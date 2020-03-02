Proofpoint: 2020 Is An Investment Year

Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) stock has struggled for the past year, unable to break out from a range of $110 to $130. The stock is no close to the lower end of this range.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Given the current stock market turbulence, I am preferring companies with good margins over those companies that are more aggressive. Proofpoint is one such company, with a strong 23% free cash flow margin. That, along with 20+% annual revenue growth, allows Proofpoint to fulfill the software Rule of 40. Finally, Proofpoint stock is undervalued based on its forward sales multiple. For these reasons, I am giving Proofpoint a bullish rating. Note that the company management has stated that 2020 is a year of investment, with new facilities and an acquisition that needs to be integrated. This prevents me from giving a very bullish rating.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Proofpoint's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Proofpoint is undervalued relative to its peers based on forward sales multiple.

Free Cash Flow

Proofpoint has an exceptional free cash flow margin of 23% which has been sustained for almost 2 years.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Revenue Growth

Proofpoint's annual revenue growth is approximately 24% down from the 3-year growth rate of 33%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

While the revenue growth rate has dropped a fair amount, I don't see a reason for the trend to continue. The company has been expanding its product portfolio and is providing new sales strategies such as bundling applications:

A key initiative for our go-to-market this year in support of these emerging products was the launch of our solutions bundles, P0, P1, P2 and P3. We believe that these bundles make it easier for customers to consume our broad set of capabilities, eliminating the need for multiple sales cycles and greatly simplifying the sales process for our sales team and importantly for the channel.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In Proofpoint's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 24% + 23% = 47%

The calculation comes out above 40%, indicating that Proofpoint is appropriately balancing growth and profit.

Investment Risks

Uncertainties, such as the coronavirus and USA-China trade dispute, could cause an extended market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence. Last week was an example of how hard and fast these stocks can fall.

Cybersecurity companies have been punished by investors this year, more so than the general market. It may be that the cybersecurity market is saturated and revenue slowdown is the norm going forward.

The next quarter may be a slow(er) period of time for Proofpoint along with higher costs. It remains to be seen how this will play out in the market. Note the company management comments in the latest earnings call:

... revenue growth tends to be a bit lower sequentially from the fourth quarter to the first quarter ... given that Q1 has only 91 days of revenue to recognize as compared to 92 in Q4, the result is a sequential decline in subscription revenue from our existing business of approximately 1%, which equates to roughly $2.5 million at our current size and scale. Also, on the cost side, keep in mind that the first quarter is always a step backward in terms of profitability and cash flow for the company, as our first quarter includes seasonal increases in costs associated with payroll taxes, sales kickoff, initial sales and marketing investments for the year, the timing of payment for the company's annual bonus program, as well as accelerated commission payments for our top sales performers at the end of the year. While 2020 is clearly a bit of an investment year given our new headquarters and the integration of ObserveIT, we do expect these to be absorbed into our operating framework as we exit 2020.

Summary and Conclusions

Proofpoint stock has been range-trading for more than a year and is now close to the bottom of the range ~$110. This company is very undervalued, at least by the forward sales multiple. Proofpoint has a strong free cash flow margin and can withstand less than ideal macroeconomic numbers. The company fulfills the software Rule of 40, a metric that separates the strongest companies from the rest. For these reasons, I am giving Proofpoint a bullish rating. That being said, the company management has indicated that 2020 is an investment year, so don't expect quarterly results to be spectacular for at least the first half of the year.

