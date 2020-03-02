Wallbridge Mining: A Hefty Price To Pay For Less Than One Million Ounces Of Gold

It's been a busy start to 2020 for M&A activity in the gold juniors sector, with two deals announced in the last week. Last week's transaction was the news that Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF) was acquiring Otis Gold (OTCPK:OGLDF) for US$17 million, and we've started off this week with news that Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) has decided to acquire Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF) for an enterprise value of US$79 million. This takeover by Wallbridge is reminiscent of a similar transaction by Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) from 2017, in which Gold Standard overpaid for a land package with its inflated share price. For those that recall, the Gold Standard Ventures acquisition of Battle Mountain Gold killed all momentum in the stock, and Gold Standard Ventures has not returned to its highs since. Given that Wallbridge just paid twice the median enterprise value per ounce for Balmoral Resources, I would argue this is a similar deal, and one of the worst transactions done in the sector on a price paid per ounce basis in the past two years.

Up until now, Wallbridge Mining's management has been top-notch, generating massive value for shareholders as it's delineated its Fenelon Gold Project in Quebec. The company has stumbled upon arguably the most impressive discovery in the past two years in the sector, and its share price has risen 1600% in less than two years to reflect this. The company has been instrumental in delineating its deposit, with several home-run holes that many juniors would salivate for. Just as impressive, management was weise enough to raise more capital in December with its inflated share price to bolster its balance sheet for an aggressive drilling campaign. However, the deal announced today to buy Balmoral Resources is unappealing to say the least, given the price Wallbridge Mining paid per ounce for the takeover. As noted, the deal similar to the Battle Mountain acquisition by Gold Standard Ventures in April 2017, and this ended up putting an end to Gold Standard's upward price momentum. An inflated share price is never an excuse for overpaying for an asset, but it looks like this is what we've seen here.

As noted in this morning's news release, Wallbridge Mining has offered a price tag of C$110 million for Balmoral Resources, which works out to an enterprise value of C$102 million after including the company's C$8 million cash balance. In US Dollars, this works out to an enterprise value of US$79 million, a hefty amount to pay for a gold explorer with far less than 1 million ounces of gold. To put this in perspective, Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) recently picked up over 4 million ounces of gold for $257 million with Barkerville, and Excellon Resources picked up 1.1 million ounces of gold last week for $17 million. Based on Balmoral Resources' current 590,000-ounce gold resource, Wallbridge Mining just paid $133.89/oz in the deal, one of the highest prices paid in the industry in the past five years for a non-producing asset. While some might argue that this deal was done for the land south of Fenelon's Area 51, I would argue that there is no way to justify paying up for property in a resource market where suitors aren't even paying up for proven ounces. Before digging into the deal further, however, let's take a trip down memory lane to 2017 first:

Gold Standard Ventures was the darling of the resource sector in 2016, after significant discoveries made at the company's North Dark Star deposit on the Carlin Trend. After an 1100% run in less than two years, the company decided to use its share price to buy out Battle Mountain Gold, its neighbor on the Carlin Trend, for a 97% premium, and a deal value of US$29 million. Battle Mountain Gold's Lewis Project was mostly a land transaction, as the company had less than 500,000 ounces of gold proven up, and what I would consider an insignificant resource. Unfortunately, following the purchase, Gold Standard Ventures' stock has not been the same and is actually down 60% since. This is because rather than using a strong treasury to drill their property aggressively, they chose to bolster their land package on the assumption that this might increase shareholder value. Clearly, this was not the case, at least as far as the market is concerned, and the chart below shows how ugly things have been since.

