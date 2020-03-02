Some Serious CLO Equity Issues For Oxford Square Capital

With dismal 1.55% annual total returns for investors over the last six years and the current premium 1.06x price/NAVPS ratio, this stock is overpriced.

In the last six years, Oxford Square Capital has had declining NAV and unstable coverage of its dividend by net-investment-income.

Net-asset-value ("NAV") growth trends are a critical measure for investors to consider when investing in BDC companies as the NAV reflects the value of the underlying assets held by the company if the company were to be liquidated. Taking this approach, net-asset-value-per-share ("NAVPS") therefore is an important indicator for investors to monitor as it demonstrates to investors how much underlying NAV their shares have rights to. Understanding of NAVPS can be further enhanced by comparing the price of the stock to NAVPS in the value ratio price/NAVPS. Taking the NAV value approach, the below report examines Oxford Square Capital Corporation (OXSQ).

For the last six years, Oxford Square Capital has seen declining NAV as well as had sporadic net-investment-income ("NII") coverage of the dividend and negative EPS. These factors have resulted in a 40-50% equity decline in the stock price and dismal 1.55% annual total returns for shareholders over the last six years. Recent underlying issues in the company's CLO equity holdings coming to light mean that the company's current premium to NAVPS is unjustified and this stock is overpriced.

Company Basics

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a $300M market capitalized BDC that invests in loans and CLOs. For the loan investment side of its operations Oxford Square Capital generally invests between $5M and $50M per investment. Previously Oxford Square Capital was called TICC Capital but changed its name to align itself under the structure of Oxford Square. The company Oxford Square Management acts as the investment advisor.

Decreasing NAV and Increasing price/NAVPS

Total NAV and NAVPS have declined steadily over the years even with share buybacks meant to boost NAVPS for shareholders. The declines in NAVPS are disappointing as it has also led to declines in the stock price. The market appears to have ignored the recent NAVPS declines as price/NAVPS is at a premium 1.06x. The steady NAV decline seems to be the result of bad investments and the company selling off assets to cover high dividend yields.

The market seems to have adjusted for the recent NAV declines as the price/NAVPS ratio has decreased since last quarter.

Sporadic NII Coverage of Dividend

NII coverage of dividends has been sporadic for Oxford Square Capital as the table above highlights. This year it was able to cover the dividend due to a received $7.7M in dividends from investments. Without these dividends the company would not have covered its dividend as it would have reported $0.71 net-investment-income-per-share ("NIIPS"). Coverage of the dividend by the NII is a fundamental part of a good BDC. Oxford Square Capital's non-conformance to this normal tendency of a solid BDC means that investors need to be wary. Couple the sporadic NII coverage of dividends with the decline in net assets from operations and investors should look elsewhere for high yields where the underlying value of their equity can be maintained. The dividend as highlighted in the table above has also declined steadily in value over the years even with share buybacks.

Some Good Loans and Some Bad CLO Equities

Oxford Square Capital has a total portfolio composed of 63 investments valued at a cost of $499M and at a fair value of $379M representing a low 76% coverage. These values are down from 2019 Q3's reported investments valued at cost of $505M and at a fair value of $398M representing a 78% coverage. 33% of the company’s investments are in collateralized loan obligations ("CLO"). A CLO is a packaging of a bunch of loans into a single entity and then partitioning that entity into tranches that are then sold to investors.

Oxford Square Capital grades its portfolio on a scale from 1-5, with 5 being the worst. Currently Oxford Square Capital's debt portfolio has a weighted-average internal credit grade of 2.2. This hasn't changed since last quarter which saw about $20 million in declines of fair value. This means that most of the loans are expected to be repaid according to management's portfolio grading chart below. In Q3 2019 the company had $10M in non-accrual status worth about $2.4M. One appeared to be Premiere Global Services, Inc., which was marked down from $9M to $2.4M.

