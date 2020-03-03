Going To Cash: Rotational Strategy Update (February 2020)

Many investors find it difficult to sell high-quality winners. But if the price gets high enough relative to expected future returns, even the stocks of the best businesses should be sold.

Introduction

This article is a follow-up to a series of articles I recently wrote about how to avoid losses and profit from sentiment cycles. Part one of the series Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk explained what sentiment cycles are, and how even the stocks of high-quality companies can become overvalued enough to sell. I also shared a working theory of the factors that I think contribute to the formation of a sentiment cycle with any particular stock. In part two, Mitigating Sentiment Cycles, I shared a long-only investment strategy that can help investors avoid some of the losses associated with a sentiment cycle by rotating out of the overvalued stock and into a more defensive position; then, when the price of the overvalued stock comes down, rotating back into the stock and being able to own more shares than when you sold it without spending any extra money.

For example, let's say one owns the stock of company XYZ and it trades at $100. The business is a great business, but the price has become so expensive that the implied future returns if someone bought the stock at that price are so low that it makes sense to sell it. Now, let's say there is a defensive ETF like the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) which also trades at $100, but is likely to trade with much less volatility than the market, and unlikely to fall as far and as fast as an overpriced stock.

Let's say someone sells XYZ and rotates into SPLV while both are priced at $100. Then, over the course of the next several months, the price of XYZ comes down to earth and falls to $80, while SPLV stays at $100. If one owned 100 shares of XYZ initially, they can now sell their SPLV shares and buy 125 shares of XYZ because the price is cheaper. This results in a 25% 'free share gain' compared to if one had just held the stock of their great business throughout this entire period.

That's a basic explanation of how free share gains and a long-only rotational strategy work. Back in 2018, I wrote a long-running series about how to do this with highly cyclical stocks, and I continue to update that series each quarter. The current series you are reading now is about the stocks of businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. These businesses will all have earnings with low-to-medium earnings cyclicality, but they will be stocks that have become overpriced mostly due to the sentiment changes of the market.

Source

Outline of the Simple Rotational Approach

In When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again, I explained several different levels of sophistication an investor can take while using a long-only rotational strategy. If you would like more details on the strategy, give that article a read.

For this series, I am sharing what I call the "simple mixed rotational strategy." The main goal, other than warning investors that their high-quality stocks will probably not produce great returns if they are held at high prices, is to demonstrate the usefulness and effectiveness of the rotational strategy in real-time rather than using a back-testing approach. Back-tests can be useful, but not nearly as useful as watching how a strategy works in real-time.

Now let's outline how the strategy works.

The first step is identifying a high-quality business with a great long-term history of consistent and steady earnings growth. All of the stocks in this series are stocks that I am at least interested in owning for the next 10 years. These are not low-quality, short-selling candidates. Occasionally, I eventually find something I don't like about the business and hold off buying it even after the price falls; but initially, all the stocks in this series appeared of high enough quality to interest a potential purchase. I don't own any of the stocks in this series personally, yet, but my primary audience when I share the articles are investors who already own the stocks. My goal is to let them know if their stock is overvalued enough to sell, with the ultimate goal of buying it back at a lower price and increasing the number of shares they previously owned for free.

The second step is to identify if the stock is expensive enough to sell. In April 2019, I started specifically examining stocks that looked overvalued on the surface to see if they were sell-worthy based on their expected 10-year forward returns. I call these articles "10-year, Full-Cycle Analyses." About two-thirds of the stocks that I examined did turn out to be 'sells' after closer examination, and these are the stocks you'll find in this series.

My current standard to declare a stock a 'sell' is that if the 10-year forward return expectations are lower than a 4% CAGR. All of the stocks in this article will have had a 10-year CAGR expectation of less than 4% at the time I wrote about them. (You can find links to the original articles on my profile page. Type the ticker symbol into the "filter by ticker" box and it will pull up the articles I've written on that ticker. You will need a SA Premium subscription to read many of them, but you can check the publication dates if you'd like to double-check my work or see my sentiment rating at the time.)

The third step after one sells is to decide what to do with the proceeds of the sale. I call this one's 'default position', which is the place money sits while it is waiting to be invested in individual stocks. It is often assumed that a cash equivalent is the default position, but I actually prefer to stay invested unless it is clear we are headed into a recession very soon. Up until Friday, I did not think a recession or serious economic slowdown was imminent, but I do now. So going forward we will be holding cash instead of ETFs (more on this in the next section).

