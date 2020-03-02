Home Depot - Buying Winners At Better Prices

I believe that sell-offs like the one we are currently in are a good reason to add (or buy) to stocks like Home Depot.

While the 2020 outlook should be taken with a grain of salt, there is no denying that Home Depot continues to be a real winner in its industry.

The current market environment is one of the hardest to be in since I started trading and investing roughly 10 years ago. Not because stocks are down in general, but because we are in a somewhat unique situation. The ongoing coronavirus is threatening global supply chains and causing the fastest 10% stock market decline in history. While portfolios are being crushed pretty much everywhere, there is one stock that has become a true outperformer. This stock is one of my favorite dividend stocks: Home Depot (HD). The company's most recent earnings came in strong and company characteristics warrant stock purchases at discount prices.

Earnings & Uncertainty

The absolutely worst thing about the current situation (besides human suffering) is the amount of uncertainty that is facing the market. Almost nothing is known about the current coronavirus. So far, it seems that the mortality rate is roughly 2.0% on average compared to 0.2% for the flu. And even this is not a certainty as assessing mortality rates in an early stage is nearly impossible. Either way, while the current 2.0% number is highly skewed due to the unfortunate vulnerability of the elderly, it is still a number that is scary.

As most of my readers know, I have a considerable amount of my money in long-term dividend plays. While (like most others) I feel like I got hit by a wrecking ball I am not selling a single share. As I mentioned in the intro, we are currently in the quickest 10% sell-off in history. It seems everyone wants to get out as the market is hit by a mix of virus uncertainties and a strong 2019 stock market performance (profit taking).

In these situations, I think it is important to look for buying opportunities instead of panicking. As a result, I think now is the perfect time to take a closer look at Home Depot.

The company's most recent fourth-quarter results show another earnings beat. Home Depot has beaten earnings in three of four 2019 quarters. In the fourth quarter, adjusted EPS beat expectations by $0.17 and rose by 1% compared to the prior-year quarter.

As usual, a surprisingly strong bottom line was not the result of buybacks but real top-line strength. Companywide comparable store sales were up 5.2% from the prior-year quarter. In the US, the company saw comps go up by 5.3%. The company witnessed strong growth across all geographies and merchandising departments in the fourth quarter. All 19 regions in the US posted positive comps growth and both Canada and Mexico were able to improve comps as well. In addition to that, high ticket purchases worth more than $1,000 were up by double digits. These transactions represent roughly 20% of the company's total transactions.

Home Depot saw strong support from solid consumer demand and effective partnerships between merchants and suppliers that were able to provide a lineup of deals in special box categories like smartphone power tools, hand tools and decorative holiday that added to comps growth.

Home Depot's Pro sales were healthy as well as categories like pneumatics, concrete, hand tools, and COGS all grew above company average.

Moving over to profitability, Home Depot's gross margin came in at 33.9%. This is a decline of 20 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter as a result of a slightly negative price/mix. The good news is that operating expenses improved by 64 basis points to 20.7% of total sales. The company got a 77 basis points tailwind from the impairment of certain trade names and the 53rd week in Q4 of 2018. This was partially offset by higher expenses related to strategic investments.

An Uncertain 2020 Outlook

Normally, this is my favorite part of my earnings articles as it gives investors a lot of insights into company expectations, but also an overview of the market in general. Unfortunately, with the ongoing coronavirus fears that might, or might not be completely exaggerated anything is possible. With a number of companies already expecting Q1/2020 results to come in below expectations, I certainly would not rule out a pretty bad first half for Home Depot as well.

Home Depot expects full-year sales growth to grow between 3.5% to 4.0%. Operating expenses are expected to grow by at least 1.2x the sales growth rate. This is caused by Home Depot entering the peak year of its investment program and not the inability to combat input inflation. Moreover, these expectations are based on a healthy and stable environment, which includes expectations to further gain market share in the DIY business. While we are currently rapidly drifting away from a healthy and stable market, I have trouble finding reasons why the company would be unable to further increase its market share.

Adding to that, the company once again reiterates its goal to achieve a sustainable 55% payout ratio and has raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to $6 per share.

While pretty much everything the company presents to investors is good news, the stock sold off more than 11% in a matter of days. As everyone might know by now, this is not due to mismanagement but as a result of a broader market sell-off. The good news, however, is that Home Depot outperformed the market. The ratio between Home Depot and the S&P 500 has reached its highest level of 2020 as you can see in the lower half of the graph below.

While the company's guidance might be a bit useless as there is simply no way to tell how bad things will get, I think the most important takeaway is that the company continues to do well in most market environments. Margins are strong, comps growth shows the ability to turn consumer satisfaction into sales and further dividend hikes mean investors will continue to benefit.

The way to go here is to buy quality stocks like Home Depot at lower levels like we are currently seeing. While the stock has gone through the roof, the valuation has been at roughly 22x sales for many years.

My plan is to add to my dividend positions as soon as possible. I am doing this as I do not expect the current situation to turn into a total armageddon and I do like to buy quality stocks at better prices. With that said, the number one thing to keep in mind is to play it safe. Do not go overweight into cyclical, high-beta investments and do not even think about using leverage. Buy safe dividend stocks with a good track record and only use the money you do not immediately need. For example, even if stocks drop 50% (NOT a prediction), I would still be in a healthy financial position and could live my life the way I am doing right now.

So, long story short, while nobody knows what is coming, I think the way to go is to use steep sell-offs to buy quality dividend stocks. And Home Depot continues to be a true long-term performer with a solid track record.

The best of luck to everyone and play it safe!

