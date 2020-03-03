EV Company News For The Month Of February 2020

EV company news - Tesla targets battery prices of $100/kWh by early 2020's by making their own cells. BYD Co receives an order for 134 e-buses from Los Angeles.

EV market news - Britain will ban sales of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035. Singapore aims to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040.

Global electric car sales for January were down 7% YoY (China -50%, Europe +121%) at 2.0% market share. BMW ranks as number 1 seller, Tesla 2nd, and Renault 3rd.

Welcome to the February 2020 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news. January 2020 global electric car sales were slightly lower year on year (YoY) with poor sales in a coronavirus affected China, and brilliant sales in Europe. In fact, Europe holds 4 of the top 5 manufacturer spots (see chart below).

The big news this month was the UK conventional car sales ban from 2035 (5 years earlier than before), also Singapore by 2040; and the news that China may extend subsidies for electric vehicle purchases beyond this year to revive sales. Also, late in January (and also impacting February), the coronavirus slowing down car sales in China, as much of the country was in lock down.

Global electric car sales as of end January 2020

Global electric car sales finished January 2020 with ~150,000 for the month, down 7% on January 2019, with market share 2.0% for January 2020, and 2.0% YTD.

Of note, 69% of all global electric car sales in January 2020 were 100% battery electric vehicles [BEVs], the balance being hybrids.

China electric car sales were 49,000 in January 2020, down 50% on January 2019. Electric car market share in China for January was 3.2%, and 3.2% for YTD. Note: January 2019 sales were a particularly strong month, and the coronavirus disruption would have impacted the second half of January sales and will also have a large impact on February sales.

Subsidies in China were reduced by 20% in 2017 and were reduced again on June 25, 2019, and are to be reduced 100% by 2021. The China's Zero Emission Vehicle credit system (NEV credit scheme) in 2019 requires 12 points of credits from new energy vehicles [NEVs]. It is currently under consideration to be increased (14 in 2021, 16 in 2022 and 18 in 2023). A December 2019 report from Reuters stated: "China wants new energy vehicle sales in 2025 to be 25% of all car sales."

Europe electric car sales were 75,000 in January 2020, 121% higher than in January 2019. Europe electric car market share was 6.6% in January, and 6.6% YTD. The Renault Zoe outsold all competitors almost 3 to 1 in January to be by far the highest selling European electric car. Norway still leads the world with an incredible 79% market share in January 2020.

US electric car sales were not reported by EV Sales or CleanTechnica in January 2020 as it appears many conventional car brands don't want to publish their EV sales numbers.

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for January 2020

Source: EV-Sales Blogspot

EV sales forecast to really take off after 2022 as affordability kicks in

The chart below aligns with my research that electric car sales will really take-off after 2022, when my model forecasts electric and ICE car price parity.

Source

Bloomberg's forecast for annual electric vehicle sales is 10m by 2025, 28m by 2030, and 56m by 2040. A similar forecast is shown below.

Source: Bloomberg NEF 2019 Electric Vehicle Outlook

A similar forecast is shown below.

EV market news for February 2020

On February 4, CNN Business reported:

The UK just gave the car industry 15 years to ditch fossil fuels......Britain will ban sales of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035 — five years earlier than planned.....And for the first time, hybrid vehicles will also be covered by the ban. The UK government detailed the more aggressive approach in a statement Tuesday, saying it was necessary to fight the climate crisis and help the United Kingdom cut carbon emissions to "net zero" by 2050.

On February 11, Business Insider reported:

Tesla may have a big advantage over Porsche and GM in the most expensive part of an electric car. Last year, an electric-vehicle battery pack made with the kinds of cells Tesla uses cost around 25%-60% less than packs with cells used by companies like Porsche, General Motors, and BMW, Cairn estimated. An electric-vehicle battery pack made with cylindrical cells, the kind Tesla uses, cost $158 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) last year, the firm said. Battery packs made with pouch cells, like those used in the Porsche Taycan and Chevrolet Bolt EV, cost $200 per kWh last year and prismatic cells, like those used by BMW, cost $253 per kWh, according to Cairn.

