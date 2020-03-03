GE Is Destined To Return To Its Former Glory

Much of this technology came with the Alstom acquisition, which just goes to show it is an ill wind that blows nobody good.

GE Power Segment (Including Gas Power And Portfolio Power)

In My April 29, 2019 article, "GE's Short-Term Outlook Is Dim, But Longer-Term Outlook Is Bright", I wrote about green shoots beginning to emerge for GE Power segment as follows,

I do not expect wondrous results from a major turn-around in 2019. But I do have hopes for a Power segment driven turn-around of major proportions, in future years. Turning Power from loss to profit has the potential for far greater profit growth than any potential improvements in Healthcare and Aviation revenue growth and margins. This is not to downplay the critical importance of Healthcare and Aviation. It is just that they are already performing at a high level, making major increments in performance unlikely. As discussed to some extent in this recent article, there is a dawning realization that solar and wind penetration has its limits. As these limits are reached, curtailment of power generation from these sources is required. Other means need to be explored to cut CO2 emissions. There is a world-wide move taking place to secure lower emissions natural gas supplies to replace other fossil fuels with higher emissions. See, "GasLog: European LNG Import Story Stronger Than Expected" and this excerpt from a European Commission press release, "Increasing imports of competitively priced liquefied natural gas from the U.S. is therefore to be welcomed. This is happening at a time when EU indigenous gas production is declining more rapidly than foreseen and there is an accelerated phase-out of coal power plants in the EU."

In the same article, I gave one example of green shoots beginning to emerge for Power segment -

Green Shoots Beginning To Emerge - Israel making the move from coal to natural gas - source: GE Reports Israel has recently decided to replace a pair of ageing coal fired power plants with 2 GE gas turbines. Read this article, Cooking With Gas: This Record-Breaking Technology Will Help Israel Fight Climate Change". This move by Israel will not only reduce emissions, but will also assist in the development of large natural gas reserves located off Israel's shores.

As the move to natural gas, in place of other higher emissions fossil fuels, gathers pace, there will be an increasing need for high efficiency combined cycle gas turbines produced by General Electric (NYSE:GE). GE Gas Power is a technology leader in this field. Combined cycle requires steam boilers, so Portfolio Power can also be expected to benefit from increasing use of combined cycle gas turbines for electricity generation. A significant turnaround in GE Power segment could take place far sooner than expected.

GE Power Report Card For 2019 And Outlook For 2020

Figure 1

Source: GE 8-K Q4-19 Earnings Report filed 01/29/2020

I have fleshed out the information provided by GE to show some additional detail per Table 1 below.

Table 1

I continue to be disappointed by the minimal disclosure by GE. If Gas Power and Power Portfolio warrant separate revenues disclosure, why not show separate operating profit and employee numbers. As expected, 2019 was a reset year for GE Power. We will know more about projected Power segment growth when GE provides its Outlook for 2020 on March 4, 2020 (see here). But GE is in the forefront of development of world leading gas power technology, as discussed below.

GE: World Leading Gas Power Technology

From this January 2, 2020 article, "Start Me Up: These Huge Turbines Are Ready To Boost Brazil's Smallest State".

While the Israel and Brazil installations and other 2019 installations are already accounted for in results to date, these will provide possibly decades of service revenue to GE Power. Ever increasing service revenues can be expected as the demand for Gas turbines to replace aging coal fired power stations continues. The extreme high efficiency of the latest GE combined cycle gas turbines will also likely lead to increased replacements of aging and lower efficiency single cycle gas plants. Another feature increasing the attractiveness of GE's product is GE's development of duel fuel turbines per this 2015 article, "GE Confirms Order of 1st Dual-Fuel H-Class Turbine in the World".

GE: Power Portfolio Growth Prospects

Ingenuity abounds also on the Power Portfolio segment side of the business. Readers may recall Elon Musk building the world's largest battery in South Australia, to support that state's rather unreliable electricity grid (due to a high percentage of renewables). Not long after, there was a potential major disruption to supply on the South Australian grid. Around 1,000 miles away in an adjoining state, a coal fired power station was being paid by the Australian Energy Market Operator to operate on idle to back up the grid in such circumstances. The coal fired power station was able to go from idle to full power in just 7 seconds, not quick enough to prevent the South Australian grid crashing. But the Tesla battery was able to provide back up in milliseconds, saving the South Australian grid from crashing until the coal fired unit took over.

