silver didn't rally until after the crash - when the fallout began for bonds. After the crash, investors worried about their bonds and bought gold and silver. From 2009 until 2011, gold and silver took off. Then, after the markets recovered and the fear in bonds subsided, gold and silver started their 7-year bear market in 2012.

The signs were there that gold and silver would fall with a market crash. The biggest sign, which I have repeated over and over, is that silver has not yet confirmed a new gold bull market. Based on my analysis, it was not yet the perfect time to jump into gold/silver mining shares, silver call options, or silver future contracts.

Bonds Thesis

The good news today is that bonds are now weakened psychologically. That means there is a good chance investors will begin buying gold to protect (hedge) their bonds. Others will sell their bonds and buy gold. Others will buy gold instead of more bonds. In other words, the gold fear-trade is likely to manifest in the coming months - unless the markets do a quick recovery.

I became a gold mining investor in 1991 because of my belief that the U.S. government would eventually have to default on its debt. My analysis was simple: gold is the ultimate hedge for a massive bond default. Bonds are supposed to be for safety, so if bonds fail in a big way, the go-to investment should be gold.

I admit that my thesis was a bit of a stretch back in 1991, but today it is becoming more and more of a likelihood. Today, most knowledgeable financial analysts admit that it is nearly impossible to pay back our debt. Although, they use assumptions on how we will avoid a default. What they fail to realize is that the U.S. can only borrow money based on its economy. If the economy falters, then a default is inevitable.

Do the math and you will see that the U.S. is already trapped by low interest rates. We are paying $400 to $500 billion in annual interest payments and interest rates are at historic lows. With just a small rise in interest rates we are bankrupt. Everyone knows this and it is not a secret. Investors who hold large quantities of our Treasury debt will dump it once there is enough fear that it will not be paid back. Surely that day is coming.

I always use the analogy of the game of chicken that teenagers played in their cars in the 1950s. Right now Japan and China are already playing this game of chicken to see who blinks first. They are watching to see who sells their US Treasury debt first. They both are nervous and know exactly what I am writing about. One of them at some point is going to try to sell their debt. The day that selling begins, it is all over. The U.S. will have no choice but to default. Why? Because interest rates will rise. It's impossible to sell $1 trillion in U.S. debt and not cause interest rates to rise substantially.

The game of chicken scenario will play out, but it probably won't be the first crack in the dike. The U.S. economy is busy deteriorating. No one will acknowledge this, but it's true. Politicians like to claim that the U.S. consumer is strong, but that's untrue. The middle class has been deteriorating since the early 1970s. This is the first generation that is poorer than their parents.

Living wage jobs are becoming harder and harder to find. Costs are increasing for housing, education, and healthcare. As a result, the middle class is shrinking. Plus, everyone is accumulating large amounts of debt. If it wasn't for low interest rates and liquidity injections, the U.S. economy would probably be weaker than Europe.

Fear-Trade Indicator

When you consider how big the bond market has become, and the fact that a great deal of it is likely to default, then you will understand the huge upside potential for gold (and silver as a correlation).

I have created a fear-trade indicator, which is a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest. Today, it is at 2.5, which is "Getting Uncomfortable". If it was at a 3, then gold would not have fallen $50 last week. Once it gets to 3.5, gold will be running.

Here is my fear-trade scale:

1.0: Zero Fear

1.5: Very Little Fear

2.0: Comfortable

2.5: Getting Uncomfortable (Current Value)

3.0: High

3.5: Very High

4.0: Extreme

4.5: The Verge of panic

5.0: Pure Panic

Best Investment

So, under this scenario, what is the best investment for the next 5 years? You could say gold and gold miners, and you would be close. It's actually silver and silver miners, because of the GSR (gold-silver ratio). The GSR is currently at 95, which is near an ATH (all-time high). The GSR should be under 50, so you get 2 to 1 leverage by owning silver and silver miners. Silver is an incredibly versatile metal and there is no reason for it being this cheap.

The low silver price makes no sense. Some think that silver should be valued with a GSR of 10, and it wouldn't be shocking if that occurs. Today, for each ounce of gold mined, there are about 10 ounces of silver mined. We will look back on this era and wonder why the low silver price lasted for so long.

You may be thinking that a GSR of 10 is pie-in-the-sky fantasy. But every year new uses are found for silver. In fact, currently the Chinese are adding colloidal silver to some of the sprays to fumigate the coronavirus. It seems like all new technologies use silver. You can't make a car (electric or combustion motor) without silver. You can't make a cell phone. You can't make a solar panel.

Now for the good news, and the reason for this article. The silver chart is currently my favorite chart as an investment indicator. First, it has been in a 7-year bear market that has created an incredible base channel (see green lines below). That base has created huge upside potential for a big breakout. Second, it is on the verge of its first weekly golden cross since 2009 (see green arrows below).

A golden cross is when a smaller moving average crosses a larger moving average on its way up. In this case, the 50 WMA (50-week moving average) is about to cross the 200 WMA.

If that chart did not get your attention, I have another one that is even better (see below). This is the quarterly silver chart since 1970. It was Tweety by Graddhy, who I follow. It shows the largest cup and handle I have ever seen. If it unfolds as anticipated, silver could easily reach $100 and beyond.

So, what do we have? We have a coronavirus that is causing havoc with the markets. We have an economic expansion that is the longest in history and overdue to contract. We have income levels that are growing at an anemic rate. We have healthcare costs spiraling out of control. We have corporate earnings that are stagnant. We have a plethora of corporations that are zombies and are not paying any interest on their debt. We have government debt that is out of control. Finally, we all praying that the Fed can manipulate interest rates and maintain liquidity injections that keep this mirage going.

With that backdrop, go back and look at the basing channel for silver. Do you really think silver is going lower? I don't. I think we are just about at the bottom. We might go down and retest the low from 2016 at around $14.50, but the more likely outcome is that we never get to $15. Not now. Not ever again.

That base channel is screaming that we are going to break out. And that's where I think it's going. That could take us to $50, which would be a new all-time high. After that, we find out if $50 holds and how much higher we could go. My personal target is $150, but I think $50 is a pretty good bet.

How to Invest in Silver

So, how do you invest to take advantage of higher silver prices? Physical silver is always an option and is easy to purchase on the Internet. I like 10 oz. bars because they have low premiums and should be easy to sell. Next, I like 1 oz. sovereign coins, such as U.S. Silver Eagles, Canadian Maples, etc. I also like 90% U.S. silver coins from before 1965, especially 1964 JFK half dollars (because I expect them to sell at a high premium once they are hard to find).

If you don't want physical, the next option is ETFs. There are silver bullion ETFs, such as PSLV and SLV. Then there are silver miner ETFs, such as SIL and SILJ. I like these ETFs a lot because they limit your risk. I do prefer PSLV over SLV because I trust Eric Sprott. I also prefer SIL over SILJ because it has less risk. That said, I own all four.

Lastly, you can take more risk and buy silver mining stocks. Go read my Top 10 Silver miners for 2020 post. It's still timely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIL, SILJ, SLV, PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.