From April, when I started covering the stocks in this series, until mid-September, my suggestion for a defensive default position was a 50/50 mix of Invesco S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF, and Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV). So that will be the assumed default position for many of the stocks I cover in this series. In September 2019, I changed XMLV to an S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). In an actual portfolio, one would have sold whatever XMLV position they had and bought RSP, but it's too hard for me to track changes like that with standard SA articles, so, for tracking purposes, I'll track whatever the original suggestion was without changes along the way.

So we identified a quality business, sold the stock because it was expensive, and put our money in either a 50/50 mix of SPLV/XMLV or SPLV/RSP. The next step is rotating back into the target stock and gaining free shares. For the simple mixed approach, there are two ways we go about buying back the original stock. The first way is to rotate back in whenever a 20%-to-25% free share gain presents itself. And the second way is to rotate back in whenever the expected 10-year forward CAGR expectation reaches 8% for the stock in question, which I consider the long-term market average, and 'fair value'. I'm going to use a mix of both ways in this series as a way to demonstrate how they work, and the benefits and drawbacks of each approach.

'Recession Mode'

Over the course of the past 14 months, an interesting thing happened with the low volatility and utility ETFs I started suggesting were good defensive alternatives to expensive stocks in January 2018: They got expensive. The market correction of late 2018 caused many investors to pile into low-beta and steady-earning stocks in 2019, including the ones in the ETFs I was using for defense. That was good for me because I already had a large allocation to these funds so I benefited from rising prices due to the late arrivals. The problem then became that I couldn't find anything defensive in equities that wasn't already pretty expensive itself. So in March 2019, about a year ago, in the Cyclical Investor's Club, I put out a 'recession strategy' whereby if two (mostly) objective conditions were met, the default ETF positions would be moved to cash.

This Friday, on 2/28/20, I judged that those conditions were met and the default ETF positions were moved to cash (investments I had made in individual stocks remained invested, though). Saturday morning I wrote a blog that explained the history of all this and the thinking behind it. It's titled Recession Mode Is Here, and I suggest everyone who follows this series read it. This plan wasn't anything new, and I had been tracking these conditions every month in the Cyclical Investor's Club because I knew the market was expensive (including the stocks that composed the defensive ETFs). I did not know it would be a virus that would push us over the edge.

Conveniently, this switch to cash exactly timed the end of the month when I was going to write an update for the series anyway. It will make it slightly more difficult to track the results, but it won't be too complicated. This month in addition to using percentage returns I will track the growth of a theoretical $10,000 investment in the ETFs. I will then hold that dollar amount constant for the cash portion of the ideas going forward and assume it gets a zero return while it remains in cash. I will continue tracking the results of the target stocks each month relative to the cash positions. If at some point in the future, the economy recovers (or by some miracle doesn't decline or stagnate) and I move from cash back into the ETFs, I can then easily measure the change in the investment in dollar terms going ahead from that point.

For example, if one of the ETFs fell from a theoretical $10,000 to $9,000 and was then rotated into cash. And then at some later date was rotated back into an ETF, I could measure the percentage change from that date going forward and just apply it to the $9,000. So if it was eventually rotated back into an ETF after being in cash for a while, and then after that, the ETF rose 10%, the value would be $9,900. I can then compare that to $10,000 worth of stock held in the target stock throughout the entire period and calculate the 'free share gains' based on those numbers.

Since I'm making the change to cash, and I might not be writing any warning articles for a while for new stocks that I find overvalued because the prices are coming down, I'm going to go ahead and include the additional stocks I wrote warnings on so far in 2020 with the names we've already been tracking. (I had originally planned to write a separate series for the 2020 stocks.) So, we will have a lot of stocks (43) to track each month, but if the market continues to fall and more rotations get completed, that number should come down over time.

Alright, that's a lot of explanation, let's take a look at where we stand.

Free Share Gain Winners

As of the end of last month, we had six successful free-share-gain winners: Rollins (ROL), CSX (CSX), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Union Pacific (UNP) Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Expedia (EXPE). With the market's big run-up until just two weeks ago, we didn't add any more free share gain winners last month.

So, as of the end of February 2020, these are the successful free share gain rotational trades we've had so far:

Ticker Free Share Gains ROL 41% CSX 21% FICO 23% UNP 25% NSC 21% EXPE 34%

So, through the end of the year, for the free-share-gain part of our simple mixed rotational strategy in which we aim to rotate back into the target stock after a 20-25% free-share-gain, we have had six successful rotations.

