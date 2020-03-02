Big U.S. Banks On The Prowl

This strategy is perfectly in line with what the biggest US banks have been doing in the United States, but now it has overtly expanded to the global marketplace.

So, some major US banks are moving in to fill the gap, especially in the area of digital banking and especially with the focus on consumer banking.

British banking is in a bad way and the performance of many major UK banks over the past few years has really exposed how badly the banks are doing.

The major banks in the United Kingdom are not doing all that well and, as a consequence, the biggest banks in the United States seem to be on the prowl, looking for what might be available to them in the UK.

Investors should be aware that what is happening n the United States is now moving overseas.

Evidence of the situation in the UK is the fact that there have been several changes in the leadership of UK banks and restructuring has become almost the sole focus on the banks.

Nicholas Megaw writes in the Financial Times,

“As Metro Bank’s new Chief Executive revealed an annual loss and outlined a fresh recovery plan on Wednesday, he asked journalists to be gentle in their criticisms.”

Metro Bank is not the only bank having difficulties these days. Just recently we learned that the Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group had received regulatory guidance that they must limit some of their activity because of the risk exposure discovered in the banks.

The year 2019 has not been a good year for UK banking. Going further, UK banking has not really had a very good decade.

Big Banks Step In To Fill The Gaps

The state of the British banking situation, however, does not seem to be a deterrent to big US banks that want to take up the slack. Hence, the biggest banks in the United States are not just focusing on the local territory in the US.

As I have been writing, the biggest US banks are moving and building even bigger banks and their expansion is primarily based upon electronics.

I have just written about Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and it's move to acquire E*Trade. I have also examined the recent moves made by Goldman Sachs into the electronic world. And, Bank of America should not be forgotten.

But, the leader of the pack is JPMorgan, Chase & Co., who has pretty well set the bar for these big banks.

Competition among these giants is fierce, but they have to continue to fight in the area of payments systems and, of course, one cannot forget the competition coming from the FinTech space.

The crucial thing about all these initiatives is the reliance on intellectual capital, a reliance that puts great emphasis upon building scale, of getting larger. And, a lot of the pressure that is coming in this area is coming from, believe it or not, China. Furthermore, the focus of much of this activity is on the consumer.

The United Kingdom

The thrust of both banks is primarily digital

Mr. Megawn adds, “JPMorgan is working on a digital banking offering under its Chase brand following Goldman Sachs, which is planning to significantly expand the Marcus retail business it opened in the UK in 2018.”

Jamie Dimon, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan, has recently argued that digital will make a big difference in the UK banking system. It is even further behind, technologically, that is the American banking system.

Goldman’s online-only business has already generated a substantial amount of deposits through its Marcus retail operations, something that makes the UK banks jealous.

But, JPMorgan plans to go further than Goldman and Marcus, moving more rapidly into the lending area. In this, JPMorgan has lined up Clive Adamson, a well thought of leader, to head up these efforts.

Connected with these attempts, JPMorgan already has a substantial UK-based payments business so it already has something to build upon.

This is while the British banking is locked into its archaic branch banking system. Not only is the branch system archaic, the branch network saddles the banks with high costs to maintain.

A substantial annual technology budget is also available in the US banks to build more and more advanced systems. The British banks do not seem to have these resources.

British Banks Get It?

Mr. Megaw ends his article with some very disturbing quotes from the new leader of Metro Bank, who has been on the job just since the start of the year. For example, in speaking about the branch system of Metro Bank, we hear the new CEO say that “the underlying 'bricks and clicks’ model works.”

Furthermore, he states “our core strength is that we’re people people, we’re store-based—we’re not going to be automating things away that are truly valuable.”

My guess is that Jamie Dimon and the people at Goldman Sachs love to hear this kind of talk. They heard it in the United States, and moved beyond it.

In the evolving banking system, any bank that argues in this way will become a legacy bank over the next five-to-seven years. Bankers in the US that thought this way aren’t around any more.

And, this is just what JPMorgan, Chase and Goldman, Sachs are betting on. The major British banks may just not get what the future looks like.

Game Plan

The future of banking is going to be driven by the advances in information technology. Remember, money is nothing more than zeros and ones and easily stored and transferred by computers. Because of this, scale is easily achievable at a zero- or near-zero marginal cost. So, commercial banks are going to get larger and there will be fewer of them around.

Now, we are really seeing evidence of how the electronic world is going to play out globally. I believe that one of the major motivating factors in this current advance is the Chinese. American bankers, seeing what is going on ‘banking wise’ in China and realize they must get off their ‘duffs’ and begin playing the international game seriously. And, the moves by JPMorgan, Chase and Goldman, Sachs are just the latest evidence of this development.

The smaller banks in the US, even including some of the sizable regional banks, have not gotten the full message of what is happening within the US banking system.

Investors must realize what is happening now because that information should be important to them in deciding how they want to structure their investment portfolios.