On February 12, Green Car Reports reported:

NYC mayor orders all municipal vehicles to be electric by 2040. Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an executive order calling for all vehicles in the municipal fleet to be fully electric by 2040. That includes not only cars, but everything from ambulances and police cruisers to garbage trucks and ferries, according to a press release issued by the mayor's office. The electrification of New York's municipal fleet will begin ramping up soon. The first electric school buses will hit city streets this year, and 4,000 vehicles will be either replaced by electric models or converted to electric power by 2025, according to the mayor's office.

On February 18, Reuters reported:

Singapore aims to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040. “Our vision is to phase out ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles and have all vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040,” Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in his budget speech.

On February 18, Electrek reported:

Solar airplane aims to stay afloat for a whole year. The solar airplane has a 35m wingspan with solar panels (PV). The unmanned solar-powered PHASA-35 airplane aims to fly up to 20 km (66,000 ft) in the sky using only sunlight. BAE Systems and Prismatic designed the aircraft and tested it two years ago. The PVs feed the batteries that power the aircraft during the day when sunlight is available, and store energy in a battery pack for night flights.

The unmanned solar plane using lithium-ion batteries

Source: Electrek

On February 20, Bloomberg reported:

China considers extending electric-car subsidies after sales slump. China may extend subsidies for electric-vehicle purchases beyond this year to revive sales in the world’s biggest market, people familiar with the matter said. Talks are at a preliminary stage and there is no guarantee the subsidies will be extended, the people said. As things stand, they are still set to be phased out at the end of 2020.

On February 25, Business Insider reported:

Production of Audi's electric e-Tron SUV is on pause due to a battery shortage — and it shows why Tesla and GM are spending billions on battery factories. The automaker uses battery cells made by LG Chem for the vehicle, and battery constraints also impacted e-Tron production last year. Aside from Audi, Jaguar and Hyundai have also faced electric-vehicle production delays due to battery constraints.

EV company news

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 2 globally with 8% global market share. Tesla is still assumed to be the number 1 electric car seller in the US; however, as mentioned earlier, many ICE companies have stopped reporting EV sales. In January the Tesla Model 3 was the number 1 selling electric car in China.

On February 4, Teslarati reported: "Tesla's biggest bull stands firm on TSLA, gets 6,000% gains from options bet."

On February 13, EV News Daily reported:

Tesla’s $2 billion surprise share sale....“Tesla said it would offer 2.65 million shares, of which Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will buy up to $10 million in shares, while board member and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison will purchase up to $1 million worth of Tesla shares."

On February 18 Reuters reported:

Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-made cars - sources. Tesla has been talking to the Chinese manufacturer for more than a year to supply LFP batteries that will be cheaper than its existing batteries by a “double-digit percent,” said a person directly involved in the matter. It was not clear to what extent Tesla intends to use LFP batteries but the automaker has no plans to stop using its current NCA batteries, said one of the people.

On February 21, Green Car Reports reported: "Consumer Reports: Tesla improves as a brand, Model 3 named a Top Pick."

2020 Tesla Model 3

Source

On February 21, CNBC reported:

Tesla gets green light from German court to chop down trees for its new Gigafactory. Environmental campaigners opposed the forest clearance and initially managed to get it halted. But the court that covers the region has thrown out the injunction and said its decision is “final.”

On February 26, Electrek reported:

Tesla’s secret Roadrunner project: New battery production at $100 per kWh on a massive scale.....Tesla’s partnership with Panasonic has led to an industry-leading battery cost, but the automaker is looking to take things a step further by making its own cells. For a few months now, Tesla has been rumored to be working on making its own battery cells for its electric vehicles. It started with the acquisition of Maxwell, a supercapacitor manufacturer with some battery cell technology, and later, at its annual shareholder’s meeting, Tesla all but confirmed that it’s going to manufacture its own battery cells.

Tesla to make its own battery cells - Hopes to reach US$100/kWh by early 2020's

On February 27, #Cybertruck #Tesla posted a YouTube video stating: "Cybertruck Demand is INSANELY Huge. 550,000 pre-orders." Note the video is speculation, as the number of cybertruck orders has not been released since the last release stating 250,000 pre-orders. Note also reservations are only US$100.

