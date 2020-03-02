We Are In A Bear Market

But sentiment alone is not driving this selloff; the economic impacts are bound to get worse before they get better, leading the market farther downward.

Many are asking whether last week’s selloff in the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was an overreaction. Determining whether the movement of an individual stock is an overreaction is rather simple, as you only need to compare that stock’s movement to its expected movement, calculated via general market movements. However, to label a movement in the SPY an overreaction is a trickier task, as we cannot easily compare this ETF, which is a surrogate for the general market, to anything else.

We can, however, compare it to the Dow Jones Industrial ETF (DIA). In my tests of this sort, I found the SPY to overreact on good news but not bad news. Yet this does not answer the question as to whether last week’s movement was “fair” or not.

I can thus only give my answer as a thesis, not entirely based on quantitative methods. Here is what I know:

First, the market is lagging behind the increasing severity of the spread of SARS-CoV-2. I wrote about the threat in late January, and the market continued upward despite the snowballing epidemic that was palpably becoming a pandemic. One reason for this is the US’s relative insulation from the viral threat – the lack of US cases at the time.

Living in Japan, I have a better pulse than the average US investor on the skydiving sentiment regarding the virus and its effects on business. Now that the coronavirus is in the United States, the panic is setting in. I expect the market to continue moving with the general US sentiment, which should be moving further downward, especially as the US has seen its first instance of COVID-19 death, as of February 29,

On January 24, I gave my thesis that the SPY could fall as much as 50%. This thesis was SARS-CoV-2-agnostic. In essence, I believe the downside risk to be 50%, and I believe the catalyst to bring about this sort of drawdown to be COVID-19.

But sentiment alone is not driving this selloff. You can see sentiment acting by watching SARS-CoV-2 vaccine speculation plays, such as Novavax (NVAX), which is one of our earnings plays. You can see the effects of the actual damage on the economy via the change in the ratio between China-exposed stocks and non-exposed stocks.

In essence, China-exposed stocks, such as Apple (AAPL) are falling due to sentiment and real economic concerns, which I’ve outlined here. Non-exposed stocks are falling due to sentiment alone. Thus the change in movement between these two baskets of stocks represents the concerns regarding the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Here is an example of that ratio. Cracker Barrel (CBRL) has no Chinese exposure. Relative to CBRL, AAPL has shown a steady upward trend, but that trend has changed after COVID-19 fears started becoming priced into the market:

(Source: Stockcharts)

The economic impacts are bound to get worse before they get better. Right now, we have reports of a likely 2% drop in global GDP. More concerning is the industrial production growth in China, which is now negative (-4%), showing that an epidemic in even countries engaging in draconian measures to contain the virus is shutting down supply chains; the consequences for further spread in first-world economies, such as the US and Germany, are clear.

Some are saying that the market has already fallen 10% and thus has “corrected” itself; therefore a rebound should follow. I disagree. If anything, we should see more downside, as this panic selling has not purged the market of all those who eventually will panic as the SARS-CoV-2 situation exacerbates.

Those liquidating have done so on relatively little data regarding the viral impact. Those pushing down the market include those speculating that the data will get worse and those who are simply mitigating risk. The first group is likely making the right move: As more data is released from countries sans China (countries with more transparency), we are likely to see that the severity of the coronavirus was suppressed by a country attempting to save face and its economy. The second group will see its members increase as the potential downside increases with the spread of SARS-CoV-2 around the world, especially to the United States, making the virus’s severity more visceral; an increase in membership naturally implies an increase in selling and short hedges.

Where is the bounce? As global GDP falls, where is the fundamental reason for dip-buying? Markets follow economies, and recent indicators such as industrial production show that the economies are likely to lead markets downward, not back upward.

Remember that data is lacking, and that those governments that do have data are not the ideal governments to trust with objective reporting. North Korea apparently has zero cases, and Indonesia is all fine and well. We all know this is not true, and once the truth comes out the markets will react to the confirmation that, indeed, the spread of SARS-CoV-2 across the entire globe is certain.

Right now, I believe we are in a bear market. This merely means that the pressure of the market is downward instead of upward. You can still profit from this market just as you can profit from a bull market: Be mostly short, and expect most stocks to move downward, not upward.

Of course the SPY will eventually find a floor. Dip-buyers are always present in the market. Crashes seem faster in retrospect than they are in reality; you still have time to hedge.

Here is my recommended hedge, as of February 29:

Sell Sep30 $300 call Buy Apr1 $297 call Sell Mar20 $296 call

This is a conservative hedge that allows for both bearish and “neutral” profits. If the SPY does end up trending sideways, consolidating, or seeing a choppy market, this strategy still yields a profit; the latter two options comprise a horizontal call spread, which has a high profit potential but requires the SPY to be trading close to $296 by March 20. Selling a naked out-of-the-money call above that (the first option in the strategy) allows us to take on upside risk in favor of pulling the profitable area downward.

Close the position in one month, when the nearest option contract expires.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.