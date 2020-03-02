TCF Financial: Good Earnings Growth Outlook

TCF Financial Corporation’s (TCF) earnings are expected to start improving in 2020 after taking a hit in the latter part of 2019 from the merger with Chemical Bank. TCF’s earnings are expected to rebound this year as the legacy systems for TCF and Chemical are integrated and costs of running the two systems in parallel subsides. Furthermore, higher earning assets following the merger are expected to drive earnings in 2020. In addition, TCF’s net interest margin (including purchase accounting accretion) received a boost from the merger in the last quarter, and it is expected that the average margin this year will be higher than the margin for 2019, thereby offering further support for the bottom-line. TCF's market price has recently fallen drastically due to fears related to the coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in a double-digit price upside to the estimated target price. As a result, a bullish rating for the stock is justified.

Non-Interest Expenses to Trend Downwards as Benefits from the Merger Materialize

As the TCF-Chemical merger was of almost equally large banks, the completion of system integration is expected to take a long time of around a year. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, the integration process is on track and the company hopes to complete the final system conversion in late third quarter. As a result, I’m expecting costs of running the systems to gradually reduce throughout this year.

Furthermore, the high merger expenses, of around $160 million, that were booked in the second half of 2019, are likely to taper off in the first half of 2020. The elimination of these expenses is expected to further constrain non-interest expense growth in the latter part of this year. Moreover, TCF has announced the divestiture of branches in Arizona as it intends to exit the market, which will further constrain non-interest expense growth. On the other hand, TCF has added key commercial banking talent in Chicago for its commercial and industrial business, which will boost salary expense going forward.

As a result of the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting TCF’s non-interest expense to decline by 3% and 5% in the first and second quarters of 2020 on a sequential basis, and then by 8% and 9% in the third and fourth quarters. This expectation leads to an efficiency ratio of 54% in the fourth quarter, which is slightly more optimistic than management’s guidance given in the conference call. The management commented in the call that they expect an efficiency ratio of less than 57%. For the full year, non-interest expenses will still be higher in 2020 compared to 2019 as TCF has almost doubled in size following the merger.

Net Interest Income Growth to Drive Earnings

TCF’s net interest margin, NIM, is expected to decline in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, partly because of the sale of the higher yielding auto portfolio in December last year. In addition, as mentioned in the conference call, the purchase accounting accretion is expected to gradually decline this year, thereby leading to lower total NIM. Furthermore, to manage its risk profile TCF will be increasing the proportion of securities in earning assets to 16% over the course of 2020 from 14.7% at the end of last year. The higher proportion of securities is likely to lead to lower average yield on earning assets as securities usually carry lower yields than loans.

However, after the first quarter TCF’s NIM is expected to stabilize due to lower pressure on yields and deposit repricing. As mentioned in the conference call, over 70% of the certificates of deposits portfolio, CDs, is expected to mature in the first half of 2020, which will be replaced with lower costing deposits. Hence, average cost of deposit is likely to slip down and compensate for the fall in yields this year.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting TCF’s NIM to decline by 8bps in the first quarter compared to last quarter, and then stabilize. My estimates for NIM are given below.

Net interest income this year is expected to receive a boost from the higher average NIM in 2020 compared to 2019, as shown above. TCF’s net interest income is also expected to be driven by organic growth in loan book this year. While net loans are expected to continue to grow, their rate of growth is expected to slow down due to external factors including coronavirus and political uncertainty ahead of the presidential elections. As a result, I’m expecting net loans to increase by 6%, which is below the historical trend of organic loan growth. The table below gives historical numbers as well as forecasts for loans and other key balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings to Surge to $4.04

I’m expecting constrained operating expenses and growth in net interest income to drive earnings this year. Further support for the bottom-line is expected to come from an increase in fee income as a result of the expansion. Overall, I’m expecting TCF’s earnings per share to increase by 59% year over year in 2020 to $4.04. The following table presents my estimates.

The earnings estimate shown above is expected to be the major driver of equity book value this year. The positive effect of earnings is expected to be partly offset by the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, that I’m expecting to reduce equity book value by $222 million. This estimate is based on management’s guided range of $200 million to $225 million. Apart from CECL, dividend payout will also reduce equity book value. I’m assuming that TCF will maintain its quarterly dividend constant at the current rate of $0.35 per share, which suggests a dividend yield of 3.84%. Overall, I’m expecting TCF’s equity book value to increase to $37.7 per share by the end of 2020 from $36.3 at the end of 2019.

Adopting Bullish Rating

I'm using the historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value TCF. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.13 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $37.7 gives a target price of $42.7 for December 2020. This target price implies a substantial upside of 17.1% from TCF's February 28 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Based on the double digit price upside I’m adopting a bullish rating on TCF. In my opinion, the recent stock price decline has given a good opportunity to take a position in the stock. Investors should conduct further research before considering investing in the stock. They should also consider their own risk profile, as the coronavirus outbreak has increased the riskiness of most equities, including TCF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before making an investment decision on the stock(s) mentioned in the article.