When it comes to the Wallbridge Mining's transaction this morning, we have a very similar setup here. The darling of the resource sector has paid a substantial premium for a relatively insignificant sub-1-million ounce resource and has waited until its stock is more than 30% off of its highs to do so. This will prove to have a significant dilutive effect on Wallbridge Mining shareholders, and will likely contribute to putting in a top for the stock. For those familiar with the sector, the market typically throws the book at suitors in almost every case, and this is especially true when a suitor overpays for a non-accretive asset. So what was the rationale behind the deal? Let's take a look:

Wallbridge Mining has seen outstanding success drilling its Fenelon Project, and Balmoral Resources' Area 52 Property is situated just south of Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon Project. Currently, it's looking like Fenelon has at least 2 million ounces of gold on their property, and the hope is likely that the company can prove up additional gold on Balmoral's side of the fence. In addition to this, the acquisition of Balmoral Resources increases Wallbridge Mining's total resource size by 590,000 ounces, as Balmoral's Martiniere Gold Property currently holds an open-pit resource of 431,000 ounces at 1.96 grams per tonne gold. This is a reasonable resource size, but not enough that we can be confident there's a mine here at all. When it comes to the underground resource, it is relatively low-grade, at only 4.54 grams per tonne for 159,000 ounces. Generally, I am skeptical of the economics of underground resources below 5 grams per tonne gold.

Those in favor of the deal will argue that Wallbridge Mining just stole a million or more potential ounces from under Balmoral Resources' nose by picking up the Area 52 deposit. While this is certainly a possibility, there are no ounces proven here currently, and I see no reason to overpay for prospective land where no one else was bidding currently. The going rate for ounces in the ground in the junior sector is $63.56/oz based on the most recent 14 transactions, and Wallbridge Mining just paid US$79 million for neighboring land and 590,000 ounces more than 20 kilometers west of their property. Based on this transaction price, Wallbridge Mining paid more than twice the median price paid per ounce in the sector, as they paid $133.89 ounce. I have come to this figure by dividing the $79 million enterprise value by 590,000 ounces.

As we can see from the table below, the median project that's been acquired over the past four years had 4.4 million ounces of gold, an average gold grade of 1.9 grams per tonne gold, and suitors have paid $63.56/oz. If we look at Balmoral's current resource, the resource size pales in comparison and is more than 80% below the median resource size of 4.4 million ounces. While the project may stack up favorably on a grade standpoint as it has similar grades, it is not even in the same league for total ounces. Therefore, I would conclude that Wallbridge Mining just purchased an inferior project to prior acquisitions for twice the median paid per ounce. If we entertain the idea that the Area 52 land is worth a premium, we can see that the company still overpaid for Balmoral Resources.

By entertaining the possibility of Area 52 holding 1 million ounces of gold, we can place a value on Area 52 of US$30 million, which works out to $33.33/oz (1 million ounces / $30 million). This is the most a suitor should ever pay for what they believe might end up being ounces in the ground, as proven ounces in the ground are going for $63.56/oz currently. By giving the Area 52 land a value of $30 million, we will subtract $30 million from the $79 million purchase price, and arrive at an acquisition cost for the Martiniere deposit's 590,000 ounces of $49 million. However, even at a figure of $49 million, the 590,000 ounces cost $83.05/oz, more than 20% above the median paid for ounces in the sector for past transactions. Therefore, the purchase price of Balmoral Resources is exorbitant on an ounces only basis, and still expensive on a land plus ounces basis. In summary, the deal is not accretive to shareholders, and I would be shocked if the market liked this transaction long-term.

This deal has also created a headache from a valuation standpoint for shareholders, as Wallbridge Mining will have more than 715 million shares fully diluted following the agreement, and the prior highs at US$0.75 will now value the company at a US$536 million market cap. This would represent a market cap in line many producers in the sector currently. Therefore, this suggests that Wallbridge Mining is likely to run into a brick wall at its prior highs as valuation will be a massive headwind going forward following this deal. Ultimately, I believe the company should not have even considered the deal at more than US$40 million, based on what other suitors in the sector are paying up for ounces in the ground.

While Wallbridge Mining was previously the darling of the sector, I believe this was a minor and rare misstep by management, as they've significantly overpaid for an asset in a market where no one is overpaying for ounces. This deal is quite reminiscent of the Battle Mountain Gold acquisition by Gold Standard Ventures, and that transaction ended up killing the stock's momentum for the next year. Based on this deal and a higher share count for Wallbridge Mining, I would be shocked if the stock made new highs above C$1.00 in the next nine months. While there have been some great deals in the sector, this is the worst in two years in my opinion, and those who paid over C$0.90 for Wallbridge Mining earlier this year are likely going to be disappointed.

