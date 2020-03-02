Bechtle Buys Additional Growth

In its recent press release, Bechtle (OTC: BHTLF) [ETR: BC8] has announced the acquisition of DPS Software - a German-based reseller of CAD/CAM software with a particular focus on Dassault Systèmes' (OTCPK:DASTY, [ETR: DSY]) flagship product Solidworks as well as supplementary products such as consulting, managed services and some in-house developed software solutions. The majority of its customers (>50%) stem from construction-intensive industries such as mechanical engineering, plant manufacturing and the like, making its growth profile rather lumpy, we reckon. The company employs 213 people and has 14 sales locations in Germany as well as in Austria, Switzerland and in Eastern Europe. According to the press release, DPS Software generated €50m in sales in 2019 with no further information provided to the growth, profitability or purchase price. However, as we discuss further, we reckon the acquisition was at a bargain price given rather sluggish operating performance.

With this acquisition, Bechtle strengthens its position as the largest Solidworks partner in Europe, following the purchase of 3D CAD Specialist Coffee with c. €10m in sales in late 2018. It's interesting to note, that it also marks the third-largest acquisition in recent years, following IBM's Managed Services business with c. €70m in sales early last year as well the largest acquisition in history Inmac Wstore with c. €420m in revenue in 2018.

It's hard to isolate stock reaction given the newsflow, as Bechtle's stock lost around 20% in the recent stock market sell-off - way more than MDAX (-13%) and TecDAX (-13.3%), respectively. As the stock was priced to perfection, it's no wonder it was one of the biggest losers among its German peers such as Cancom, which lost -16% during the same period.

Acquisition boosts Managed Services share

The company didn't share any insights into revenue development of DPS Software, only stating it generated around €50m in sales in 2019. Our research showed that apparently the company saw its revenue decline by roughly 15% annually, starting with €70m in 2017 (in German) and sliding down to €58m in 2018 (in German) while subsequently reaching €50m in 2019. However, in the period from 2014 to 2017, the topline growth was very attractive at 16.7% CAGR (incl. M&A). Such sales development contrast to the growth dynamics of Solidworks product of Dassault Systemes, which grew at 10.5% (incl. M&A) CAGR (2016-19). However, in the coming years, we don't think Solidworks would be able to sustain these double-digit growth dynamics, despite the 3DExperience platform (please refer to "Dassault Systèmes - Go Long After Temporary Headwind After Upcoming Q4 Results").

We have also learned, that apparently DPS software has a large share of recurring revenue of c. 60%, presumably comprising of managed service contracts, which boosts Bechtle's overall managed services share to around 17% from 15% prior acquisition. In fact, managed services are the key growth and profitability driver (given its superior margin profile: 5% to 6% vs 3% to 4% of the pure reselling business) as indicated by market growth of 9.3% CAGR (2018-23). We question, however, why Bechtle doesn't address its obvious lack of cloud-based products, given that they are underrepresented in this market.

We hope to learn more about its future M&A strategy in the upcoming Capital Markets Day on March 19, where the company will present its full set of financial figures for 2019 (please refer to "Bechtle: Q4 In Line, Gets Harder To Top Heightened Expectations").

Conclusion

Overall, the acquisition appears to be in line with the group's strategy to grow its managed services business, making the overall operating performance more predictable and profitable. However, the revenues are tilted towards more cyclical industries, increasing Bechtle's exposure to industrial clients, which is quite material, we reckon (e.g. automotive makes c. 10% of sales). Although the acquisition is rather small for Bechtle, we believe it will be partially used to distract from softening organic growth dynamics, adding around 1.5% to 2% to the topline growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.