United Airlines: Major Warning That Wasn't

Anybody following United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) this week probably thinks the airline issued a major warning. The stock is now down over $30 from the highs just a few months ago, and the company issued updated guidance back on February 24. Naturally, an airline cutting 2020 guidance would only be logical in the face of the coronavirus cutting travel demand and shutting down certain Asian routes, but the statements from the airline weren't much of an actual cut to guidance.

Image Source: United Airlines website

Not Really A Warning

Back on Monday, United Airlines filed a form 8-K to update the market on the impacts of the coronavirus. The airline had suspended flights between the United States and each of Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, and Hong Kong through April 24, 2020, impacting 5% of planned capacity for the year.

News outlets covered the announcement such as this headline from Reuters.

While the headline isn't inaccurate, the real news wasn't United Airlines withdrawing their 2020 forecast for EPS in the range of $11 to $13. The real news was the airline maintaining Q1 EPS estimates in the range of $0.75 to $1.25 due to lower fuel costs and increased earnings from the expanded partnership with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Visa (V) on their MileagePlus credit card program.

What the airline actually said was that guidance wouldn't change, if the COVID-19 outbreak runs its course by mid-May:

If COVID-19 were to run its course by mid-May, and normal travel patterns on trans-Pacific routes resume gradually over five months, we would expect to be tracking to deliver 2020 adjusted EPS within our previously provided guidance range of $11.00 to $13.00.1

United Airlines even gives the transpacific routes up to five months or the end of July to return to normal before the company would need to cut EPS guidance. In essence, United Airlines didn't even lower guidance despite already having 5% of planned capacity cut.

Despite the lack of a real warning from United Airlines, the airline sector has been absolutely crushed over the last few weeks. United Airlines is the domestic airline most impacted, with 40% of revenues from transcontinental flights, while Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines Group (AAL) are at 30%.

Another major reason for the lack of a warning is the impact of fuel. For 2019, United Airlines spent $9 billion on fuel costs, or over 20% of revenues. With oil collapsing and the airline not flying 5% of capacity, the fuel savings will be enormous.

Source: United Airlines Q4'19 presentation

Since updating guidance for the year, the airline has come out and reduced additional flights to Asia. The company has now reduced flights to Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, so one has to consider the potential impact of a larger capacity cut than included in the guidance.

Big Forecast

The best detail in the 8-K filing was the 2022 guidance forecast EPS in the range of $15 to $18. So, while the market is sweating whether the airline will earn over $11 in 2020, the company forecasts an EPS of up to $18 in just two years. Yes, United Airlines trades at only 3.5x this target.

Now, the airline could easily top a $11 EPS for this year while missing consensus estimates for a $12.51 EPS. The company would technically miss estimates by up to $1.51 while still reaching the target range.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

Ultimately, United Airlines should soar with any EPS number above $10 for the year. The airline has about 250 million shares outstanding, so $10 in earnings per share would generate net income of $2.5 billion. Even cutting this number in half and the stock price is just ridiculous in the $60s.

The market still acts like the airlines are going to end up bankrupt by COVID-19, while the real question is whether the virus hits current consensus for net income topping $3.1 billion. The downside risk is actually that air travel becomes so constrained by the virus outbreak that United Airlines struggles to reach $1.0 billion in profits this year, not whether the airline goes bankrupt.

The net payout yield has reached up to 10% on this weakness now. The yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield provides an indication of huge value here, considering United Airlines hasn't aggressively repurchased shares this year with the stock rallying up to $90 on several occasions.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the United Airlines could still end up cutting EPS forecasts for the year due to the coronavirus spread, but the market is acting like the airline already slashed numbers. The stock is insanely cheap here, and the market will soon come back around to this fact. The airline has the capacity to earn over $15 in 2022, and the current stock price is one of the best bargains in the market.

