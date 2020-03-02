Project $1M: Mastercard Creates February Bruising, While Alibaba Delivers Some Relief

Future outlook for 2020 remains murky, and for the first time since inception, much depends on factors that are outside the control of individual portfolio businesses.

I expected at some stage that the markets would be in for a major reckoning, but frankly, didn't anticipate that the source of reckoning would come from a virus that sweeps through the world. As things stand, it doesn't appear that the chaos which has been thrust on markets has reached its conclusion.

The Project $1M portfolio finished down 5.9%, the worst monthly decline in more than 1 year. Incredibly, the performance was still better than the S&P 500 which down more than 8.2%. Surprisingly, Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) were the only positions that finished up for the month, with every other position well into the red. Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) were particularly aggressively hit, with both positions down almost 8.5% for the month. Pro Medicus (OTCPK:PMCUF) also sold off, with the business down almost 20%.

My broader investment focus with Project $1M is the purchase and long-term hold of a clutch of high growth, cash-generating businesses that are powered by secular tailwinds. The advantage of these secular tailwinds should be to allow the selected businesses to grow under any economic conditions that may be experienced over the life of the Project $1M portfolio (a decade or more).

Markets may move the prices of Project $1M businesses around here and there, depending on sentiment; however, I am focused on the long-term returns on invested capital that my businesses can generate and the opportunity to deploy that invested capital at high rates of return over a long-term horizon. For those that are new to the project, here are Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 of the initial investments in the portfolio.

The overall objective of the portfolio is to turn a capital base of $275,000 that was initially deployed in November 2015 into $1,000,000 by November 2025. This will be done primarily through buying and holding high-quality businesses, helping returns compound and minimizing tax and trading costs. The initial $275,000 in the capital has been fully deployed and will not be added to for the rest of the project's duration. I am now into the 5th year of my te-year journey with Project $1M with the portfolio achieving annualized returns since inception of almost 20% over this time.

Project $1M ended February with a balance of almost $538,000, down almost $34,000 over the month. After a very strong January, the portfolio is running negative for the year, down 0.2%. This month brought a welcome dose of reality and was a strong reminder that nothing shoots up indefinitely, and that portfolio management is all about being able to adjust to the unexpected 'black swan's' which can periodically come in the way of consistent returns. There were also a couple of lessons that February delivered which were good reminders of the unexpected strength of some of the portfolios components as well as humbling reminders that no business can escape the drag of economic disruption, no matter how good the business is.

Mastercard torpedoed by revenue downgrade

Mastercard announced that the growing spread of the coronavirus would slice close to 3% from its Q1 topline, reducing year over year growth to between 9% and 10%, the slowest rate of growth that it has reported in a number of years. While I view the downturn in growth as temporary, it was a good reminder that no business, no matter how good, can escape major macroeconomic events without some collateral damage.

Candidly, the announcement took me by surprise, given that the business had suggested just 3-4 weeks previously a low teens rate of revenue growth. I also view Mastercard as being one of the most resilient, highest quality businesses. This announcement, coupled with a CEO change and MasterCard's strong recent run, and perceived elevated valuation sent the share price tumbling to 8.5% on the month.

There may still be more share price pain to come for Mastercard, particularly if consumers retrench from spending for some period of time as 'self quarantines' start to bite. With further signs that the virus continues to spread more broadly throughout the world, it is possible that Mastercard's GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) continues to be negatively impacted. I still view this as temporary, and something that will eventually reset once the virus is contained. Nevertheless, this was a reality check against unbridled optimism for the Portfolio's largest position.

Alibaba shows surprising resiliency

Alibaba's recent earnings were impressive, and even though the business is caught at 'Ground Zero' as far the impacts of the coronavirus on its business, BABA continues to show solid results. In spite of both depressed consumer demand from dampened trade sentiment, followed up by retracement from the coronavirus, Alibaba returned revenue growth of 38% year on year, quite a phenomenal result, all things considered.

While dampened consumer expectations may persist for some time, the news is not all bad for Alibaba. There will certainly be some supply impacts and potential constraints on Alibaba's delivery capabilities. In spite of this, there may be some long-term behavioral benefits that Alibaba realizes from the crisis. Consumers in rural and regional markets may be prompted to start their exploration of e-commerce much earlier than what would have otherwise been the case. Alibaba's mobile first grocery experience, Hema, may also benefit from consumer reluctance to shop in store and try delivery instead.

Additionally, Alibaba's B2B services and enterprise collaboration tools are getting significant usage during the outbreak, as enterprises of all sizes are prompted to be innovative to remain productive. While not a money spinner of any significance today, Alibaba may get the motivation to invest more significantly to develop this into a more meaningful business.

2020 Outlook

At the end of last year, my outlook on the portfolio for 2020 was that a mid teens return should be possible from the portfolio, simply representing earnings growth of the positions in the portfolio. My view on this is unchanged, even though the portfolio has now gone negative for 2020.

While it is hard to predict how things may play out from here, I believe a peak to trough decline in the S&P 500 of 20% is likely, given the skittishness of the overall market. At this magnitude of the decline, I will likely find myself a net buyer of some stock and look to reenter the market in some way. I believe that once the rate of infection globally starts to decline from the virus (there are already some signs that infection rates are moderating in China), then this will start to inject some optimism into the market, with the market likely to rally from there. Exactly when this will happen is difficult to predict, though I expect high volatility till early summer, with the back half of the year bringing some relief.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, V, MA, PMCUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.