When examining the company's CLO equity investments, I found all 27 CLO equity investments to be on non-accrual status. The company's total CLO equity was marked at a cost of $203M and was valued at $129M in 2019 10Q3. From the 2019 annual report, the marked cost of CLO equity was marked at cost of $197M and was valued at $120M. This represents a 7% decline in the CLO equity value. The total investments could decline from $379M to $298M within the next year if trends continue.

Below is a partial list of the CLO equity that had been marked down from cost. I didn’t list them all because there were 27!

AMMC CLO XI was marked from $3.8M to $2.8M.

AMMC CLO XII was marked from $7M to $4M.

Atlas Senior Loan Fund XI was marked from $4.3M to $3.4M.

Babson CLO Ltd. 2015-I was marked from $1.8M to $1M.

Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2013-2, Ltd. was marked from $4.0M to $3.1M.

Cedar Funding II CLO, Ltd. had three loans marked down about $7M.

Sound Point CLO XVI, Ltd. had a $18M markdown.

Telos CLO 2013-3, Ltd. was marked from $6.5M to $2M.

This is not good. Investors need to be cognizant and careful with CLO equity and with CLOs in general as they resemble the loan-backed securities of 2008.

The Expense Ratio has Jumped

For expense evaluation investors should consider net expenses ("NE") as a proportion of total investment revenue and NAV. These ratios give investors a good idea of expenses as a proportion to continuing operations and the underlying assets. Expense ratios have been a bright spot for Oxford Square Capital as NE/NAV has decreased since 2015 but 2019 saw a jump. This is due to a combination of a decrease in NAV as well as a increase in interest expense this year.

Sourced from company 2019 10K and 2018 10K reports

Poor Total returns for Investors

Since 2014 Oxford Square Capital's share price has declined by $4.90 with dividends of $5.86. These values combine for total returns of $0.96 or 9.28% over 6 years for an annual return rate of 1.55%. This is dismal in these markets and adding inflation in each year means that these returns have been nullified.

Current Technical Analysis and Comps to Peers

Oxford Square Capital trades above its peer average P/B or price/NAVPS ratio by .14x. The company is likely to experience a correction at some point to this premium ratio as the market won't tolerate the negative EPS, unstable NII dividend coverage and decreasing NAVPS. Its premium dividend yield compared to the market appears to be the result of the stock's declining market price while maintaining set yearly dividends. Dividends have declined steadily over the years in value from $1.19 in 2014 to $0.80 in 2019.

Investors become aware of Oxford Square Capital's hemorrhaging of assets when they see the company's normal operating margins compared to peers but -96% profit margins. The negative profit margin shows up in the company's -14% ROA and -20% ROE. These values are the lowest amongst its peers and further highlights that investors can look elsewhere for yields.

Risks

The company is susceptible to the fluctuations of interest rates as it has historically borrowed funds to make investments. As a result of increases in borrowing the debit to equity ratio has increased since 2018 from .41x to .59x. In addition to these risks CLOs are definitely risky entities. The CLOs should be a concern for investors as they make up a third of the portfolio and a majority of the company's losses. The CLOs were last valued at $120M having decreased since 2018 and are down from $160M in 2017. Investors need to be knowledgable about these declines as they eventually indicate declines in NAVPS and thus devaluation of shareholder equity.

Conclusion

6-year declining NAV, unstable NII coverage of the dividend and dismal profit margins combined for a dismal 1.55% annual total return for investors. These issues coupled with the expected decline in NAV for this year due to CLO equity issues and the premium 1.06x price/NAVPS mean Oxford Square Capital is overvalued. Investors in search of a high yield BDC would do best to look elsewhere.

In the meantime investors should check their BDCs for CLO issues as recent market volatility may make these debts insolvent!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content of this post is not meant as investment advice as it is the expressed opinion of the author. The numbers and statistics were developed using public information from involved companies and may as all analyst work contain errors. Any decisions or actions made by readers or actors of this article are the sole responsibility of the readers or actors themselves and have no legal or financial responsibility or bearing on the author.