Exxon Mobil: I Love To Hate It

I pride myself on writing the article no one else writes and this will be no different. It isn't going to be full of data like EBITDA, P/E, EPS, capex or any of that mumbo jumbo. It isn't going to have bundles of colorful fancy graphs for you to expand, maximize and scroll through. No, no information trying to prove any point. There are enough of those types of articles ... we certainly don't need one more.

No, this is an article about an action plan. Something one can do. It won't work for everyone -- nothing does -- but it can work for many. Most interestingly it can work for those that either love or those that "love to hate" Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Let me start out by saying this is a strange article for me to be writing. I just bought XOM. Strange because on one hand I have repeatedly cautioned investors against buying Exxon Mobil on the dips at $80, $75, $70 and $60. I still don't think XOM is a straight buy even at $50. "Buying the Dip" requires more than just drops and doing something to make oneself feel better.

What this article will do (I hope) is explain the seeming paradox between what I say and what I did.

But the real message is not in why but how I bought XOM.

XOM in Favor:

The reasons in favor of buying XOM really have little to do with XOM. They are external to XOM and are just as applicable for almost any stock. I decided to take a stock that, I believe, has little going for it and show that a strategy, properly deployed, can work for out-of-favor stocks. This will enable readers to examine the impact it could have with in-favor stocks ... like Tesla (TSLA) or Apple (AAPL) or any number of trendy stocks.

So, let's start by talking about the investing conditions we face TODAY and ignore the attributes of any particular stock. As I see it, the conditions can be summed up as:

The extremely low interest rate environment is expected to continue or even go lower. That means cash, returning, maybe, 1% becomes the "do-nothing" asset. The flight to safety is a flight to nowhere. Now, if I can take some of my go-nowhere cash and reasonably safely earn more than 1%, I'm ahead. That's what I'm shooting for: increasing the yield on my idle cash. I'm not looking at XOM for a big bounce-back or growth stock. I have 2000 choices for that. I can certainly and very easily find better plays among such a large group. Stocks are trading off their highs. When stocks drop it could be either a blessing or a curse. Its important to distinguish "buy-the-dip" from "catching a falling knife". The answer lies in determining whether or not the recent drop is a "knee-jerk" reaction or a breakdown of one or more fundamentals. One can profitably buy dips that are "knee jerk" ... not so much when fundamental breakdowns caused the drop. Too many "dip-buyers" when XOM hit $80, $75, $70 and $60 may not have figured this out. As for the present, I think its too early to call this recent drop to $50 either way. As such, the risk/reward is difficult to determine. Volatility (VIX) is at extreme levels. Volatility makes trading easier. Day traders and option traders want volatility. We'll see why as this article progresses. Time horizon: these conditions are likely to exist short term. I don't know how long "short term" is, but likely less than a year. So, we need to take advantage sooner rather than later. Later may find that the window of opportunity has closed.

I'm willing to make a short term play when the time is right.

Action Plan

Now, let's see how we can incorporate these conditions into something meaningful. What is it about these conditions that turns a stock I hate into a stock I own?

Simple: It is how one buys it. I wouldn't buy XOM, even at these levels, without hedging. I could hedge a little or a lot. I could hedge by buying options or selling options. However, selling options is the correct method when volatility is high.

When volatility is high the option premium raises accordingly. Any premium credit for selling calls reflects this increased volatility. When something is high-priced, it is safer to sell it than buy into it. That means one can receive a much greater premium credit than "normal" times would dictate. The premium credit is Super Sized.

Now, one can play with the Super Size many different ways. What one does will depend upon whether one looks to use this excessive premium credit to enhance growth or increase safety or somewhere in between. I will illustrate what I did (increase safety) and then show those more optimistic about XOM, a way to us it to enhance growth.

So, let's take a look. Keep in mind that the values herein are as of the close on Friday February 28th. They will vary somewhat as XOM's price and volatility gyrates up and down. So it can be a little better or a little worse but the basic principle will remain unchanged.

Safety, First:

A covered call consists of buying the stock and selling a call. It is the simplest of option strategies. Most investors use them or are at least aware of them. Let me encourage any investor that is a novice to go to the CBOE web site and read about covered calls before implementing this or any other option strategy.

Now, since I don't like XOM, I sell the call as far as reasonable below its current trading price. This takes a few steps.

Step 1: When picking a particular strike I start out by looking at various expiration dates. This isn't as easy at it may seem, because the further out one goes the less "hi-vol" premium one gets. I won't go into it any further here, but suffice it to say I chose September, 2020. This is in fitting with my assessment of a short term horizon.

