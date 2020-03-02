DocuSign To Acquire Seal Software For Contract AI Tech

However, DOCU the stock appears richly valued given the firm's continued operating losses, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

With the deal, DOCU is bringing an investee company in-house to more widely apply its 'AI' technologies across its offerings.

Seal has developed legal contract machine learning technologies that improve contract review efficiencies within enterprises.

DocuSign said it will acquire Seal Software for $188 million in cash.

Quick Take

DocuSign (DOCU) has announced the proposed acquisition of Seal Software for $188 million.

Seal has developed a machine learning-based contract analytics software system for enterprises of all sizes.

With the deal, DOCU brings in-house technologies it can apply throughout its offerings, increasing value for clients.

However, DOCU still hasn’t reached operating breakeven, so my bias for the stock is NEUTRAL until it makes a decisive turn in that direction.

Target Company

Walnut Creek, California-based Seal was founded to develop contract discovery and lifecycle management software solutions for businesses.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer John O'Melia, who has been with the firm since March of 2017 and was previously SVP Worldwide Services & Customer Success at Dell EMC.

Below is an overview video of Seal's solution:

Source: Seal Software

Seal’s primary offerings include:

Contract discovery

Data extraction

Analytics

Marketplace

The company has developed robust alliance and technology partner programs.

Investors have invested at least $58 million and include DocuSign, Toba Capital, and Tern.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the market for legal analytics was $451 million in 2017 and is expected to grow sharply to $1.86 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 32.7% from 2018 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing use of machine learning technologies to improve service offerings and a desire by enterprises for greater efficiencies in risk management and procurement analytics.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Wolters Kluwer (OTC:WOLTF)

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

MindCrest

UnitedLex

Argopoint

LexisNexis

Premonition

Analytics Consulting

IBM (IBM)

Wipro (WIT)

Other small firms

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

DocuSign disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $188 million in cash.

Management did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of October 31, 2019 DocuSign had $653.8 million in cash and short-term investments and $1.2 billion in total liabilities of which $458.6 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended October 31, 2019 was $50.9 million.

In the past 12 months, DocuSign’s stock price has risen 55.3% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 22.6% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 4.3%, as the DOCU chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in five of the last seven quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $15,490,000,000 Enterprise Value $15,460,000,000 Price / Sales 16.65 Enterprise Value / Sales 17.20 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $222,400,000 Revenue Growth Rate 38.25% Earnings Per Share -$1.32

Source: Company Financials

DocuSign has an Enterprise Value / Sales multiple of 17.20x. Compare that to a basket of publicly held software system firms derived from the NYU Stern School’s data, which shows an average EV/Sales multiple of 8.77x.

Commentary

DOCU is acquiring Seal to bring in-house a system it already resells as part of its Agreement Cloud.

As DOCU’s COO Scott Olrich stated in the deal announcement,

As the Agreement Cloud company, DocuSign is about digitally transforming the very foundation of doing business: agreements and agreement processes. We believe that AI will play a vital role in this transformation. And by integrating Seal into DocuSign, we can benefit from its deep technology expertise and its broad experience applying AI to agreements.

Using the “AI” moniker is really a stand-in for machine learning-based systems that use advanced algorithms to surface concepts that may be less visible to human analysis.

But by acquiring Seal, DOCU can more cost effectively integrate Seal’s technology in DocuSign CLM, its contract lifecycle management offerings.

The promise of an acquisition such as this is that it helps DOCU to make its clients more efficient in their workflows by automating processes with greater intelligence and accuracy.

By doing so, DOCU differentiates itself in the market, so the deal makes sense from a strategic viewpoint.

It’s hard to tell if DOCU is paying a fair price for the deal, which is likely mostly a team and technology-based valuation.

As for DOCU’s stock, the current valuation is not cheap, especially when compared to other publicly held firms.

However, DOCU’s revenue growth rate is still quite strong and its prospects are equally strong as enterprises continue to transition to cloud-based software delivery and demand greater efficiencies that machine learning applications promise to provide.

While the stock’s current valuation may be temporarily justified by the firm’s growth rate, I struggle to see a strong upward catalyst from here unless and until the firm makes a decisive turn toward operating profitability.

My current bias is therefore NEUTRAL.