Now let's examine the other part of the rotational strategy of using a fair value 10-year CAGR expectation of 8% as a trigger to rotate back into the target stocks.

Full-Cycle CAGR Analysis

As of the end of the year, we've had two completed rotations using the full-cycle CAGR expectation, Union Pacific and Expedia. These rotations are now fully complete.

Ticker Free Share Gains from Full-Cycle Analysis UNP 19% EXPE 41%

So, overall, we've now had 8 successful rotations out of 86 possible ones (each of the 43 positions is split into two because we split the 'default' position into two ETFs). Let's examine the 78 positions we are still tracking and see how they are performing. The following charts all run from the date of publication of the 'sell' articles through the end of February. In order to streamline things this month, I left out SPY's relative performance, but it will return next month and will be useful measuring whether 'recession mode' and the move to cash was a winning strategy or not since I will assume SPY was held throughout this entire period and it will act as a sort of control group.

So, this month I divided the stocks into three categories. One where the free share gains for both ETFs would be positive if we rotated back in today, one where they would be mixed (one ETF positive and one negative) and one where both ETF free share gains would be negative if rotated back into the target stocks today.

Stocks where both ETF share gains were positive

Rollins (ROL) 4/22/19

Data by YCharts

Rollins has held up pretty well during this sharp downturn so far and is nowhere close to trading at fair value yet. XMLV is slightly negative, but still outperformed over this time period. If an investor were to rotate back into Rollins now, they would gain about +12.75% worth of free shares. A $10,000 investment in XMLV, would now be worth $9,844 when it was moved to cash.

Starbucks (SBUX) 9/13/19

Data by YCharts

Starbucks has performed a little worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +9.88%, and if they rotated the XMLV portion back in they would have a +6.36% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,463 when it was moved to cash.

Estee Lauder (EL) 8/19/19 (original 4/30/19)

Data by YCharts

Estee Lauder has performed slightly worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +5.88%, and if they rotated the XMLV portion back in they would have a +2.43% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,551 when it was moved to cash.

CSX Corp (CSX) 6/13/19

Data by YCharts

Half of the CSX trade was already completed so this is the second half. If rotated back in today it would produce a free share gain of +3.53%. And even though it's only half of a position, for tracking purposes I'm just going to treat it like it was a $10,000 as well to make my life easier. It would currently be worth $9,499.

McDonald's (MCD) 7/16/19

Data by YCharts

McDonald's has performed slightly worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +5.62%, and if they rotated the XMLV portion back in they would have a +1.70% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,588 when it was moved to cash.

Intuit (INTU) 9/5/19

Data by YCharts

Once again, with Intuit we had a stock that performed slightly worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +4.59%, and if they rotated the XMLV portion back in they would have a +2.05% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,434 when it was moved to cash.

Home Depot (HD) 11/18/19 original 6/28/19

Data by YCharts

Home Depot has performed slightly worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +3.37%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a +0.76% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,365 when it was moved to cash.

Stryker (SYK) 10/17/19

Data by YCharts

Stryker has underperformed the ETF by quite a bit. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +8.52%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a +7.57% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,580 when it was moved to cash.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 4/25/19

Data by YCharts

ADP has performed slightly worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +8.43%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a +1.13% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $10,046 when it was moved to cash.

Norfolk Southern 6/12/19

Data by YCharts

Like CSX, NSC already has completed half of the rotation back into the stock. Rotating back in now would produce a +2.56% free share gain, and XMLV would have turned $10,000 into $9,525 during this time period.

Paychex (PAYX) 6/22/19

Data by YCharts

Paychex has performed a little worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +7.75%, and if they rotated the XMLV portion back in they would have a +3.40% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,506 when it was moved to cash.

Walmart (WMT) 11/19/19

Data by YCharts

Walmart has performed a little worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +5.17%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a +2.52% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,369 when it was moved to cash.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 11/27/19

Data by YCharts

Sherwin-William has performed a little worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +6.84%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a +3.23% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,304 when it was moved to cash.

CGI (GIB) 8/28/19

Data by YCharts

CGI has performed a little worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +7.23%, and if they rotated the XMLV portion back in they would have a +4.99% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,637 when it was moved to cash.

McCormick (MKC) 8/26/19

Data by YCharts

McCormick has performed a little worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +7.40%, and if they rotated the XMLV portion back in they would have a +4.28% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,630 when it was moved to cash.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) 10/23/19

Data by YCharts

NOC has performed a little worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +1.14%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a +1.64% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,510 when it was moved to cash.

