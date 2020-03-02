The Coronavirus Ravaging IMAX's Stock Creates A Buying Opportunity For Long-Term Investors

Without the Coronavirus the company has seen solid growth and a substantial number of theaters are scheduled to soon open.

IMAX heavily relies on China for 31 percent of its revenue, but theaters there are closed.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is an entertainment company known for its large movie theater screens and immersive customer experiences.

The company recently released its 10-K reporting for the prior year, which the CEO called “an extremely successful year”. While CEOs are known to be cheerleaders and highlight the positives in earnings calls, it was a good year for IMAX.

Nonetheless, the stock price is currently at a 52-week low and dropping rapidly. In my view, this is primarily due to the Coronavirus. IMAX’s has large exposure to the China market where its theaters are closed, and the impact of the virus in the United States and other countries has yet to be fully felt.

Due to the strength of the company, if not for the Coronavirus, revenue should quickly rebound when the contagion passes and large blockbuster movies are slated for release.

IMAX 2019 Pre-Coronavirus Results

IMAX’s 2019 10-K shows solid growth for the year. Gross revenue increased 6 percent to $396 million.

EBITDA increased 12 percent and earnings per share were up 15 percent.

The company recently provided this summarizing graphic:

Revenue growth increased at a faster pace in China, with a 9 percent increase

Future Movie Releases

In the 10-K IMAX noted the upcoming movie releases for its format this year. The list appears to be just for the first half of the year:

• Invasion: The IMAX Experience (Art Pictures Studio, January 2020, Russia); • 1917: The IMAX Experience (Universal Pictures (domestic) and eOne International (international), January 2020) IMAX expanded aspect ratio;

• Bad Boys For Life: The IMAX Experience (Sony Pictures, January 2020); • Dolittle: The IMAX Experience (Universal Pictures, January 2020);

• Birds of Prey: The IMAX Experience (Warner Bros. Pictures, February 2020); • The Invisible Man: The IMAX Experience (Universal Pictures, February 2020);

• Bloodshot: The IMAX Experience (Sony Pictures, February 2020/Domestic March 2020); • Onward: The IMAX Experience (Walt Disney Studios, March 2020);

• I Still Believe: The IMAX Experience (Lionsgate, March 2020); • A Quiet Place: Part II: The IMAX Experience (Paramount Pictures, March 2020);

• Mulan: The IMAX Experience (Walt Disney Studios, March 2020); • Beastie Boys Story: The IMAX Experience (Apple, April 2020, select global markets);

• No Time to Die: The IMAX Experience (United Artists Releasing (domestic) and Universal Pictures (international), April 2020) filmed with IMAX cameras; • Black Widow: The IMAX Experience (Walt Disney Studios, May 2020);

• Fast & Furious 9: The IMAX Experience (Universal Pictures, May 2020); • Wonder Woman 1984: The IMAX Experience (Warner Bros. Pictures, June 2020) filmed with IMAX cameras;

• Top Gun: Maverick: The IMAX Experience (Paramount Pictures, June 2020) filmed with IMAX cameras; • Tenet: The IMAX Experience (Warner Bros. Pictures, July 2020) filmed with IMAX cameras;

• Detective Chinatown 3: The IMAX Experience (Wanda Studios, TBD 2020, China) filmed with IMAX cameras; • The Rescue: The IMAX Experience (Maoyan, TBD 2020, China);

• Vanguard: The IMAX Experience (Tencent, TBD 2020, China); and • Leap: The IMAX Experience (Lian Ray Pictures, TBD 2020, China).

Opinions can certainly differ, but in my view the list has some good revenue opportunities. Setting aside virus issues and whether anyone will be in movie theaters, Fast & Furious 9 should be a monster hit. Wonder Woman and James Bond’s No Time to Die seem safe as solid moneymakers. Tom Cruise in Top Gun and Marvel’s Black Widow also seem made-for the big IMAX screen.

Although 2020 has the opportunity for a decent box office, the long-term investor will also want to look at the movie release schedule in 2021. It could be an absolute monster with these movies, each a potential blockbuster by itself, slated for release using IMAX technology:

Fast and Furious 10 (April)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (MAY)

The Batman (JUNE)

Jurassic World 3 (JUNE)

Spiderman (July)

Indiana Jones (July)

Mission: Impossible 7 (July)

Thor: Love and Thunder (November)

Avatar 2 (December)

Fast & Furious, Batman, Jurassic Park, Spiderman, Indiana Jones, Mission Impossible, and Avatar constitute some of the largest brands / prior releases in movie history.