Investors can read my June 2019 Blog post: "Tesla - A Look At The Positives And The Negatives", where I rated the stock a buy. It was trading at USD 196.80.

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) (BYDDF) HK:1211

BYD is currently ranked the number 6 globally with 5% global market share, and is ranked equal number 1 in China with 14% market share.

On February 2, Electric Cars Report reported:

BYD rolls out First of 10 electric buses for Toronto Transit Commission..... The bus is part of a total order by the TTC for 10 BYD 40-foot K9M buses, all of which are scheduled to be delivered in coming days.

On February 20, BYD reported:

BYD delivers India's first electric bus in Silvassa, witnessed by India's President.....BYD's 9-meter pure electric bus is produced or assembled locally and customized based on local customer needs. The bus features excellent battery life, with a range of 200 kilometres fully charged.

BYD delivers Silvassa's first electric bus

Source

On February 21, BYD reported:

RATP Dev London's route 94 goes fully electric with 29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deckers. BYD Europe and Alexander Dennis Limited [ADL] jointly announced today that one of West London's best-known bus services, route 94, is going fully electric with the delivery of 29 pure electric, 100% emissions-free BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decks. The vehicles go into service this week with operator London United – a subsidiary of RATP Dev. BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility, while ADL, the UK's best-selling bus manufacturer, is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. [NFI].

BYD ADL Enviro400EV for RATP Dev London's Route 94

Source

On February 24, BYD reported:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announces largest order of electric buses in U.S. history & praises BYD for its role. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced this week that the Los Angeles Department of Transportation [LADOT] placed the largest order for electric buses in U.S. history — 134 of them will come from BYD.

BYD electric bus running on the L.A.'s street

Source

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) [HK:1958) (OTC:BCCMY), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited [SAIC] [CH:600104] (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus)

BAIC is currently ranked the global number 19 with 2% market share. BAIC is not yet in the top 3 in China after a slow January sales.

SAIC is global number 7 with 4% market share, and equal number 1 in China with 14% market share.

No significant news. There was some news reported by 4-traders stating: "Volkswagen has postponed restarting production at most China plants in its JV with SAIC Motor and the Tianjin plant in its JV with FAW Group [SASACJ.UL] until Feb. 17."

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mini

BMW is currently ranked the number 1 global electric car manufacturer with 9% global market share. BMW is number 2 in Europe with 12% market share.

On February 27, Electric Cars Report reported:

BMW iNEXT in the hottest phase of its series development....Intensive test runs in the freezing cold at the polar circle are now being followed by a contrasting program in the Kalahari in Southern Africa.....

BMW iNEXT

Source

BMW Vision iNEXT at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto

Source: InvestorIntel

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/Renault (OTC:RNSDF)/Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan is currently ranked number 12 for global electric car sales with 3% market share, and Renault is ranked global number 3 globally with 7% market share, and is currently number 1 in Europe with 13% market share.

On February 27, Green Car Reports reported:

Renault launches new all-electric car-sharing service in Paris.....Renault's Zity car-sharing service, which started in Madrid in 2017, will launch in the French capital in March. Zity will make 500 Renault Zoe electric cars available to Parisians through a mobile app.....Renault will not charge a subscription fee, so users will only pay for the use of cars. Rates will be charged per minute, and in fixed-time blocks of four hours, eight hours, and 24 hours. Users will also be able to purchase "economy packs" of prepaid time credit.

Investors can read my recent Trend Investing article: "The Era Of The Truly Affordable Electric Car Is Finally Arriving Soon Helped By Renault."

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175) (includes Polestar), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus

Geely is currently ranked number 20 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 1% global market share.

On February 10, Autocar UK reported:

Volvo set to merge with parent firm Geely. Volvo and parent company Geely will investigate merging into a single company in order to become more competitive in the global car market. The Swedish car maker has been owned by Chinese giant Geely Holding since 2010 but remains a separate firm from Geely Automobile Holdings, which owns brands including Lotus, Lynk&Co, Proton and LEVC. Volvo's new spin-off brand Polestar is jointly owned by the two.