Medtronic (MDT) 9/26/19

Data by YCharts

Medtronic has performed a little worse than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +0.16%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a +2.38% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,529 when it was moved to cash.

Apple (AAPL) 1/30/20

Data by YCharts

My Apple article was a bit unique because I actually owned shares and sold them. I shared that was going to wait in cash for a few weeks to see if there were some values in the market. That turned out to be fortuitous for me, and I avoided the decline we've had so far. However, for tracking purposes, I did mention my ETF alternatives in the comment section, so I'll assume I took my less-generous standard ETF alternatives. They still ended up outperforming Apple over the past month by a little bit. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +5.91%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a +5.57% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $8,946 when it was moved to cash.

Equifax (EFX) 2/15/20

Data by YCharts

Equifax has returned about the same as the ETF the past couple of weeks. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +0.37%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a +0.08% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $8,736 when it was moved to cash.

Copart (CPRT) 1/21/20 (original 7/30/19)

Data by YCharts

I originally covered Copart back on 7/30/19, but it wasn't a 'sell' yet.

For current owners of the stock, even with the very high P/E in the mid-30s, this stock still looks like a "Hold" to me for now. But it's unlikely to outperform the market from current levels, and if the price gets too much higher, say +25% within the next year, I would be a seller.

On 1/21/20 it had risen over 25% and crossed the sell threshold. Since that time it has underperformed the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +5.75%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a 2.42% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $8,918 when it was moved to cash.

Stocks where ETF share gains were mixed

Brown-Forman (BF.B) 11/8/19

Data by YCharts

Brown-Forman has performed similarly to the ETFs. Compared to SPLV one could have a +1.92% free share gain, and compared to RSP it would have a -0.65% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,369 when it was moved to cash.

Target (TGT) 11/18/19

Data by YCharts

Target has produced mixed results compared to the ETFs, but they are all pretty close. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +1.84%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -0.82% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,365 when it was moved to cash.

Accenture (ACN) 9/12/19

Data by YCharts

ACN has produced mixed results compared to the ETFs, but they are all pretty close. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +2.81%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -0.28% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,430 when it was moved to cash.

Edward Lifesciences (EW) 1/24/20

Data by YCharts

For Edwards Lifesciences, the results have been mixed. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of +1.41%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -0.35% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $8,950 when it was moved to cash.

Stocks where both ETF share gains were negative

Hershey (HSY) 9/11/19

Data by YCharts

Hershey, while trailing the ETFs for most of this period, performed slightly better during the sell-off. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain that was essentially flat, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -3.34% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,465 when it was moved to cash.

Texas Instruments (TXN) 10/31/19

Data by YCharts

Texas Instruments has performed a little better than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -2.78%, and if they rotated the XMLV portion back in they would have a -2.61% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,488 when it was moved to cash.

Fair Isaac Corporation 8/7/19

Data by YCharts

FICO is pretty interesting because we were able to rotate half of our money back in during the October sell-off and now it's outperforming. Rotating back into FICO now would produce a free share gain of -12.00%. I'll probably go into more depth with this one next month if the market isn't too crazy. It is a good example of the differences between the 'free share gain' vs the 'fair value' rotational method. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,570 when it was moved to cash.

Mastercard (MA) 10/9/19

Data by YCharts

Despite Mastercard's big recent decline, it is still outperforming the ETFs. This one is going to be an interesting one to watch going forward. Right now, rotating back in from the SPLV would produce a -11.53% free share gain, and doing the same from RSP would produce a -7.74% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,741 when moved to cash.

CME (CME) 12/11/19

Data by YCharts

CME got an initial bump from the coronavirus news, probably because investors thought people might be trading more, but it's starting to fall with the rest of the market now. Currently, it is outperforming the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -3.31%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -7.11% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,349 when it was moved to cash.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 10/24/19

Data by YCharts

ITW has performed substantially better than the ETFs over this time period. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -11.26%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -10.61% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,501 when it was moved to cash.

Nike (NKE) 9/18/19

Data by YCharts

Nike is still outperforming the ETFs over this time period. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -7.29%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -7.19% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,514 when it was moved to cash.

Teleflex (TFX) 10/16/19

Data by YCharts

Teleflex is still outperforming the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -8.70%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -7.50% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,606 when it was moved to cash.

Lowe's (LOW) 7/15/19

Data by YCharts

Lowe's price has come in a lot, but is still doing slightly better than the ETFs. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -2.90%, and if they rotated the XMLV portion back in they would have a -4.37% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,568 when it was moved to cash.

