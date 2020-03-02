Broad Diversification: The Best Strategy Of 2020

While past performance is no guarantee of future results, diversification could continue to pay off in 2020, or at the very least provide investors with peace of mind.

More important than chasing bargains in the stock market, I believe now is the perfect time for investors to consider the benefits of diversification.

The new year has been a hectic one for stock investors so far. After a decent start in January when the S&P 500 (SPY) climbed about 2% in the first three weeks of 2020, the equities market took a sharp turn south in late February and entered correction territory in record time.

Amid the carnage, some investors have turned their attention to potential buy-on-dip plays as a way to benefit from the pullback - which may in great part explain Monday's rebound. Even I introduced a nascent idea on Target (TGT) ahead of the company's earnings day.

But much more important than looking for bargains in the equities market, I believe that now is the perfect time for most investors to consider (or reconsider) the benefits of what has been the best investment strategy of 2020 so far: broad diversification.

Boring, but effective

I have spent the last decade working in equity research and investment strategy. Yet, despite the breadth of subjects that I have covered in my career and the numerous (sometimes failed) attempts at producing superior results, I continue to gravitate towards one boring strategy for sustainably growing a portfolio without many hiccups: to invest in a number of different asset classes whose returns are largely uncorrelated with each other.

I covered the approach in detail this time last year. As a recap, I believe that:

The most successful investor is not the one who can foresee the future better than others. Instead, it's the one who knows what he/she does not know, takes full advantage of portfolio diversification, and diligently stays the course over the long run.

The idea above is at the core of my Storm-Resistant Growth strategy. Take my flagship SRG Base portfolio as an example.

The portfolio, currently, invests in most major asset classes ranging from domestic stocks to treasuries (IEF) (TLT), inflation-adjusted bonds (LTPZ), gold (IAU), and diversified commodities (PDBC) in a risk-balanced fashion - i.e. heavier allocation to less risky holdings, lighter allocation to riskier positions. To take advantage of what I expect to be a far superior risk-adjusted performance, I give up some safety in exchange for higher absolute returns through the use of leveraged ETFs. See the chart below (percentage allocation adds up to more than 100% due to leverage factor).

Source: DM Martins Research

The chart and table below depict how the diversified approach described above has performed in 2020 so far. Easy to spot is how little the SRG Base has lost in market value over the past couple of weeks. From peak to trough, the portfolio has lost only 4.1% compared to the S&P 500's much more worrisome 12.4% nosedive. But also notice how diversification has paid off in the form of much more stable growth in the first six weeks of the year as well.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

The table expands on the idea that diversification has been the best strategy in the new year so far. Notice how the SRG Base remains well into positive territory, while the portfolio has endured very low volatility: 8.6% annualized standard deviation vs. a very erratic stock market. Worth noting, achieving such results would not have required any particular insight into the evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak, the developments in the US presidential race, a view on the global economy, or on the direction of interest rates.

Diversify for peace of mind

The past is the past, and I have no way of knowing whether multi-asset class diversification will continue to outperform a pure-equity strategy during the rest of 2020. But at the very least, I am confident that following the approach is most likely to result in much-needed peace of mind, as investors shift their portfolios' exposure away from the risks associated with one single market or investment class.

The whole idea behind my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) strategy revolves around the concepts described in this article. Since 2017, I have been working diligently alongside my SRG premium community on Seeking Alpha to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTPZ, IAU, PDBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.