On February 18, Green Car Reports reported:

Polestar EV brand shows its future interface beyond the Polestar 2. Polestar is going all-in with Google, and with Google Android.

On February 25, Green Car Reports reported: "Polestar Precept concept teases future flagship four-door electric car."

Polestar Precept concept

Source

Volkswagen Group [Xetra:VOW](OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF)/ Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/ Lamborghini/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda

Volkswagen is currently ranked the number 4 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 6% market share.

On February 5, Green Car Reports reported:

Audi E-Tron electric SUV plugs into some sunshine with solar program. Audi is offering 3,000 of its E-Tron electric SUV buyers a complimentary 10-year subscription to solar power. Under a deal with the clean-energy provider Acadia announced yesterday, owners will save some money and help with solar adoption. Audi anticipates the amount saved to be one full E-Tron charge each month per household—offsetting the cost of up to 2,400 miles per year.

On February 10, Green Car Reports reported: "2019 Audi E-Tron eligible for up to a $13,000 discount—if you first go to Costco."

On February 12, Green Car Reports reported:

Current VW Passat might be replaced completely by EV. The current-generation Volkswagen Passat is an aging entry in a shrinking segment, but it could soon get an all-electric makeover.

Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept

Source

On February 14, Electrek announced:

Porsche delivers first Taycan 4S - the less expensive version of its first electric car. Porsche has started deliveries of the Taycan 4S, the less expensive version starting at $104,000, of its new premium electric car.

On February 17, Electrek reported:

VW will fund dealers to wage local marketing campaigns for EVs. Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh met with Volkswagen Dealer Advisory Council Chairman yesterday during the national convention of auto dealers. He said that VW will establish a joint marketing fund to support the ID Crozz EV: “It’s intended to do things like dealer events, marketing, traditional marketing – any sort of outreach, anything –because we think a big component of this is to make sure that a dealer is marketing EVs locally, not just on the national stuff that we do.”

On February 19, Green Car Reports reported: "VW compact pickup sidelined for US, could come back all-electric."

Volkswagen Amarok Power concept

Source

On February 20, Green Car Reports reported:

VW backs expansion of "plug and play" battery-buffered fast chargers. The installation costs and large footprint of current DC fast-charging stations has slowed their deployment, but Volkswagen has a plan to speed things up. The German automaker has partnered with energy-infrastructure company EON to develop a more streamlined fast-charging setup.

On February 24, Green Car Reports reported:

Porsche builds highest-power charging station in Europe—and Teslas are invited.....The facility includes 12 350-kw DC fast charging points with 24-hour public access, six additional 350-kw charging points in closer control of the automaker, and four 22-kw AC charge points (technically Level 2, but nearly three times the potential power).

On February 28, BNN Bloomberg reported: Porsche plans green financing for $6.6 billion electric-car push."

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF) Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

Hyundai is currently ranked number 8 for global electric car sales with 4% market share. Kia is ranked global number 11 and has 4% market share.

On February 17, Green Car Reports reported: "Hyundai Prophecy electric vehicle concept teased for Geneva show."

Hyundai 45 concept

Source

On February 18, Green Car Reports reported:

Report: Kia high-performance "halo" electric car due in 2021. Kia's next electric car could take a very different route from its previous EV models, according to a new report. Due to arrive in 2021, it will be distinct "halo" model positioned above the current Niro EV and Soul EV, reports Autocar.

Imagine by Kia concept

Source

On February 22, Korea IT News reported:

Hyundai to build world’s biggest superfast electric vehicle charging station in Seoul sometime during the first half of this year.....When Hyundai’s “Kona Electric (battery capacity of 64kWh)”, which is the most sold electric vehicle in South Korea, is charged using a High Charger, Kona Electric will be able to drive up to 100km and 300km with just 3 minutes of charging and 7 minutes of charging respectively. "

Toyota (TM) Lexus

Toyota is currently ranked number 17 for global electric car sales with 2% market share.

