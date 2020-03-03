ViacomCBS: A Sleeping Giant And Undervalued Dividend Growth Stock

ViacomCBS (VIAC) has been catching quite a bit of noise recently, ever since the merger closed in the 4th quarter of 2019. That merger, in case you may not know, was between CBS and Viacom. There are 3 reasons that showcase that ViacomCBS may be an undervalued stock that should be on any dividend investor's radar.

First, the combined company now is one of the most incredibly put0-together media giants in the world. On one hand you have BET, MTV, VH1, CMT, Nickelodeon and then you also have Paramount Pictures, Showtime, CW and Comedy Central; not even including CBS.

Second, one would think that this behemoth would now stand to test the giants in the media space and reward shareholders. However, that does not seem to be the case for shareholders thus far, with the significant drop in share price (which we will discuss below).

Third, as most are looking at VIAC as a growth stock, such as a Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS) or even Amazon (AMZN), I tend to have a different viewpoint of this media conglomerate. I am looking through a different set of lens, the lends of a dividend growth investor. I am looking at VIAC as a strong dividend growth stock, that is setting the stage for years to come of growth in revenue and stellar dividend increases. The evidence of them as a dividend growth company will be discussed further below and how there are strong signs of VIAC as being significantly undervalued.

ViacomCBS Financial Performance

ViacomCBS released earnings on Friday, February 20th. The reaction to their release has been troubling, as investors are focused on their net loss for the quarter, which I will discuss below, and not seeing the potential revenue giant ViacomCBS can be. My goal is to dissect their results and to show that on a go-forward basis, results will be better.

When reviewing the release, specifically the income statement, there are expenses that increased significantly. There was a significant increase in restructuring (up $292 million in the quarter alone, $285 million for the year over year comparison), as well as in operating expenses (up $547 million in the quarter alone, $1.3 billion for the year over year comparison).

The increases in these two categories totaled $839 million, which was a primary reason VIAC had a net loss for the quarter. If half of that is non-recurring, taking a conservative approach, they are showing net income easily for the quarter. Even with the net loss in quarter 4, they still showed $3.3 billion in net income for the year, only slightly down ($147 million or 4.25%) from the prior year. This tells me they are poised to show significant improvements in net income for 2020 versus 2019 with reduction of the one-time expenditures. There appears to be a reduction of one-time expenses, as this was a very large acquisition and normally one does not see another like this in the near term.

Further, and I need to point this out, their Paramount Pictures arm had a dismal year. Theatrical revenue was down 26%, year over year. With movies like Gemini Man, Terminator and Playing with Fire, it is no wonder the figure is down. They simply didn't have that blockbuster hit. Rocketman, though, was great from an award-standpoint, but was the lone title that received wide reception. Why do I bring this up?

2020 will be entirely different for Paramount Pictures. There are massive upcoming films to be released that global viewers are anxiously anticipating the release. 4 come to mind. Top Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place Part II (Part I did ~$340M in Box Office Revenue), SpongeBob (last one received ~$325M in Box Office revenue) and Coming 2 America. These are 4 iconic brands and they are setting the stage for a wildly successful year on the theatrical front. As I am writing this, Sonic the Hedgehog (that was released two weeks ago - February 14th) has already grossed over $214 million worldwide, and as management stated, this film now holds the record for largest opening weekend for a video game. The growth in theatrical films that are set for significant results at the box office will more than likely increase this segment of revenue. The stage is most definitely set for Viacom.

Lastly, there is streaming. ViacomCBS already has their CBS All Access service. Not only do they already have millions of subscribers, adding two million in the last 12 months. Per management, they plan on bringing together Showtime, Pluto TV and Films that they own. In this industry, content appears to be key and CBS is one of the kings of content, no doubt. They have an incredible opportunity to use current/existing assets to increase subscriber base, all one one platform, thus increasing revenue. This should provide positive future earnings in the upcoming years.