Step 2: Next comes the strike. I want to choose the lowest strike I can that gives me some extrinsic value (Deep-in-the-money or DITM). Enough extrinsic value that I won't be called away without having earned some dividends and a reasonable gain. As I pen this article, with XOM trading at $51.44, the $42.5 strike will credit around $10.70 in premium.

My cost basis in the stock is the current price ($51.44) minus the premium credit ($10.70) or $40.74.

The extrinsic is calculated by adding the premium credit to the strike and subtracting the share price. So, $10.7 plus $42.5=$53.2 minus $51.44 = extrinsic of $1.76.

Results:

XOM stock up: The significance of the extrinsic is that if XOM rises and the stock is "called-away" ... the extrinsic represents the minimum gain I will receive. I will also have received dividends in the meantime.

For illustration, let's assume XOM rises and the call is exercised before the expiry date but after I receive just one dividend of $.87. My total gain would be the extrinsic plus the dividend or $2.63.

So, under this scenario, I will have earned $2.63 on a net cost basis of $40.74 for a gain of slightly more than 6%. A 6% gain in six months suits me fine ... especially since I was just trying to augment idle cash.

Because the call will likely be exercised as XOM rises, the gains are limited to the extrinsic and any dividends. I don't object because I'm looking to gain something on idle cash .... not gain some risk-on investment return.

XOM stock flat:

In this case the call would likely expire rather than be called away. I'm not going into detailed reasons why, but a stock is usually not called away if the extrinsic is greater than the dividend. So, in addition to the extrinsic and the first dividend I get the second dividend of $.87 increasing my gain to about 8.5% in six months time. Not bad for an idle cash supplement.

Now, depending upon market conditions I can roll the call ahead or call it quits. I'll worry about that in September.

XOM down:

As long as XOM holds at or above the strike of $42.50 the results are the same as XOM-flat ... or a gain of about 8.5%.

If XOM drops below $42.50 I give back some (or all) of the extrinsic and dividends. That means I break even at XOM= $39. ($42.50-$1.70-$1.77)

So, I can't lose any money unless XOM drops another 26%. 26% is a pretty big "safety net". I'm comfortable with that. And if a greater than 26% happens, the VIX will likely be through the roof and, once again, be my friend. Perhaps, even if I lose, I win.

Now a greater than 26% drop could happen. This strategy isn't arbitrage ... it isn't without any risk. It is risk/reward. Given the stature of XOM; the recent drop; piled onto even more drops, I judge the risk/reward as highly favorable. Actually, I would describe the risk/reward as compelling.

For those that like pictures to help them visualize the trade, here's a simple, generic, chart from Fidelity that illustrates how this works. I choose this particular chart as it coincidentally matches up close to the strikes, etc. illustrated herein:

Forget Safety ... I want Greed:

Now, let me switch to a modification of the strategy for those that are willing to trade some safety for more upside. This fits the many investors that favor XOM more than I do. Investors that will probably keep the position well into the future looking for that elusive recovery.

Adjustment:

Before I provide additional choices let me state that there is only one way to allow unlimited gains and that is outright, unencumbered share ownership.

Using covered calls will provide greater returns only if the underlying stock doesn't rise too fast or too high. However, if the underlying stays relatively flat or drops, the covered call will always provide more value.

So, using covered call will always have some limit of safety embedded.

One alters the amount of safety by altering the strike price.

By example, simply placing the strike closer to the trading price will increase opportunity and reduce safety. One could be little cautious and place it between the $42.50 and the price (in-the-money or ITM); or be aggressive and place it above the price (out-of-the-money or OTM).

I can't illustrate every choice, so I choose to illustrate an at-the-money or ATM strike of $52.50. This will credit about $3.50 in premium.

I'll let the reader do much of the math, but here's the operative results.

Extrinsic = $3.50 Net cost basis = $47.94 Dividend yield on cost basis = 7.25% Max gain on XOM rise (including two dividends) = $6.3 = 13% Safety net (price minus extrinsic minus 2 dividends = $46 = 9%

Conclusion

There are many views on companies like XOM. The dividend is attractive the past is ugly and the future is unknown.

That said, there are times that conditions change the metrics on a particular stock. Sometimes the change is internal and sometimes external.

Though I don't like XOM for the long haul, I'm not willing to close my eyes on a rare opportunity. What I've presented here is just that. A rare opportunity.

The strategy presented here can be applied to other companies. I've done the same thing with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B). I've done a similar thing with AAPL.

The key is to try to assess current conditions from a vantage point of opportunity rather than fear.

One maxim worth remembering is when fear is up, opportunities can be found in selling options. It couldn't be simpler than that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, AAPL, RDSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have covered calls on XOM, RDSA and AAPL