On February 3, Electrek reported:

Toyota-Panasonic to launch big venture for making EV batteries, starting April. Toyota and Panasonic announced today an agreement to jointly develop EV batteries starting in April. The new company, dubbed Prime Planet Energy and Solutions, will develop prismatic batteries for sale to other automakers. The joint venture, which will be owned 51% by Toyota, will have more than 5,000 employees. The maxim in political journalism is to “follow the money.” For those following EV developments, it’s “follow the battery supply.”

Lexus LF-30 concept EV at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto

Source: InvestorIntel

General Motors/Chevrolet (GM)

Some news on January 21 I missed, Thomas Network reported:

GM invests $3 billion, Cadillac will be electric by 2030. By 2030, most — if not all — Cadillacs will be electric vehicles. According to Reuters, GM plans to begin production on large electric Cadillac SUVs in 2023 as part of a $3 billion investment at the company's Detroit-Hamtramck facility. The new electric SUV will be similar to the Escalade, and Carlisle did leave the door open for GM to continue selling internal combustion models as long as they remain in demand.

On February 6, Green Car Reports reported:

GM teases new electric-truck details, boasts about battery flexibility.....Compared to the company’s current EV platform, as used in the Bolt EV, the new one will have a larger footprint with lower height, higher energy density, more flexibility, higher-power DC fast charging, and the possibility of some agile changes to vehicle configuration as the market demands, Reuss outlined.

Cadillac electric crossover SUV based on GM BEV3 modular platform

Source

On February 6, Green Car Reports reported:

GM pitches all-electric future, with lackluster support from Washington. General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced an accelerated sustainability push for the automaker Wednesday during a presentation for investors, and showed no sign of backing down from the company’s plan for an all-electric future that's out of sync with the talking points from either California or the Trump administration. “We believe climate change is real,” said Barra. “It’s a global concern, and the best way to remove automotive ambitions from the environmental equation is an all-electric, zero-emissions future, and it needs to be done on a national level and then a global level.”

On February 20, Green Car Reports reported: "GM adds real-time charging-station smarts - via app - to Chevy Bolt EV."

On February 21, Electric Cars Report reported:

Chevrolet Menlo EV launched in China. The Chevrolet Menlo sporty-looking sedan, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle in China, was launched this Thursday. Initially being offered in Beijing, the Chevrolet Menlo is available in four variants priced from RMB 159,900 to RMB 179,900 (€20,000 to €23,680) after national subsidies for new energy vehicles.

Chevrolet Menlo EV

Source

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) (Smart - 50% JV between Daimler & Geely)

On February 26, Green Car Reports reported:

Mercedes-Benz EQA compact electric car arrives later this year in production form. The next Mercedes-Benz electric car will debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. It will be a production version of the Concept EQA compact hatchback, which was first seen in 2017. While the new model hasn't been confirmed for the United States, it's expected to go on sale in Europe in 2021. The EQA will be the second in Mercedes "EQ" range of electric cars, following the larger EQC crossover.

Mercedes-Benz EQA winter testing

Source

Peugeot [PA:PEUP] (OTCPK:PEUGF)/ Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)

On February 26, South China Morning Post reported:

The main assembler of iPhones gets into the business of making electric cars as Hon Hai ties up in a venture with Fiat Chrysler....Hon Hai Precision Industry and its subsidiaries will hold 50 per cent of the venture, while Fiat Chrysler holds the remainder, according to a filing. The venture is aiming to target the Chinese market, and consider exports later.

Ford (NYSE:F)

On February 11, Electrek reported: "Ford preps dealers to get ready for Mach-E, waiting lists likely thru 2021."

On February 13, Inside EVs reported: "Ford Mustang Mach-E debuts in Europe with special tuning."

Ford Mustang Mach-E debuts in Europe

Source

On February 24, Inside EVs reported:

Pre-production Ford Mustang Mach-E rolls off assembly line in Mexico.... ...the Mustang Mach-E will be available with standard and extended-range battery options with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive powered by permanent magnet motors. Production begins in the fall of 2020, at which point Mach-E buyers will finally be able to test-drive an early model before orders arrive. Deliveries of the Mach-E – beginning with the First Edition – commence in late 2020 and early 2021.

