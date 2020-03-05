Forget The Recession: These 2 High-Yield Stocks Win No Matter What

We invest most of our capital in defensive real asset investments that generate considerable cash flow.

Recession fears are surging again. Now is the time to prepare by investing in the right companies.

In case you missed it, the 10-year Treasury has been in a steady free fall since the beginning of the year. The rates already were very low at ~2% and now they are down to just 1.38%.

Data by YCharts

This has two implications:

First off, it's incredibly difficult to find defensive income investments with a decent yield. Everything has been bid up as rates head down and what historically used to pay 4%-5% has now turned to just 2%-3%.

Secondly, the yield curve is just shy of getting inverted again and the bond markets are signaling a likely recession in the near term. The economy already was slowing down when the Coronavirus came to disrupt some of the world’s largest economies. Entire supply chains are affected. Consumers are sitting at home in quarantine. And fear is spreading worldwide.

Meanwhile, we are 11 years into the cycle and we are long overdue for a recession. It's of course impossible to predict its exact timing, but if I was a betting man, I would say that we are now closer than ever to a recession.

Source

In a recession, almost every investment loses in value as investors panic and the supply of new shares hitting the market for sale exceeds the demand for buying them.

However, there are enormous differences from one investment to another. Some get absolutely annihilated, while others only suffer a temporary bump that's quickly forgotten.

Here at High Yield Landlord, we primarily focus on investments that are backed by real assets. This includes commercial real estate, energy pipelines, and other infrastructure projects.

The main reason why we favor these investments is because they are recession proof to the most part. They represent mission-critical infrastructure that's essential to the well-being of our society. In a recession, people still need apartments to live in, grocery stores to buy food, and gas to drive their cars.

"Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full, and managed with reasonable care, it is about the safest investment in the world." Franklin D. Roosevelt

Moreover, real asset investments generate defensive cash flow from long-term leases. These leases are often up to 20 years long, and therefore, the income is very consistent and predictable through the entire market cycle.

This does not mean that real asset investments won’t suffer from a bear market. But historically, they have provided better downside protection, quickly recovered all the losses, and provided high income during the downturn.

Illustration of REIT performance during recessions vs. the S&P 500:

Source

Today, it's easier than ever before to invest in real assets through publicly-traded REITs, MLPs and other listed infrastructure companies.

REITs in particular have been enormously lucrative – delivering 14% annual returns to investors during the past 20 years. That said, not every company is a good investment, especially in a recession.

The recession-resilience of real assets can be easily ruined if you are overleveraged and / or the assets are mismanaged.

Currently, we invest in only ~9% of our investment universe as we focus on defensive real asset investments in preparation of a potential recession:

Below, we discuss two recession-resistant investments that we currently hold in our diversified Core Portfolio:

Enbridge (ENB): 7% of Core Portfolio

ENB was founded in 1949, making it one of North America’s oldest and largest midstream businesses, transporting a fifth of the continent’s natural gas and over a quarter of its oil. As a result, it owns some of the region’s highest-quality and most critical energy infrastructure assets, leaving significant portions of the economies of Canada and the U.S. dependent on its services. These assets include 34,410 miles of natural gas pipelines, 17,511 miles of oil pipelines, 11.4 billion cubic feet/day of gas processing capacity, 437 billion cubic feet of gas storage capacity, 307,000 barrels/day of natural gas liquids or NGL production capacity, 3.5 million natural gas utility customers, and 3 GW of renewable energy capacity.

It results in enormous barriers to market, strong bargaining power, and economies of scale. Moreover, the cash flow is highly consistent and predictable because ENB enjoys:

Long-term contracts of up to 30 years.

Fixed fee with minimal commodity price exposure.

Near 100% investment grade tenants.

If this was a REIT, investors would highly value the exceptionally long contracts and high credit tenants. The cash flow does not vary with the volatility of oil and gas prices. The customers simply pay for the capacity they purchase in ENB's network.

Source

Over the past years, the company has deleveraged its balance sheet and achieved self-funded status. Yet, its valuation remains deeply discounted as if no progress was made since 2011.

It pays a nearly 6% dividend yield and has never missed a dividend increase in 24 years, including the great financial crisis. The company just announced another 10% dividend increase and has guided for 5%-7% annual increases in the long run.

Source

If the great financial crisis could not take it down, we feel comfortable that the yield will remain sustainable also in the next recession.

ENB is an ideal example of the type of real asset investment that we target at High Yield Landlord. It's a simple utility-like business with lower risk profile, steady cash flow, consistent growth, and a realistic path to double-digit total returns. We are up ~40% since our initial investment in late 2018.

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR): 7% of Core Portfolio

MNR was founded in 1968, making it one of North America’s oldest REIT, and one of the first REITs to specialize in Industrial real estate. To this day, the founder, Eugene Landy, remains the chairman of the board and one of the largest shareholders of the company.

MNR was early to recognize that the growth of Amazon-like companies would lead to an exponential increase in demand for distribution centers.

source

It bought a lot of e-commerce exposed properties early on, mostly leased to FedEx (FDX), and it earned some of the highest returns to its shareholders over the past 10 years as e-commerce really took off:

Importantly, MNR also has performed very well during recessions. The demand for its space is not cyclical, and since it earns cash flow from long lease terms, it's most unaffected.

When most companies were dropping like rocks during the market crash of 2008 – MNR showed exceptional resilience:

Today, MNR yields 4.5% with a conservative 75% payout ratio. Just like ENB, MNR has never cut its dividend. Not even during 2008-2009:

Today, the company is stronger than ever with a larger and more diverse portfolio and a deleveraged balance sheet. Moreover, its current leases have 7.5 years left on them on average. Therefore, we expect the dividend to remain sustainable in the next recession too.

MNR is another ideal example of the type of real asset investment that we target. It owns highly valuable portfolio that will only grow in demand as e-commerce continues to steal market share from traditional retailers. MNR has been a big winner over the past 10 years and the next 10 do not look much different. While you wait for appreciation, you earn a defensive 4.5% yield that's likely to be sustainable even through recessions. We are up 22% since our mid-2019 investment.

Bottom Line

Investing in anticipation of a recession is very different from investing at the beginning of a bull cycle.

Right now, the great majority of our capital is invested in ENB and MNR-like opportunities that enjoy:

Recession resistant cash flow from long-term leases.

They own mission-critical assets.

Conservative and flexible balance sheets.

Well-aligned management teams.

History of successful dividend payments.

Track record of outperformance over full cycle.

These opportunities are rare but provide the best risk-to-reward in our opinion. ENB and MNR are two examples among 36 positions that we currently hold in our diversified Core Portfolio.

As always, members of High Yield Landlord will receive “TRADE ALERTS” and “MARKET UPDATES” in real-time as we put new capital to work. High Yield Landlord is the largest community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with 1,500 members on board. We started a Limited Time Sale on Monday - offering 50 spots at our lowest-rate-ever offered. If you are still sitting on the sidelines, now is your time to act! Start your 2-Week Free Trial and Save 20% ($100 value). Join us on an Annual Plan and Save an Additional 28% ($158 value). Almost Sold Out!



Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB; MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.