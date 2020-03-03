The Opportunity In Boeing

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares have been tanking into the close to February as I discussed in an earlier report. However, somewhat counterintuitive, this could as well provide an opportunity for investors who don’t feel uncomfortable taking a bit more risk. In this report, I explain why this is an opportunity but also why it's a high-risk opportunity.

Share drop unrelated to the Boeing 737 MAX

The first thing to note is that while shares dropped to a range that I deem acceptable based on cost projections of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, the share drop in no way is related to the Boeing 737 MAX problems. In my view, there has been a lack of progress as well as a lack of updates from Boeing regarding the return-to-service of the MAX, but nothing changed on the Boeing 737 MAX recovery that triggered the sell-off. Kicking in an open door: The sell-off was triggered by the spreading of COVID-19. To date, extremely little of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis costs has been priced in, and looking at things for the past year, I wouldn’t say the selling volumes have been such that the Boeing 737 MAX crisis costs will be fully factored in the share price on the condition that the MAX returns to service and is not written off. I don’t think a write-off of the MAX is reasonable at this stage, at least not from my understanding of the design. A problem is that there's a huge disjoint between the public perception of the Boeing 737 MAX design and what is actually happening from an engineering point of view, which also contributes to the disjoint in MAX related share price development and consequences for Boeing and public views on the path forward for Boeing and the company’s share prices. The news about the Boeing 737 MAX hasn’t been pretty for a year now, but the mistakes made are clear and lessons should be learned and implemented.

COVID-19

I think nobody will agree that while the share price drop will look good in the Boeing 737 MAX framework, it actually is not related to the Boeing 737 MAX specifically. That’s what creates an opportunity. The entire market has been selling off and gaining as news about COVID-19 was either positive or negative. That is where the opportunity exists for Boeing.

What we see is that Boeing shares have been moving more or less with the market with the exception of mid January in anticipation of Boeing’s Q4 and full-year results as well as the detection of a software problem into late February. Boeing shares sold off sharply into late February, but given that the market has been going up and down on COVID-19 news, it also means that Boeing shares could extend gains in a stronger fashion than the broader market.

Which is also what is happening as we are compiling this report:

You could say that Boeing is at risk to have its share prices slashed due to the MAX problems denting its recovery from a recent sell off, but truth is that the market has set share prices of Boeing piecewise lower over the past year but never really valued it in the true trading range that one could expect if we were to fully factor in the cost of the crisis. The reason is that shareholders and in particular institutional investors are anticipating a recovery of the Boeing 737 MAX and keep bagging the pretty safe dividend in the process.

Also interesting to point out is that among the jet makers, Boeing has been the strongest performer jet maker. For Bombardier, the lights are dimming on their commercial aircraft activities so that strong underperformance is understandable, but from the three other jet makers Boeing has been performing best despite its MAX problems.

So the opportunity lies in the fact that the sell-off in Boeing shares is not triggered by the Boeing 737 MAX, but by a market-wide sell off which hit travel names and subsequently jet makers, though at present there has only been one airline deferring its order and that is AirAsia X which happens to be an Airbus customer with big exposure to China. With the market refusing to fully factor the Boeing 737 MAX problems in, on market recoveries Boeing can do quite well and it also happens to have one of the highest component weights. So, if the market reacts positively to COVID-19 news and as a result want to put the markets in the green easily, buying shares in Boeing, which is trading 35% off its high but still has the highest component weight, makes some sense.

After all, we should keep in mind that shares don’t trade up or down solely based on their fundamentals. Based on the fundamentals as well as the technical picture, we don’t see many positive indicators other than the relative strength index showing that Boeing shares entered oversold territory. The same holds for the broader market, but again, for the market to get into positive territory, Boeing can pull the cart.

The risk

Where there's opportunity, there's also risk. For Boeing, the technical picture shows the risk clearly. The 200 and 55 simple moving average lines have a negative gradient indicating a downtrend on longer and shorter term. With an acceleration in the downtrend as the 55SMA trades below the 200SMA. None of these averages provide support as Boeing trades below them and there isn’t any support level in sight. So, the technical picture isn’t one that looks pretty apart from the relative strength index.

The other risk is that COVID-19 continues to spread even further. Today we are seeing a positive market after days of selling. If sentiment turns again, that could also hurt Boeing, and if the spread goes fully un-contained there will be economic damage that also will affect Boeing. Although it might take a while for it to trickle down to the order book and production planning, it's a risk.

On top of that, while the selling wasn't related to the Boeing 737 MAX, we also haven't been able to see any positive convergence on the MAX schedule and that itself also poses a risk, though this might be minor as we have observed a certain unwillingness or inability for the market to fully price this in over the past year.

Conclusion

To me it seems that while Boeing no longer is the market darling, it has some elements in it which could possibly make it suitable for supporting the market in recovering. None of the selling from the past couple of days has been related to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, so even though I believe that these share price levels are reasonable, we could see Boeing recovering share prices and pulling the market on positive COVID-19 projections. In the same way Boeing's share price decline wasn't fundamentally driven neither does its share price recovery need to be.

The risk, however, and it's a risk not solely tied to Boeing, is permanent economic damage. In Boeing’s case that could lead to cancellations and deferrals which have trended up slightly last year due to a combination of increased cancellation rates while the order book didn’t grow, and in that case there is nothing in the technical chart that offers support nor in the fundamental picture. So, Boeing does offer opportunity but with a risk of further divergence between fundamentals and share price. As an investor you just have to decide for yourself what you think the impact of COVID-19 will be and whether that will be a lasting on or now.