On February 24, Inside EVs reported: "2021 Ford F-150 Electric Pickup Truck charges to life in New Render."

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Spy Photos

Source

Rivian Automotive (private)

On February 12, The Driven reported:

Rivian aims to introduce three more models by 2024, build 250,000 a year. Electric car startup and potential Tesla rival Rivian aims to introduce another three more affordable electric vehicle models, including a much smaller vehicle, by 2024 and will be producing 250,000 vehicles a year by 2025, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has said.....In an interview with Forbes, Scaringe has now confirmed that these will be followed by three additional models, all of which will cost less than the R1T and R1S, which Rivian will also be dropping the price on possibly to better compete with the “cut price” and innovative Tesla Cybertruck.

Nio Inc. (formerly NextEV) (NIO)

On February 26, Electrek reported:

NIO starts production of its new EC6 electric SUV coupe. The production of the highly anticipated NIO EC6 SUV EV kicked off at the JAC-NIO Advanced Manufacturing Center in Hefei. NIO shows it is continuing its climb out of last year’s slump.

Nio EC6 Electric SUV

Source

On February 26, South China Morning Post reported:

Cash-strapped Tesla challenger NIO signs preliminary deal for US$1.4 billion funding. Electric carmaker NIO has reached a preliminary agreement with the Hefei government for 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) in funding, including construction of the company’s new headquarters in the city, the capital of eastern China’s Anhui province. NIO founder and chief executive William Li Bin vows to continue the electric car maker’s efforts to raise more external financing.

Fisker (private)

On February 12, Motor1 reported: "Fisker's first electric pickup could be called 'Alaska'."

On February 13, Inside-EVs reported:

Fisker accidentally reveals Alaska Electric Pickup Truck....."We can't confirm the model or name of a vehicle that may have been seen in the tweet. We can, however, confirm that Fisker Inc. is indeed working on a modular electric vehicle platform that may underpin several different affordable EV models in the future.

Fisker's? Alaska Electric Pickup Truck

Source

Fisker Ocean SUV

Source

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private)

On February 3, Green Car Reports reported: "Lucid Air electric sedan will be previewed to reservation-holders before official bow......Early production will start in Casa Grande, Arizona, before the end of the year, with deliveries to start early next year. "

Lucid Air electric luxury sedan (400-mile range)

Source

On February 24, Electric Cars Report reported:

Lucid Motors announces long-term battery agreement with LG Chem for Lucid Air......Full production of the Lucid Air is expected to start in late 2020 in Lucid’s new state-of-the-art factory in Casa Grande, AZ, with LG Chem battery cells exclusively powering standard versions of this luxury EV through 2023.

Nikola Corporation (private)

On February 12, Business Insider reported:

A new electric pickup truck with a longer range than Tesla's Cybertruck will beat the hotly anticipated EV to market — check out the Badger. The Badger has a maximum range of 600 miles by using both a hydrogen fuel cell and battery power sources. Nikola also announced that it is planning on opening 700 hydrogen stations in North America, with the first few set to be announced by this quarter. The truck is now up for preorder on Nikola’s website.

Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck

Source

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

See news below on ride sharing for Jaguar.

Other EV companies

Other EV companies I am following include Atlis Motors, Byton (private), Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing (DIDI), Dyson (private), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), Faraday Future (private), Great Wall Motors, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (OTCQX:GPVRF), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Qiantu Motor, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), WM Motor, Xiaopeng Motors, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least - Norway (2025), Netherlands (2030), China (?25% EVs by 2025), Germany (?2030), Hong Kong (2030-40), Ireland (2030), Israel (2030), India (30% by 2030), Scotland (2032), UK (2035), France (2040), Taiwan (2040), Singapore (2040), Japan (2050); Rome (2024), Athens (2025), Paris (2025), London, Stuttgart, Mexico City (2025), Madrid (2025), and Amsterdam and Brussels (2030).

