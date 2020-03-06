Co-produced with PendragonY

One of the mainstays of an income investor's portfolio always has been government bonds. And not just bonds from the U.S. government, but from Germany, other European governments, and developed counties in general. Back a few years ago, everyone surely remembers the consternation in the bond markets about the troubles the Greek government was having. Eventually, that was resolved and Greece did not default on their bonds. In fact, they got bailed out by the other EU countries, primarily Germany. As the chart below shows, an income investor could get a pretty high yield on Euro-denominated Greek government bonds less than four-years-ago.

Source: Financial Times

But look at what has happened to the yield on Greek bonds lately. Yes, the Greek economy is doing well today, but its overall debt is 180% of its GDP. Clearly, the market thinks that if any trouble arises again, Germany will again ride to the rescue. But its investors hungry for yield, when safer euro-zone bonds have very low and even negative rates, that has led to Greek bonds with a yield that recently fell below 1%.

And as this YChart shows, it is not just European bonds that have low yields. Even 10-Year US Treasuries are trading with a yield below 1.5%. The last couple of days have seen the rate drop as low as 1.3%. Safety for the income investor seems very expensive today.

Where can one find a safe yield?

So where can an income investor go to get a safe yield? Sure one can go out on the credit risk scale and invest in lower-rated government debt, although Greek bond yields seem to indicate that isn’t going to get you much. Or one can move into corporate bonds.

Data by YCharts

Sure that 2.13% for US Corporate AAA bonds is better than Greek bonds, but is it anything to get excited about? Maybe if you have a couple of million dollars to devote to getting income, but that isn’t going to supply a big portion of your income given the portfolio sizes most people have.

So where do you go to get a very safe income to build a strong base in your portfolio? Dividend-paying stocks are one place to look.

Data by YCharts

The YChart above shows one possible choice. AT&T (T) has been paying a dividend for a long time (since before it became AT&T in fact). And it has paid that dividend in good times and in bad. In addition, to offset the additional risks of moving up the capital stack, it also has been increasing its dividend each year, thus reducing inflation risks. So while some risks increase in shifting from government bonds to dividend-paying stocks, some risks are reduced as well.

Note the very predictable dividend from AT&T. The last recession hits, the dividend is paid and increased. DirecTV is purchased and the dividend is paid and increased on schedule. AT&T goes to court to fight the government over the merger with Time Warner, and the dividend is paid and increased on schedule. And AT&T buys Time Warner, and the dividend continues to be paid and increased on schedule. That is exactly what we want as a base for our income-generating portfolio.

Data by YCharts

Since the end of the last US recession, the yield on AT&T shares has varied between about 4.4% and 7%. Right now it's at 5.8%. For the level of safety that the AT&T dividend provides, that is a very good yield.

Looking at the spread between AAA Corporate bond yields and the yield on T, we can see that the average spread is around 300 basis points. We think that level of additional compensation more than makes up for the risk in moving up the capital stack.

So How Safe is the dividend from AT&T?

The case for making AT&T shares part of the base income allocation of your portfolio depends on how safe the dividends are. So how do we tell that? Above, we discussed the history of regular dividend payments and regular increases in those payments. It shows that in the past the dividend has been safe and that AT&T management has demonstrated some ability to keep them safe. But, as much as we might want to, we can't go back and buy shares of T back in 2010. We can only invest now and so we need to have some idea of what the future holds.

Dividends are paid out of cash the business generates. While it isn’t the only source of cash a business has, the most reliable and repeatable source of cash is Cash from Operations. In the YChart above, we can see the difference between CFFO (Cash from Operations) and the total dividend payments (since YCharts show total dividends as a negative number, we need to invert the sign). Most recently AT&T had more than $48 billion in cash left over after paying the dividends for the last 12 months. That's more than 2 times the $23.7 billion it spent in capex, and thus AT&T has a lot of cushion to continue paying and raising the dividend.

Another indicator of how much cushion a company will have to pay the dividend, and thus how safe it is, is net debt issuance. If a company is issuing more debt, then interest payments will go up in the future and that will take away more of the cash they generate from being used to pay dividends. When debt is decreasing, management thinks they have enough cash coming in on the short term to meet such obligations as dividend payments, and the reduced debt load will in the future mean that interest payments will decline as well. So debt reduction points to better dividend coverage.

Data by YCharts

As we can see from the YChart above, AT&T has been paying down its debt of late. While they have taken on debt in the past, it has been done to make major acquisitions. This significant drawdown in debt levels bodes well for the safety of the dividend.

What did the last earnings report say?

Our final check to ensure that AT&T has a good enough cash flow to pay a safe dividend is to look and see how the most recently reported quarter went. AT&T reported the results of Q4 of 2019 about a month ago on Jan. 29.

Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

The slide above shows management's goals for 2019, and that they achieved or surpassed them all. For our purposes (of showing safe dividends) the most important accomplishment was in reducing leverage. Having the net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio reduced to just 2.5 brings it back to a value more consistent with historical levels. Retiring 56 million shares reduces the total amount of dividend payments ~$116.5 million and makes the dividend per share of $2.08 even safer.

The increase in free cash flow also was important, and much of it came from a ~$5 billion increase in cash from operations, and only around $2 billion from reduced capex spending. This increases the cushion in generated cash to pay the dividend.

Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

It's always good when management has a plan for the future and shares it with shareholders. That way we can see how management is doing based on what they intended to do. From our perspective of wanting a safe dividend that grows to help reduce inflation risk, two items stand out. First is the plan to grow FCF to $30-$32 billion by 2022. That range is a $1-$3 billion increase from 2019, or 3.4%-10.3% of the 2019 figure of $29 billion. In conjunction with that, they want to reduce the ratio of dividends to FCF to be less than 50%. Growing FCF faster than the dividend will improve the safety of the dividend. Combined with a modest share repurchase program and modest dividend increases that should ensure that the dividend remains safe until 2022.

Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

Longer-term plans are very nice, but we also want to see what management has planned for the coming year. The slide above presents some goals for 2020. We see a mention of FirstNet, which is a first-responder dedicated network that AT&T is building for government customers. They also are leveraging the building of this dedicated network to upgrade their public network. That $1 billion reimbursement will offset some capex spending that AT&T has been doing (both for its public and FirstNet networks). Buying back 250 million shares will reduce total dividend payments by over $500 million and make payments to the remaining shareholders that much safer.

What's a good price?

We have long thought that T is a good value at prices under $38. With the current quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share (and a penny a share increase we can expect just under a year from now), that produces a 5.9% yield. That's a pretty good value for a company with such a solid record.

The current market action, due to fears of economic damage from coronavirus outbreaks, has pushed the price down close to $35. That's an excellent price. Keep in mind that AT&T’s business is unlikely to be negatively impacted by the infection. People who are staying home still use their phones and still watch TV. So there should be plenty of time to load up on shares before the price goes back up to more reasonable levels.

Conclusion

The Federal Reserve’s statement that it will take action as needed signals a likely cut in rates and lower yields on bonds going forward. Coupled with the market going into a full correction, there's now a very good opportunity to generate income from many dividend-paying companies. AT&T has been paying a generous and safe dividend for a long time, and it's now priced more attractively than it has been since last fall. That price now represents a better value since the dividend was raised to $0.52 a share.