China Exposure

IMAX says in its recent 10-K China is its largest market and accounts for 31 percent of company revenue.

46 percent of all IMAX theaters are in Greater China, which includes China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Another 253 IMAX theaters in China are scheduled to open within the next three years. This is 47 percent of all theaters worldwide opening with IMAX technology in this time period, furthering IMAX’s dependence on the Chinese market.

The Coronavirus and IMAX Stock Price

On December 31, 2019, the World Health Organization was informed of a cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China. That cause is now commonly known as the Coronavirus.

Since then, as of March 2, 2020, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has risen to 89,840 with 3061 deaths, most of which are in China. The rough fatality rate is thus 3.4 percent, although likely somewhat higher since fatalities necessary lag the diagnosis of new cases.

A detailed review of cases reflects 18 percent of active infections are in serious or critical medical condition. For cases which have closed, one way or the other, 6 percent resulted in death.

China closed its movie theaters – nationwide – around January 23rd. There is apparently no time-frame for the Chinese movie industry to re-open.

At this time a small number of deaths have been reported in North America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned the question is not if, but when, the outbreak spreads in the United States. Media reports reflect infections throughout the United States. The scope of the outbreak is currently unknown and may have been spreading undetected due to limited testing for the virus

Since the beginning of the year IMAX’s stock price has cratered 25 percent to a yearly low. Similar results have been seen for other movie company stocks. Cinemark is down 26 percent since the beginning of the year. AMC Entertainment is down 16 percent.

Although I am looking long-term at the company, what about its near-term ability to weather the closure of the Chinese market and a likely decrease in United States and other countries movie theater revenue?

Unfortunately, no one knows what the cost will be.

IMAX is not flush with cash but should be able to absorb a significant portion of revenue loss this year.

Cash and short-term equivalents on the balance sheet have decreased by 66 percent between December 2015 and December 2019 from $307M to $110M.

Receivables have increased 48 percent during the same period of time, but the numbers are much smaller and do not make for the difference in decreased cash:

The result is a steady decrease in current assets:

These short term assets have been replaced by long-term property, plant and equipment:

The amount of company liabilities has remained steady:

Reviewing costs, the company’s cost of revenue and operating expenses have been fairly steady as a percentage of revenue.

As to where IMAX’s cash goes, last year the company paid $23.6M in stock based compensation, $55M in repaying long-term debt, and repurchased $26.4 in common stock. IMAX does not pay dividends.

With the cash and current assets, receivables, and income still flowing from markets besides China, I would expect a material, but not catastrophic, impact on the company. But of course, no one knows how the virus will ultimately play out.

Recommendation

This year will unquestionably be rough for IMAX. It is unknown how long the Chinese market will be closed. It is unknown what the financial impact will be in the United States and rest of the world.

This is a deadly new virus with many unknowns and no current vaccine.

Even the medical industry cannot accurately predict how this will play out.

But we have seen recent prior, similar viral outbreaks, such as swine flu, SARS and Ebola, where the impact was generally resolved within a year.

On the other hand, influenza has been with us for 100 years since the 1918 pandemic killed at least 40 million people (2 percent of the world’s population). The CDC estimates during the flu season to date, there have been upwards of 41,000,000 influenza infections and 41,000 influenza related deaths in the United States alone – numbers that should be terrifying but which are now taken in stride each year.

IMAX is expecting a significant amount of growth over the next three years that is already in the pipeline. Previously, I mentioned 253 IMAX theaters in China are expected to open in the next three years, and this is 47 percent of all newly opening theaters.

Doing the math, that means 538 theaters are scheduled to open. With 1529 current theaters that is a planned 35 percent increase. It is possible the virus could cause a delay in new openings. However, we have not seen a prior virus have such a long-term impact.

The 2021 movie release schedule is a potential global monster.

My suggestion is to buy IMAX now, or near-term on the Coronavirus price drop, and expect a significant rebound in 2021 with the assumptions:

The Coronavirus situation will be resolved.

Consumers will be flocking to theaters to get out of the house.

IMAX will have increased its theater count.

The 2021 movies in the theaters look likely to produce many blockbusters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.