Elon Musk's battery, referred to as the "Hornsdale Power Reserve", is doing more than back up, as per this article,

The Hornsdale Power Reserve is registered to provide what is known in the power markets as Frequency Control Ancillary Services (FCAS). FCAS requires providers to keep a little bit of power in reserve - which the market operator can use to help correct the supply/demand balance in response to minor changes in load or generation. Some FCAS services are reserved for use in a major event - like a major power station fire, a transmission line tripping or a big industrial load switching off. Until Tesla's big battery switched on, FCAS services in Australia had only ever been provided by traditional coal, gas, diesel and hydro generators.

To illustrate what that has to do with General Electric, see this recent GE news release, "Hybrid solutions: GE Completes First Battery Assisted Black Start of a GE Heavy Duty Gas Turbine". The importance of this achievement cannot be overstated. GE not only has succeeded in using a "Black Start" for its gas turbine. GE is providing the large battery packs which enable the "Black Start". Excerpts follow from the above news release,

- the Perryville Power Station is supported by GE's 7.4 MW battery-based energy storage system paired with the plant's simple cycle gas turbine.... - This project demonstrates the complementary nature of gas-powered energy and battery storage, - the battery energy storage system integrated to our heavy-duty gas turbines... a first-of-its-kind backup support system... - excited about developing similar projects with our customers globally. - serves as a potential model for future projects in GE's F-class gas turbine fleet of approximately 900 units in service producing approximately 150 GW of power in 12 countries.

Power Portfolio likely has an opportunity here to become involved in development of Frequency Control Ancillary Services through networks of batteries allied with networks of gas turbines servicing electricity grids.

GE Renewable Energy Report Card For 2019 And Outlook For 2020

Figure 2

Source: GE Q4-19 earnings report.

I have fleshed out the information provided by GE to show some additional useful detail that always seems to go by the wayside when GE restructures its operating segments.

Table 2

GE has combined Grid Solutions in with Renewable Energy, which may well be appropriate. But due to lack of disclosure, comparability with previous performance is clouded. What I have been able to discern, with some back-tracking, is there was nil revenue for offshore wind in 2019. GE acquired LM Wind Power in 2017, a company with ~9,000 employees and negligible revenues. LM Wind Power is a world leader in production of those extra long blades for use in association with GE's giant Haliade-X turbine targeting offshore wind farms. So, it would seem those ~9,000 former LM Wind Power employees, along with however many employees involved with offshore turbines, are presently producing little in the way of revenue. That is the bad news. The good news is there is a huge amount of room for a huge amount of improvement in Renewable Energy's results from 2021 onwards, when supplies to offshore wind farms are expected to start in earnest. There is also a lot of opportunity in onshore wind farms where aging and obsolete turbines and blades are becoming due for replacement. But I would expect the margins will be far better for GE offshore where there will not be the same myriad of competing products and players as there are in the onshore market. I also expect offshore wind farm growth to breathe new life into GE Capital, where it can return more to its original role in project financing associated with GE supplied products. As regards the FY 2019 operating loss for Renewable Energy, these excerpts from GE's earnings report are relevant,

- $0.3 billion higher losses in Grid, Hydro and Offshore Wind resulting from no longer allocating losses to noncontrolling interest holders following the buy-out of those joint venture interests from Alstom in the fourth quarter of 2018. - lower profit was also due to $0.2 billion related to project execution challenges, primarily on legacy contracts as well as price pressure and execution challenges at Grid,

The non allocation to minority interests will become an advantage if and when losses are turned into profits. GE CEO Larry Culp has shown awareness of the need for his people to avoid writing new contracts with the problems being found in legacy contracts.

GE Renewable Energy Growth Prospects

From The GE Brief, December 17, 2019

Prime Mover: World's Most Powerful Wind Turbine To Supply Electricity To Dutch Customers For The First Time

Source: GE Reports

The article goes on to say,

GE expects to start supplying the Haliade-X to customers in 2021 - just in time to ride the wave of a rapidly growing offshore wind market. Total investment in offshore wind is projected to top $1 trillion by 2040.

