A Coronavirus Opportunity - Bargain Basement Financial Stocks

Despite the market's nervous valuations, all three have strongly grown earnings over the past five years and all beat Q4 estimates.

Yet after the Viral Week From Hell, they sell at well below half of the market P/E ratio, and at least Radian and Ally sell below liquidation value.

Farmer Mac (AGM), Ally Financial (ALLY) and Radian (RDN) have none but the most tenuous link to the coronavirus.

Yes, coronavirus fears have whacked nearly all traded stocks this week, so many stocks look more attractive. But when already shockingly cheap stocks get a lot cheaper, that creates a rare opportunity to lock in long-term value. I feel strongly that is the case for this group of under-the-radar financial stocks:

Farmer Mac (AGM)

Ally Financial (ALLY)

Radian (RDN), a stand-in for mortgage insurance stocks that also include MGIC (MTG), Essent (ESNT) and National Mortgage (NMIH)

Key valuation numbers

Sources: CNBC, company reports

Valuations are literally near the bottom of the barrel across the stock market. Even after the sell-off, the S&P 500 is selling at nearly 18 times last year’s EPS estimate. Stocks with 6 or lower P/E ratios are as rare as polite political debates. As rare as hip hop artists without tattoos. As rare as…you get my drift. It’s instructive to look at earnings yields, or reversed P/E ratios. Find a 12% bond today, no less a 16% one. Bankruptcy has to be probable for that to exist. Yet that’s where my Bargain Basement Financial Stocks sit.

Q4 earnings were beats for all three companies. In fact, Radian beat earnings estimates for the last 11 quarters. Ally and Farmer Mac equaled or beat estimates for longer than that. Kind of odd that such presumable risky stocks can consistently beat earnings, isn’t it?

Cash yields are pretty impressive. Farmer Mac’s dividend yield is over 4%, the other two over 2%. All three raised their dividends with Q4 earnings. And Ally and Radian both committed to major stock buybacks, bringing their total cash return to shareholders to about 10%. Yes, 10%. I don’t see less of a cash return next year. How many other stocks are delivering similar or better cash returns?

All three companies have compelling stories.

I've previously posted on Seeking Alpha about Farmer Mac, Ally and Radian.

Farmer Mac

1. Strong and consistent earnings growth. Here is Farmer Mac’s EPS for the past five years and this year’s estimate:

Source: CNBC

Find another company with that kind of growth selling at an 8 P/E. I dare you. Apple’s EPS this year is expected to be up 48% from 2015. Farmer Mac’s EPS should be up 129%. Apple’s P/E is 20, Farmer Mac is 8.

2. A durable competitive advantage. Farmer Mac has a federal government charter, which gives it the lowest funding costs among its rural loan competitors. Farmer Mac is considered so safe that it makes money reinsuring U.S. Department of Agriculture loans. The charter aids farmers. Who doesn’t like farmers? I think even Bernie likes farmers. The guarantee is why Farmer Mac delivers consistent relative safe 17% ROEs with near 10% asset growth.

3. Exceptional low credit risk. Farmer Mac’s credit risk is rock solid. Since 2001 – nearly two decades – Farmer Mac’s annual loan chargeoff rate has averaged 2 bp. Agriculture banks averaged 19 bp, and all banks averaged 96 bp. Recession? Bring it on!

Ally Financial

1. A healthy car loan market, which limits Ally's credit risk. Auto lenders haven’t over-loaned over the past few years, and Ally has been more conservative than the average auto lender. Evidence is in this chart of the share of auto loan FICO scores below 620:

Sources: New York Federal Reserve and company reports

2. A stock price well below liquidation value. Ally is selling at 35% below its current book value. I don’t think it is unreasonable to estimate Ally’s liquidation value as roughly book value. A recession? Priced in already.

3. Solid historical growth, and expected further double digit growth. At a 6 P/E, Ally must have a clear record of no growth right? Not exactly. 2020 earnings are expected to more than double from 2015, and Yahoo Finance reports that analysts expect 12% EPS growth next year.

Radian

1. Historically low credit risk. How risky are Radian’s home mortgage insurance contracts? Less risky than they have been in well over 20 years, according to my housing risk index, which combines mortgage underwriting risk with housing overbuilding risk:

Sources: Urban Institute and U.S. Census Bureau

2. Another stock price well below liquidation value. I estimate that Radian’s liquidation value – it’s present value if it shuts its doors tomorrow – is $29 per share. Radian is currently selling 23% below its liquidation value. Amazingly, Radian is selling at 8% below its net cash on its balance sheet. A recession? You guessed it – priced in already. And Radian believes that its new business written is generating a mid-teens ROE.

3. Free cash flow is rapidly increasing. The outlook for cash return to shareholders has never been better. Besides steadily growing operating earnings, Radian’s free cash flow has two drivers. One is that its old book of business written during the housing bubble, which requires a lot of capital support, is rapidly paying down. The other is that mortgage insurers have increased outlets to reinsure their risk, making its earnings stream more stable, which in turn frees up more capital. That 10% cash return yield I expect for this year is likely to be higher going forward.

In sum…

Is today the day you want to dip your toe back into the churning equity market waters? Tomorrow? Whenever that is, buying a mini-portfolio of Bargain Basement Financial Stocks should be a very profitable idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGM ALLY RDN MTG ESNT NMIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.