Autonomous Driving/Connectivity/Onboard entertainment/Ride sharing

On February 12, TechCrunch reported:

Hyundai taps EV startup Canoo to develop electric vehicles. Hyundai Motor Group said it will jointly develop an electric vehicle platform with Los Angeles-based startup Canoo, the latest startup tapped by the automaker as part of an $87 billion push to invest in electrification and other future technologies. The platform will be used for future Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles as well as the automaker group’s so-called “purpose built vehicles.” The PBV, which Hyundai showcased last month at CES 2020, is a pod-like vehicle that the company says can be used for various functions in transit, such as a restaurant or clinic. The concept is similar to Toyota’s e-Palette vehicle.....Hyundai Motor Group has committed to invest $87 billion over the next five years. Of this total group commitment, Hyundai will invest $52 billion into “future technologies” and Kia will put $25 billion toward electrification and future mobility technologies. The company says its goal is for “eco-friendly vehicles” to comprise 25% of its total sales by 2025.

Hyundai & Canoo to develop purpose-built vehicles [PBVs]

Source

On February 21, Green Car Reports reported:

Jaguar Land Rover reveals electric "concept platform" for future urban mobility. Jaguar Land Rover may be known for the sleek F-Type sports car and rugged Range Rover SUV, but the British automaker's latest concept car is something completely different. The Project Vector "concept platform" is an electric box on wheels that Jaguar Land Rover hails as the "future of urban mobility."

Jaguar Land Rover Project Vector

Source

On February 26, Automotive News China reported:

Toyota invests $400 million in Chinese AV startup Pony.ai to strengthen its ties with the Chinese provider of driverless-car systems. The investment extends the companies’ partnership formed last year and pushes Pony.ai’s valuation to more than $3 billion. Last year, Toyota and Pony.ai announced a pilot project on public roads in Beijing and Shanghai, using Lexus RX vehicles and Pony.ai’s autonomous driving system. The companies now plan to explore further cooperation in mobility services.

Toyota invests $400m in Chinese AV startup Pony.ai

Source

Conclusion

January 2020 global electric car sales were ~150,000 down 7% YoY. Electric car market share for January 2020 reached 3.2% in China, 6.6% in Europe, and no updated figures for the USA. European manufacturers were the big winners in January as the Chinese fell back due to the coronavirus.

Highlights for the month were:

Britain will ban sales of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035. Singapore aims to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040.

Cairn Energy Research Advisors - Tesla's battery packs using cylindrical cells ($158/kWh) are thought to be much cheaper than competitors using pouch ($200/kWh) or prismatic cells ($253/kWh).

Unmanned solar airplane aims to stay afloat for a whole year.

Tesla breaks with Panasonic - Tesla’s secret Roadrunner project: New battery production at $100 per kWh on a massive scale.

GM invests $3 billion, Cadillac will be electric by 2030.

Hyundai's goal is for “eco-friendly vehicles” to comprise 25% of its total sales by 2025.

Tesla reduces reliance on Panasonic and will start to make their own battery cells - Tesla’s secret Roadrunner project: New battery production at $100 per kWh (by early 2020's) on a massive scale. Tesla to use CATL's cobalt-free LFP batteries in China-made short range Model 3.

BYD delivers 10 electric buses to Toronto and first e-bus to India. London's route 94 goes fully electric with 29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decker electric buses. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announces largest order (134) of electric buses in U.S. history & praises BYD for its role.

Renault launches new all-electric car-sharing service in Paris.

Volvo set to merge with parent firm Geely.

Volkswagen will fund dealers to wage local marketing campaigns for EVs.

Hyundai to build world’s biggest superfast electric vehicle charging station in Seoul sometime during the first half of this year.

General Motors pitches all-electric future, with lackluster support from Washington.

Fiat Chrysler and iPhones maker Hon Hai (Foxconn) gets into the business of making electric cars in China.

Rivian aims to introduce three more models by 2024, build 250,000 a year.

Fisker accidentally reveals Alaska Electric Pickup Truck.

Lucid Air luxury electric sedan production set to begin in Arizona before the end of the year, with deliveries to start early next year.

Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck has 600 miles of range by using both a hydrogen fuel cell and battery power sources.

Toyota invests $400m in Chinese AV startup Pony.ai.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYD CO (HK:1211), TESLA (TSLA), RENAULT [FR:RNO]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.