Gold Price Update And Top News For February 2020

I discuss where I think gold is heading in the short term and provide a market update.

Gold prices rise, and then nosedive along with stocks on coronavirus fears.

Gold Mining Bull: Top News For February 2020

While gold prices and gold mining stocks have an uncertain outlook in the near-term because of fears over the rise in the coronavirus and its impact on the economy, I remain very bullish on gold & gold miners in the medium to long term.

I believe the recent selloff has presented investors with some very nice buying opportunities in the sector, and this kind of a pullback is exactly why I have maintained a large cash balance in my portfolio.

(Gold prices and GDX chart as of Friday, Feb. 28. Credit: StockCharts)

I still view gold as a safe-haven type of asset, but this Black Swan event has investors panicking and selling off all assets, gold included.

You'll see in the above chart that gold prices took a nosedive recently (along with stocks) to $1,566/oz but remain well above its 200-day moving average ($1,479). Gold mining stocks were hit even harder and the VanEck gold miners index crossed below its 200-day moving average.

Despite some recent buys, I still have approximately 8% cash and I'm almost ready to start re-investing. I want to take another 1-2 weeks to see how things play out in the market. I think it's at least somewhat possible we'll see gold test its 200-day MA ($1,479) before resuming its rise, and that means the GDX could test the $20-$22 level, which would set up even bigger bargains in the mining sector. [My top buys will be made available to my marketplace subscribers].

President Trump is calling on the Fed to lower rates (even though they are pretty low at the moment) and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that he's open to a rate cut. "We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy," he said.

Any rate cuts or new quantitative easing program would be good news for gold prices. Increased central bank buying is another catalyst I'm keeping an eye on as Russia, India, China and Turkey have been consistently adding to reserves for quite some time now.

Anyway, this was a pretty busy month in the gold sector. I've scoured gold mining newsletters, websites, and press releases to give you the top news for February 2020. Please let me know if I missed any big news in the comments section below. This story was available first to subscribers of my marketplace service, and subscribers also received detailed analysis of each stock mentioned.

Honorable mention news items

Ely Gold Royalties Buys Jerritt Canyon Mine Royalty

Data by YCharts

The small, but growing royalty company Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQB:ELYGF) announced it will buy a .50% NSR royalty on the Jerritt Canyon mine in Nevada, from investor Eric Sprott for $8 million of its common shares at C$.63. Sprott is now a major investor in the company, owning 19.9% on a fully-diluted basis, and he has also funded the company with a C$6 million line of credit.

The company also bought a Nevada royalty portfolio from VEK Associates for $5 million plus 2 million warrants.

Rupert Resources Lands $13 Million from Agnico Eagle

Data by YCharts

Junior Rupert Resources (OTC:RUPRF) announced it has closed on a $13.1 million strategic investment from Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM). Agnico has acquired 15,391,605 units at a subscription price of C$0.85, for gross proceeds to Rupert of C$13,082,864. Rupert shares currently trade at C$.89.

The investment makes perfect sense: Rupert owns 100% of the Pahtavaara project and mill in Finland, as well as 297km2 of exploration land located next door to Agnico's Kittila mine (4.4 million ounces of gold reserves and produced 175,000/oz in 2019)

RNC Minerals Discovers Visible Gold

Data by YCharts

RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) continues to discover visible gold in exploration. Visible gold has been discovered in a surface sample taken at the Hidden Secret project, which is located 10 kilometers from its newly-acquired Higginsville processing plant.

The Corona prospect is a top drill target for 2020 with initial drilling targeting near surface potential, up-dip of historical intersections, according to the company.

Pretium Expects Costs to Rise in 2020

Data by YCharts

Things have not been going all that well for Pretium Resources (PVG) lately. It reported 2019 results recently. While 2019 production was strong and AISC came in at $888/oz, 2020 guidance is not all that promising in my opinion.

The company is now anticipating all-in sustaining costs to range from $910 to $1,060 per ounce in 2020, up from $888/oz in 2019. AISC estimates include costs associated with continued lateral development at a rate of approximately 1,000 meters per month through 2020, according to the company.

Pretium estimates it will still likely earn over $100 million in free cash flow (with gold prices of $1,450).

Top news

5. New Gold Lands $300 Million Partnership

Data by YCharts

New Gold (NGD) has announced a strategic partnership with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan on its New Afton mine in Canada.

The Ontario Teachers' agreed to acquire a 46.0% free cash flow interest in the New Afton mine with an option to convert the interest into a 46.0% joint venture interest in four years, or have their interest remain as a free cash flow interest at a reduced rate of 42.5%, for upfront cash proceeds of $300 million.

New Gold says the deal will improve its financial flexibility and reduce net debt, as the company has $1.1 billion in debt maturing by 2025. The company has forecasted $1.6 billion in free cash flow by 2030 (according to its corporate presentation, slide 7).

However, in the short term its costs will remain elevated ($1,260 - $1,340 AISC guidance for 2020).

4. Gold Standard Disappoints with Pre-Feasibility

Data by YCharts

Gold Standard Ventures' (GSV) stock is a falling knife and is likely to remain in that pattern. The junior released its latest pre-feasibility study results for the South Railroad project in Nevada, and while not a terrible report by any means, the results were a little underwhelming.

The project contains a post-tax NPV of $265 million using a $1,400/oz gold price, with average annual production of 156,000 ounces and AISC of $707/oz (up by $50/oz from previous estimates). Initial capex was reduced to $132.9 million.

Major investor OceanaGold also recently unloaded its entire stake in the company, which appears to be impacting shares.

3. Barrick Gold Reports Strong End to 2019

Data by YCharts

Senior gold miner Barrick Gold (GOLD) ended 2019 on a strong note and it is starting to pick up some momentum following its huge acquisition of Randgold Resources.

Gold production for 2019 of 5,465,000 ounces was at the top end of its guidance range while copper production of 432 million pounds was above the guidance range.

The miner reported net earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up 46% year-over-year, and also slashed its net debt in half to $2.2 billion, while raising its dividend by 40%.

2. AngloGold Ashanti Sells South African Assets

Data by YCharts

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) rid itself of its South African assets in a $300 million deal with Harmony Gold (HMY).

According to AngloGold, the deal involves its Mponeng mine, the TauTona and Savuka mines, First Uranium Limited which owns Mine Waste Solutions Limited, Covalent Water Company, and several other assets and liabilities.

This deal will help the company repay some of its debt, as net debt stood at $1.58 billion at the end of 2019. This year's guidance calls for production of between 3.05 - 3.30 million ounces of gold with AISC between $1,040 - $1,100/oz.

1. New Gold Royalty Company Launched

Data by YCharts

Guerrero Ventures is the newest royalty company on the block. The company purchased two portfolios of royalty, stream and gold loan assets from Yamana Gold (AUY) and Orion Resource Partners for total consideration of $333 million.

Its portfolio consists of 10 royalty, stream and gold loan assets, 7 of which are currently producing or expected to begin producing in 2020 and are expected to generate more than $30 million of operating cash margin in 2021, according to the company.

The deal includes valuable assets including: a 1% net smelter return royalty on gold production from the Riacho dos Machados gold mine operating in Minas Gerais, Brazil; 2% NSR on oxide gold production from the Gualcamayo gold mine operating in San Juan, Argentina (once the operation produces 275,000 ounces of gold from Jan. 1, 2020), and a 1.5% NSR on production from the DCP at the Gualcamayo gold mine.