In addition, I reviewed their balance sheet. VIAC has a current ratio of well over 1, at 1.31 (current assets over current liabilities). Not only that, but their quick ratio is even at 1, which is removing inventory from current assets and dividing that by current liabilities. During a financial crisis, that is key, as it allows you to remain flexible. Further, their long-term debt remained unchanged, even with the massive acquisition (as this was a stock deal); which has been rare in recent years (such as Kraft and Heinz, CVS and Aetna, etc.). Therefore, a fairly sound balance sheet from my perspective. Given that the acquisition is over, ViacomCBS does not have to focus their free cash flow on paying down new debt they had to take on, like other companies who acquire.

Even with the merger, one would thought that this would have had the same tendencies as a Netflix, Amazon or Apple. Tendencies such as significantly high valuations (Netflix trades at 63x earnings), an increasing stock price and volatility. However, that just hasn't been the case. Below is their stock price chart. You can see VIAC hit highs in the $42-43 range recently, down to $24.44 as of February 26, 2020, declining week after week.

Obviously the overall market has declined during the week of February 24th with the Coronavirus outbreak wreaking horrible havoc. However, VIAC started the year off on the decline.

If you look back at the open of January 1, 2020, VIAC started the year at $41.97. That means, in less than 2 months, the stock price has dropped 42%. Now, the overall market definitely has not done that. In addition, the sharp decline really occurred after the earnings release on February 20, 2020, which we went over above. To add further to the lack of correlation to what VIAC can be, as a media giant, they also increased their dividend to $0.24/quarter, up from $0.18/quarter. As a dividend investor, this has my attention.

Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener

Being a dividend investor, I also am concerned about valuation, payout ratio and dividend yield, with dividend growth. These 4 metrics will help in my determination if VIAC is an undervalued stock for my dividend portfolio. VIAC will have to have:

Below 60% payout ratio

Below 15 Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio

Yield above 3.30% (my overall portfolio yield)

Dividend growth rate above 7.00% (overall market dividend growth rate, on average).

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $24.44 $0.96 $5.53 3.93% 17.4% 10% 10% 4.42

*Based on 2/26/20 Close

**Based on Yahoo! Finance

1. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - Analysts are anticipating $5.53 in earnings. What does this mean? Well, you can see from the chart above, but the P/E ratio is 4.4. Yes, you can rub your eyes, as that figure is correct. They pass this metric with flying colors and they are surprisingly and significantly low.

2. Payout Ratio - I use a 60% target payout ratio as it is a demonstration of retaining earnings to grow their business and rewarding shareholders, at the same time. At a forward dividend of $0.96 per year and an expectation of $5.53 in earnings, this is a dismal 17.4% payout ratio. Therefore, VIAC has ample room to grow their dividend and their business. No wonder, as they will be using quite a bit to enhance their streaming service package with the merged entity.

3. Dividend Growth History and Rate - Now, VIAC is a newly formed entity, therefore, "history" is not technically there. In the 4th quarter last year, they did increase the dividend 33%. There was a pattern at CBS, where there was an increase every 3 years. History had demonstrated an average dividend growth rate of 10%. Given this, I am going to argue that VIAC passes this metric.

ViacomCBS Summary and Conclusion

The market has punished ViacomCBS, no doubt. It is not a normal occurrence that a stock drops over 40% in less than 2 months, it just isn't. However, I believe that their plan of execution is - to be a leader in the media transition space, by forming one giant, content-owning, conglomerate.

In addition and as stated earlier, their theatrical film releases in 2020 will set the stage for them, this year. Bringing the two forces together (Viacom and CBS) will also create incredible cost synergies, which management has increased to $750 million realized within 3 years (an increase from initial estimate of $500 million). Therefore, they will also be leaner. Lastly, with the endless amount of content - they have the ability to also be a major player in the streaming game.

Are they too late to the streaming game? I believe they are not late to the game, at all. Disney just came out with their last year and ViacomCBS has a great way to learn from mistakes from others. In addition, as a consumer, you try to get as much as you can for little. It appears that ViacomCBS will have a streaming package that is one of the most robust ones out there. I say this due to the massive amount of content that they have out there and the history of content. Further, there can be synergies here to have the content all one streaming platform, as the rumor has been swirling.

To end, I will say content will be king. ViacomCBS holds a crown of content and believe they will be rewarding shareholders for years to come. At current prices, their valuation and dividend metrics are too good to pass out and I plan on investing into their stock.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VIAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.