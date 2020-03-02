One-Stop Exposure To Triple Net Lease REITs Using NETL

Despite the professionals' ratings discussed below, I rate NETL as Bullish. The backtest history shows it can provide Alpha versus MSCI REITs index.

Net lease REITs focus on leasing properties to single tenants under net leases wherein the tenants are responsible for the payment of most, if not all, operating expenses.

Introduction

The NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) seeks to track the performance of the Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Index. The index tracks the U.S. real estate companies that focus on investments in net lease real estate. The Index places constraints on constituents to protect against concentration in any one company or tenant. For those new to REITs, Net Lease REITs are equity REITs that own properties leased to single tenants under long-term net lease agreements which specify that, in addition to rent, the tenant is responsible for most, if not all, property expenses. The most common net lease is a "triple-net lease" which requires the tenant to pay property taxes, insurance, and maintenance - the three nets in a lease agreement.

The Advisor provides this list of benefits that Net Lease REITs provide investors:

Income - REITs' historical dividend distributions make NETL a source of potential income.

Inflation Hedge - Rent escalation provisions in leases may help income grow and keep pace with inflation.

Growth - Potential to raise outside funds at yields lower than those that may be realized through new property investments.

The combination of current income with identifiable sources of growth may make Net Lease REITs appropriate for investors seeking a Total Return Strategy.

A look at the Index

I found the following rules used to build the index on NETL Index Rules.

Eligibility

Index eligibility is limited to specific security types only. The security types eligible include common stocks, REITs, ADRs, limited partnership interests, shares or units of beneficial interest and shares of limited liability companies.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must meet the following criteria:

must be classified as a Net Lease Real Estate security as specified by Fundamental Income

must be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, or the CBOE Exchange

have a minimum worldwide market capitalization of $200 million

have a minimum three-month average daily volume of 10,000 shares

have a minimum free float of 20%

one security per issuer is permitted

may not have entered into a definitive agreement or other arrangements which would likely result in the security no longer being Index eligible

may not be issued by an issuer currently in bankruptcy proceedings

The document lists the weighting restriction rules if you want to read those. Since the ETF is new, the Issuer backtested the concept. Here are those results:

Source: Index Backtest

While past results do not guarantee future outperformance, NETL has beaten the MSCI REITs index in each time period listed.

A look inside NETL

Source: NETL PDF

The above chart shows, despite only including 23 REITs, no one security dominates the ETF. The Top 10 Industries represent just over 75% of the holdings and the Top 10 states about 44% of the tenants. Here is a chart of the major tenants:

Source: NETL Information

The chart groups the tenants by their Investment grade level. It is interesting to see some very well-known companies are not rated, 40% of the total.

NETL's tenants comprise over 23,591 properties covering all 50 states. Many REIT investors are concerned about Retail Malls and Outlets. NETL's exposure to these sectors, while the second largest, is only 13%. California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas have the largest concentrations of properties.

As of the end of 2019, some important statistics include:

The largest exposure to any one tenant was 3.2%.

The weighted average lease was 12.2 years.

Properties have a 99% occupancy.

Name Ticker % of Net Assets Fidelity Rating Score Yield REALTY INCOME CORP O 7.93% Bullish 8.4 3.51% NATIONAL RETAIL PPTYS INC NNN 7.87% Bearish 2.2 3.62% W P CAREY INC WPC 7.83% Very Bearish 1 4.90% VEREIT INC VER 7.74% Neutral 3.1 5.61% STORE CAP CORP STOR 7.53% Neutral 5.8 3.51% INNOVATIVE INDL PPTYS INC IIPR 4.24% Very Bearish 0.7 4.32% ESSENTIAL PPTYS RLTY TR INC EPRT 4.16% Neutral 3.8 3.20% INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PPTYS TR COM SHS BEN INT ILPT 4.12% Bearish 2.8 5.66% STAG INDL INC STAG 4.05% Neutral 4.6 4.43% GLOBAL NET LEASE INC GNL 3.97% Neutral 4.4 10.32% SPIRIT RLTY CAP INC NEW SRC 3.95% Bullish 7.7 4.62% AGREE REALTY CORP ADC 3.94% Bullish 7.2 3.04% EPR PPTYS EPR 3.93% Very Bearish 0.2 6.34% LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP 3.92% Very Bullish 9.2 3.80% GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS INC GLPI 3.84% Neutral 6.5 5.88% GETTY RLTY CORP NEW GTY 3.70% Neutral 6.3 4.63% VICI PPTYS INC VICI 3.69% Bullish 8.2 4.39% SAFEHOLD INC SAFE 2.89% Neutral 6.4 1.26% GLADSTONE COML CORP GOOD 2.84% Neutral 5.3 6.94% MGM GROWTH PPTYS LLC MGP 2.77% Neutral 4.3 5.71% ONE LIBERTY PPTYS INC OLP 2.12% Bearish 1.5 6.45% FOUR CORNERS PPTY TR INC FCPT 1.57% Neutral 6.5 3.94% MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT CORP CL A MNR 1.18% Bullish 7.5 4.55% Cash & Other Cash & Other 0.22% Weighted results 4.7 4.70%

Source: NETL & Fidelity website: compiled by Author

The weighted average rating is just below the midpoint of Neutral. Just under 25% are rated better than Neutral. These ratings can move greatly over short periods of time, especially after an earnings report. As noted in most ETF articles, while you have less risk than owning an individual REIT, you get ownership in some currently rated as Bearish or worse (30% in NETL). The weighted Yield of 4.7% is higher than the 30-day SEC Yield of 3.96%. I assume that reflects the fact NETL has only paid three dividends so far.

Source: Morningstar.com

NETL has a slant to both Value and Small-cap REITs than the overall REITs universe. One of the Contributors I follow (High Yield Landlord) covers that segment and believes investors would do well in the small-cap segment of REITs.

Source: Morningstar.com

Morningstar's Factor profile shows a good picture, though the low quality score might be of concern to some investors.

Portfolio Strategy

I follow several SA Contributors who specialize in REITs. I can tell you while they like the Triple Net Lease concept, they prefer you to not use ETFs or CEFs to gain that exposure. The reason is one I listed above, you don't control what you own. That said, I use ETFs and CEFs for most of my investing as I am willing to possibly give up some return for the time saved investigating individual REITs and the safety of owning a basket.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

I included charts showing the before and after (hopefully) of the C19 virus correction. Since its launch late last March, NETL has performed better than both VNQ or VTI. Outperforming VNQ is somewhat surprising considering NETL owns no cell tower or data center REITs, two of the better performing REIT sectors.

Source: PortfolioVisualizer

I also found it very interesting that NETL and VNQ have a mid-level correlation factor of .57 considering they are both REIT ETFs. One benefit of both is the negative correlation to the overall US equity markets, represented by VTI.

NETL had returned over 8% in the first five weeks of 2020 before the correction. While the backtest says "Be Bullish Long-Term", the fact the backtest used equal-weighted components calls into question the results since the ETF is not equal-weighted. That is a flaw in most backtesting of a new index but almost 600bps annually since 2008 is very encouraging. That same difference has occurred since 2017 when actual weights were used in the backtest. That vast outperformance and NETL's actual outperformance since its launch make me Bullish; especially for other investors looking to use ETFs for their REITs exposure. The last two weeks' price drop gives investors a chance of buying NETL at prices not seen since last fall. This makes me even more Bullish long term on NETL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NETL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.