GE's Role In Balancing The Power Load

Wind and solar power generation frequently do not match demand, because the wind does not always blow, or it blows too much, and the sun has varying intensity and does not shine all the time. But these issues are not new and are not confined to renewables. Before renewables, fossil fuel powered generation was subject to the same issues of fluctuating demand: during the day; from day to day (weekends in particular); and from season to season. The difference between fossil fuel and renewable generated power is the fossil fueled generation can be turned on and off like a tap at any time of the day or night. But even with fossil fuels, we have always had installed generating capacity far in excess of average demand. And there has always been a large economic cost associated with the capital and operating costs associated with this excess capacity. But not a large enough economic cost to warrant electricity storage to balance out demand. With renewables, because generation of more or less power cannot be turned on or off like a tap, there is no alternative but to find an economic means of storing power to balance out demand levels. I have not seen it canvassed anywhere, and I believe it may have been lost sight of, but if a suitable means of storage is developed, not only will it balance out demand, it will also allow a significant reduction in maximum required total generating capacity, with a huge reduction in capital costs to meet a given average demand. But, to date, renewables have had the opposite effect. Not only is there the cost of installing renewable generating capacity far in excess of average demand, but it is required to be backed up by fossil fuel generation capacity which is often required to wastefully run on standby to back up renewable generation. Sometime ago, I emailed GE to ask for statistics on their fleet of 900 gas turbines, to better understand the extent of the problem. They advised they could not release the information requested. While batteries have a place for short-term storage to assist in managing the grid, they become progressively more unsuitable the longer the required storage period. I believe hydrogen will become the medium of choice for long-term storage of energy for balancing out demand. When that eventuates, I see a generation system that no longer wastes power, or curtails generation in periods of low demand, and operates with a much lower installed capacity for a given level of average demand. I envisage GE's fleet of gas turbines will run steadily, at normal capacity throughout the day, the week, and throughout the year. This will make for greater operating efficiencies and greatly improved economics for the utilities operating them. The wind and solar farms will also run at full normal operating capacity, subject only to the vagaries of the weather. But they will have an assured market for all the power they are capable of generating. All excess power will be converted to hydrogen for storage and power generation to manage fluctuations in demand. That then opens up other markets for hydrogen for fuel cells for transport, including trains, heavy vehicles, mining equipment and light vehicles to name a few. Hydrogen for steel production and other industry applications will follow. That is why I see a huge market opening up for GE with its world leading gas and wind turbines and wind power blades. Incidentally, GE's gas turbines can use hydrogen as a fuel mixed with natural gas or even in its pure form. Existing natural gas pipelines are suitable for transporting up to 20% hydrogen mixed with natural gas without modification. There is a tremendous amount of development going on with hydrogen both in research and in commercial applications. For a more comprehensive discussion read James Hanshaw's articles (here and here) and watch out for his next article specifically on hydrogen.

GE Will Return To Its Former Glory

The above is my strategic assessment underpinning my belief GE is destined to return to its former glory on the back of Power and Renewables segments.

I published 7 "Bullish" articles on GE in 2019. If $3,000 had been invested in GE based on each of those 7 articles, the return to date would be 13.21% as detailed in Table 3 below.

Table 3

Despite a fall of 11.1% in the GE share price from $12.25 on Feb. 21, 2019, to $10.88 at Feb. 28, 2019, Table 3 still shows a 13.21% rate of return to date. This is the power of a systematic disciplined approach to investing to make a profit when buying a stock. This is not about timing the market.

Time Stock Purchases, Not The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different to and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Figure 3

Data by YCharts

Figure 3 shows GE share price is back roughly to where it was twelve months ago, while the S&P 500 is still ~6% above a year ago. I believe this presents an unexpected opportunity to buy GE shares at a price suitable for a long-term hold. But while stock prices are falling due to the coronavirus, it is sensible to watch and wait for possible further falls in the GE share price. On the other hand, SA News reports today, "Tusa finally lifts bear call on this notable stock". GE was as high as $11.19 pre-market, possibly due to the change in Tisa's rating, but has since declined to a little under $11.00. From a long-term perspective, that is likely to be an attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.