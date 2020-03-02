MasTec: Don't Forget About This Small-Cap Company

This company is properly positioned to benefit from several industry tailwinds, which makes MasTec's stock worthy of at least a Hold during the broader market turmoil.

MasTec (MTZ) recently reported better-than-expected Q4 2019 earnings and management provided strong full-year 2020 guidance. However, the company's solid operating results and impressive forward guidance did not have a positive impact on the stock, as MTZ shares actually finished the trading day down over 6%. On a YTD basis, MasTec's stock is down big and is significantly underperforming the broader market.

Data by YCharts

I believe that the significant pullback in MTZ shares has created a great long-term (let me stress long-term) buying opportunity because this company continues to produce strong operating results and, in my opinion, it has promising business prospects in several key industries.

The Bull Case

This small infrastructure company has great long-term business prospects in not one, but several key industries. To this point, 3 out of the 4 operating segments have record backlogs and appear to be firing on all cylinders - it also helps that the 2019 results have been telling the same story (more on this topic below).

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2019

To me, the business unit with the most promise is the Communications division. The company is benefiting from the FirstNet rollout and, as you can expect, 5G is the catalyst that has the potential to create a tremendous amount of value for MasTec shareholders over the next few years.

It is hard not to be excited about MasTec's prospects in the telecommunications space. And it is important to note that there are also other major tailwinds that have the potential to be significant catalysts for this company. Anyway you slice it, MasTec appears to be properly positioned for 2020 and beyond - the backlog proves it.

Good Results, Great Guidance

On February 28, 2020, MasTec reported better-than-expected GAAP EPS ($1.30 vs $1.26) on revenue of $1.71B. For comparison purposes, the company reported EPS of $0.41 on revenue of $1.9B.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

The top-line decline was expected, as shown by the fact that the Q4 2019 revenue figure missed the consensus estimate by only $40mm, because MasTec previously communicated the stiff headwinds that its O&G division was facing.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

Several projects for this operating segment were pushed back which resulted in less-than-stellar quarterly results for the last 3 months of 2019. However, management still believes that it is only a timing issue and that 2020 will be a good year for O&G.

Other highlights from the results:

Annual revenue crossed the $7B mark for the first time (2019 revenue came in at $7.2B) and the company reported record results for several other metrics - GAAP net income ($394.1mm), adjusted EBITDA ($843mm) and cash flow from operations ($550mm)

The Power Generation & Industrial segment reached the milestone level of $1B in revenue for full-year 2019

18-month backlog of $8B, which is an ~4% YoY increase when compared to December 31, 2018

From a full-year perspective, the results were good almost across the board.

Source: 2019 10-K

And it gets better. Management also provided strong 2020 guidance:

Full-year revenue of $8B (would be YoY growth of ~11%)

GAAP net income of $397mm (would be YoY growth of ~1%)

Adjusted EBITDA of $900mm (would be YoY growth of ~6%)

Simply put, there was a lot to like about MasTec's Q4 and Full-year 2019 results. Additionally, management's strong 2020 guidance helps paint a great picture for how the next few quarters may play out for MasTec. I believe that MasTec entered 2020 on solid footing and that the company will be able to continue to build momentum as it enters uncertain times. The company should benefit from several industry tailwinds, especially FirstNet and 5G, but it is also important to note that investors have the opportunity to currently pickup MTZ shares at an attractive valuation.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Investing in small cap companies comes with many risks, but the major risk for MasTec is related to the company's reliance on other companies, and more specifically companies in the telecom space. If these companies cut back their operations and/or outsourcing needs, MasTec's business would be negatively impacted. To this point, management mentioned in the conference call that AT&T made up ~20% of total revenue for 2019 (down from 30% 2 years ago), which goes to show just how important it is to monitor this risk factor.

Moreover, a U.S. recession would have a negative impact on the company's near term prospects. Please also refer to MasTec's annual report (linked above) for additional risk factors that should be considered before investing in the company.

Bottom Line

MasTec's stock finished the trading day down over 6% after the company reported its Q4 and Full-year 2019 results and management communicated strong forward guidance. The broader market pullback is causing this well-position company to continue to fly under the radar. I, however, believe that long-term minded investors should not forget about this small-cap company.

The company reported impressive operating results and it is hard not being bullish about MasTec's business prospects over at least the next 12 months. As such, investors should treat any significant pullbacks, especially if they are related to the broader market concerns, as long-term buying opportunities.

The most likely trend may be lower in the near term but I believe that there is a lot to like about MasTec the further that you are willing (and able) to look out.

Author's Note: I hold a small MasTec position in the R.I.P. Portfolio, and I have no plans to reduce my stake in this company.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.