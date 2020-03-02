Iron Mountain Inc.: The Positive Effect Of Project Summit

The Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) announced last November 1st that it will implement its ambitious restructuring plan dub as Project Summit. If fully implemented, the company is expecting a significant reduction in its operational cost while maintaining its revenue growth and increasing its net income.

We need to note that the Project summit is not the only strategy that the company will implement to create value. In its latest report, the company outlined its capital allocation strategy for this year, one of its strategies will surely generate significant cash flow: real estate capital recycling. How does it work? The company will sell its real estate assets with higher valuation then relocate the facilities or inventories in a much cheaper place.

Although the company is experiencing slow growth in its revenue and on top of that most analysts claim that the storage for paperwork is already matured market, coincidentally which is the core business of Iron Mountain. In the following section, this article will explain that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, this light is not from the train that will crush us but the reasons why we should stick to this company.

Next, we will discuss the pros and cons of the Project Summit, the company's financial and dividends performance, and lastly, the company's capital allocation strategy.

The Project Summit

CEO William Meaney quoted that this project will help the company's strategy by streamlining their businesses, adding efficiency and creating a client-friendly environment. In short, Iron Mountain is planning to decrease its Vice President position by 45% and reducing its workforce by 700 posts, and on top of that, merging its Records and Information (RIM) division under one management.

As we can see below, the Iron Mountain operating expenses were already flat for the 2 consecutive years. We can expect more reduction in its expenses when the Project summit is fully implemented.

Source: Iron Mountain

Starting on the 4th Quarter 2019 the Project Summit had been introduced and expected to be finished by the end of 2021. We need to note that streamlining the company's businesses and firing 700 of its workforce has a cost. It is calculated that $ 240M will be the average cost for executing this project, in 4Q alone the company received a pre-tax restructuring charge of $ 60M.

On the brighter side, the company is expected to increase its annual adjusted EBITDA of $200M by 2022 on top of $ 80M for the 2nd half of this year. Based on the graph below, we can conclude that there is almost no growth on Iron Mountain's EBITDA year over year. That will change with the implementation of Project Summit, a huge reduction of operating expenses is underway and we can expect positive growth.

Source: Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Financial Overview

As we can see, Iron Mountain revenue is flat for the last 3 quarters for its core business of storage and other services.

Source: Iron Mountain

Even though the storage rental stagnates its growth, the Iron Mountain boasts that it has a 98% client retention rate and 50% of its customers stayed on average of 15 years. Of course, no one wanted to invest in companies without growth, now let's take a look at other opportunities.

Based on the graph below, the other businesses of Iron Mountain were also generating significant revenue and the company is betting on its potential. Now, let's take a look at its assets, the company already has 14 Data Center facilities in three continents (U.S., Europe & Asia), overall this facility has a potential capacity of 357 MW. In 2019 this business recorded a revenue of $ 257M. Aside from this, the company's Fine Art Storage and Entertainment Services were also expanding, as we can see in the "adjacent businesses" area.

Source: Investor Presentation pp 16

Dividends Performance

As an investor it's important to look at the Iron Mountain dividends performance, aside from the share market price appreciation, dividends are the reason we invest. Now let's make a simple calculation, if you add up all the dividends that the Iron Mountain paid to its shareholder, you will gain a total of USD 24.5 or 800% gain if you buy a share at USD 3 at the company's IPO.

Although based on the data below, there is no significant increase for the last couple of fiscal years even though the trendline is upward, Iron Mountain promised to shell-out modest dividend growth. We should note that the company has declared that it will reduce its payout ratio as a percent of AFFO by mid-60% to a low-70% range in line to reinvest the retained earnings for its accretive M&A and other capital allocation strategy.

Source: Iron Mountain

Capital Allocation strategy for this Fiscal Year

Capital allocation will define the future growth of a company and Iron Mountain is no exception. The company is betting on Project Summit as a catalyst that will break the stagnating growth. If fully implemented this project can provide a strong cash flow. Another project is to allocate more funding for the company's continuing expansion of its Global Data Center and to support growth on its RIM business. The company is also looking for opportunities for accretive acquisition growth.

Iron Mountain is also engaged in a capital recycling strategy. Last December it sold its facility located within Silicon Valley, then it relocated the inventories to other nearby facilities. This activity alone generated $ 46M for the company. Lastly, the company declared that it will reduce its dividend payout ratio in a certain range to retain some of its earnings for its expansion program.

Conclusion

Although the company's core business was considered as a mature market, there still room for growth and the Iron Mountain already exploiting the potential of its other line of businesses. The outcome of Project Summit will surely add value to the company, by reducing its cost and increasing its profit. Even though the company is planning to reduce its dividend payout ratio the trade-off was not bad, potential growth is huge due to its plan of M&A as a growth tool. Overall, as investors, we buy the future and the future is still bright for this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.