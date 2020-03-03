ZoomInfo Files To Begin U.S. IPO Process

While ZI is private equity-owned, it has grown rapidly and is producing net free cash flow.

The firm has developed an online platform that provides enriched B2B leads to sales & marketing professionals.

ZoomInfo intends to raise $500 million in an IPO of its Class A stock.

Quick Take

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) has filed to raise $500 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed a market intelligence platform for sales and marketing professionals.

ZI is growing rapidly and producing positive cash flow, although net profits are still elusive.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Vancouver, Washington-based ZoomInfo was founded to develop a comprehensive resource for information on companies and related information for sales & market personnel to maximize their efforts in obtaining business contacts.The original Zoom Information was acquired by DiscoverOrg, which uses the ZoomInfo business name.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Henry Schuck, who has been with the firm since founding DiscoverOrg in 2007 and was previously VP Research & Marketing at iProfile, a sales intelligence firm.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's search tool:

Source: ZoomInfo

The company’s primary offerings include:

Company data

News & events

Funding

Alerts

Intent

ZoomInfo has received at least $200 million from investors including TA Associates, The Carlyle Group, 22C Capital, and DO Holdings.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm had approximately 192,000 paid subscribers on its platform as of December 31, 2019 and markets its services directly through its website as well as through a dedicated direct sales force for medium to large enterprise account targets.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 30.8% 2018 29.4%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.7x.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory. ZI’s most recent calculation was 132% as of December 31, 2019, so the firm is doing extremely well in this regard.

The firm’s revenue retention rate at the end of 2019 was 109% versus 102% at the end of 2018. Any figure above 100% indicates negative net churn and is a positive signal about the efficiency and effectiveness of the firm’s growth efforts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report, the market for B2B lead generation in the U.S. varies greatly by industry but was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to generate $3.2 billion in 2023.

This represents an increase of more than 25%, if accurate.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing use of social media to add informational richness to basic data and the addition of events, case studies and video are also increasingly important digital sources of data to add value to marketers.

Major competitive vendors include:

LinkedIn

D&B Hoovers

TechTarget

Infogroup

Various niche companies

Management says its comprehensive platform, breadth and depth of data and ability to integrate with customer workflows will enable it to better compete.

Financial Performance

ZoomInfo’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating but reduced operating margin

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 293,300,000 103.3% 2018 $ 144,300,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 224,700,000 111.0% 2018 $ 106,500,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 76.61% 2018 73.80% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ 36,100,000 12.3% 2018 $ 26,600,000 18.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ (78,000,000) 2018 $ (28,600,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ 44,400,000 2018 $ 43,800,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, ZoomInfo had $41.4 million in cash and $1.6 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $30.8 million.

IPO Details

ZoomInfo intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Class A stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B will receive ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index does not admit firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to redeem and cancel all outstanding Series A Preferred Unitsto repay [an as-yet-undetermined amount of] aggregate principal amount of our second lien term loans, including related prepayment premiums and accrued interest.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Mizuho Securities, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey..

Commentary

ZoomInfo is seeking $500 million to effectively pay down debt and pay its pre-IPO shareholders, so it appears no proceeds will be available for the company’s future growth plans.

The company’s financials are impressive. They show strong revenue and gross profit growth while producing positive cash flow from operations and free cash flow.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are essentially stable; its sales & marketing efficiency rate of 1.7x is sufficient.

The firm’s dollar-based net retention rate is above 100%, a good sign, and it is performing far above the Rule of 40 benchmark.

The market opportunity for providing enriched B2B sales & marketing leads is reasonably large and the firm’s service offering is robust and well-developed.

Although I’m generally skeptical of private equity-owned firms and their IPOs, the ZoomInfo IPO looks promising due to the firm’s strong growth trajectory and enviable metrics performance.

When we learn more IPO pricing and valuation details, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