Ball (BLL) 12/12/19

Data by YCharts

Ball has significantly outperformed the ETFs over this time period. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -16.72%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -22.56% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,313 when it was moved to cash.

ResMed (RMD) (9/23/19)

Data by YCharts

ResMed has significantly outperformed the ETFs over this time period as well. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -23.96%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -23.10% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,544 when it was moved to cash.

Cintas (CTAS) 5/16/19

Data by YCharts

Cintas has significantly outperformed the ETFs over this time period. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -17.25%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -25.26% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,544 when it was moved to cash.

Waste Management (WM) 1/21/20

Data by YCharts

If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -1.68%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -4.99% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $8,918 when it was moved to cash.

Church & Dwight (CHD) 1//22/20

Data by YCharts

We actually had a good discussion in the comment section of the CHD article about how I might have to rely on going to cash in a downturn in order to potentially gain free shares in the stock due to its defensive nature. That looks to be playing out here. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -6.65%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -9.90% free share gain. A $10,000 investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $8,921 when it was moved to cash.

Clorox (CLX) (2/14/20)

Data by YCharts

This is a good example of why I try to get as big of a sample size as possible when tracking results. Because of the nature of the Coronavirus threat, Clorox held up better than many other stocks. If I was working with a smaller sample, it might skew the overall results of our investigation. But within the context of over 40 stocks, if their business improves somehow because of the virus, we will be able to clearly identify it as an outlier. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -10.56%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -10.88% free share gain. A $10k investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $8,736 when it was moved to cash.

Procter & Gamble (PG) 2/21/20

Data by YCharts

If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -1.35%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -1.55% free share gain. A $10k investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $8,810 when it was moved to cash.

Roper Technologies (ROP) 1/9/20 (original 9/6/19)

Data by YCharts

Sometimes when I first write about stock, it appears overvalued at first glance, but when I actually do a more in-depth analysis it turns out that stock isn't quite a 'sell' at the time. That is what happened with Roper Technologies. Here is what I had to say back in November about the stock.

Potential future returns can come from two main places: Market Sentiment or Business/Shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, Roper will produce a -1.30% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +6.21% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +4.91%. This is slightly above the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Roper is currently a "Hold" based on the earnings yield. Based on free cash flow, it would be a sell. I'm going to be conservative with issuing a sell rating here, though, and go ahead and call it a hold for now. But, if the price were to rise to $365, it would then be a sell. I'll keep an eye on it and include it in my sentiment cycle series as a 'sell' if it crosses that threshold in the near future.

On January 9th, 2020, the stock crossed that $365 level and that is where the chart above starts. If one rotated the SPLV portion of the trade back in today, they would have a free share gain of -2.82%, and if they rotated the RSP portion back in they would have a -6.82% free share gain. A $10k investment split equally between the ETFs would now be worth $9,119 when it was moved to cash.

Interpreting the Results

Since we added about 25% more stocks to the list this month it isn't a surprise that the results are clustered in the middle. While there are more winners than losers, the results are much more bell-shaped than in previous months. I think most of this can be attributed to the overvaluedness of the defensive ETFs and to the nature of the coronavirus on the markets. Many investors who had rotated into defensive ETFs in 2019 were probably already a little nervous about the market, and, like me, may have gone to cash because of the nature of the threat to the markets. Still, the defensive positions have very modestly outperformed. Now it's time to see how going to cash in the face of a potential recession works out.

When I started this series, I hadn't planned for it to be quite so complicated. But it shows the value of running a real-time experiment rather than a back test. In real life, unexpected things happen, especially in the stock market. Developing plans to deal with them ahead of time is important, and making a few judgment calls along the way should be expected. Most of my 'recession mode' shift had been thought out and planned a year in advance when I saw the ETFs were becoming highly valued. I still had to make a judgment call as it specifically related to the coronavirus's effect on the economy. My judgment was that there was a high probability of recession or significant economic slowdown because of the virus and that it is happening at a time of extreme overvaluation of stocks.

I will slowly be buying stocks into this potential downturn as they become better long-term values, so my plan is not to stay on the sidelines. Currently, I'm about 70% cash, and actively looking to put it to work. If the market falls very fast, I may have to share updates on this series in my SA blog because there is no delay in publication there as there is with regular articles. Make sure to click the 'follow' button if you would like to get those updates.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small- and mid-cap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.