Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) CEO Zane Burke on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Thank you for joining us this afternoon on our fourth quarter and year-end 2019 earnings call.

Joining me today to discuss our results are Zane Burke, our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jennifer Schneider, our President, Lee Shapiro, our Chief Financial Officer and Glen Tullman, our Founder and Executive Chairman. Our prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session.

We would like to remind you that during the course of this call, Livongo's management team will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. We wish to caution you that such statements are simply predictions based on internal assumptions and actual events may differ materially. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically our most filing on Form 10--Q and our upcoming filing on Form 10-K. These documents identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.

In addition, to assist with the financial portion of this earnings call, you will find supplemental slides on our Investor Relations site. I also want to inform our listeners that management will make some reference to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. You will find supplemental data in our press release which includes reconciliation to the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP comparable results.

Finally, we have adopted a new revenue standard, ASC 606 using the modified retrospective transition method effective December 31, 2019. In this script, we will report our 2019 financial performance under the old revenue standard ASC 605 and will offer our financial outlook for 2020 under the new method ASC 606. We have provided a reconciliation of the two standards in the slide deck on our Investor Relations site as well as attached to our fourth quarter and full year earnings press release.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Zane Burke.

Zane Burke

Thanks Alex and thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon. We finished 2019 with excellent momentum, entering 2020 well-positioned to pursue our mission of empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives. Before I turn the call over to Dr. Schneider to discuss the progress we are making with our whole person platform and to Lee to review our financials and 2020 outlook, let me highlight our momentum in this very large market opportunity.

We continue to experience very strong financial growth, exceeding across all our guidance metrics for the quarter and year. Revenue increased 137% year-over-year in the fourth quarter and by 148% for the full year. We grew Livongo for Diabetes members by 96% for the year, adding 109,000 members and finishing the year with 222,700 members. And we continue to drive greater leverage in the business, which Lee will talk about more in a minute.

We also continue to experience robust new client signings. We had a record Q4 EVA of $76.7 million and finished the year with 804 clients. Perhaps the most important statistic of all, we have experienced a record number of client launches so far in the first quarter with 424 already launched compared to 231 launches in all of Q1 last year. This is a significant statistic for us because early launches in a monthly recurring revenue business gives us more months of revenue in the year.

We are also seeing great adoption of both our core diabetes offering as well as our other offerings. In addition to accelerating the adoption of Livongo for Diabetes in the self-insured market where we now reach over 30% of the Fortune 500 companies, we are successfully extending into fully-insured and government markets. This was evidenced in 2019 by agreements with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City and their Federal Employee program, as well as by the New Jersey State and School Employees' Health Plan.

At the same time, our newer offerings are gaining traction. We finished the year with over 48,000 members for our other offerings in hypertension and prediabetes weight management. Specifically in Livongo for Hypertension, we increased the number of potential recruitable members on our platform by 370%, evidence that we believe indicates that our whole person strategy is working.

Finally, we expanded our strategic agreements with key channel partners to drive continued sales velocity across multiple conditions. Both CVS and Express Scripts now include our solutions for hypertension and prediabetes weight management in addition to diabetes, positioning us better to serve their health plan and self-insured employer clients. At Express Scripts, Livongo is the only preferred provider for its digital health formulary, a formulary where Express Scripts is taking risk which speaks to the financial ROI we drive. Livongo also received preferred status within Express Scripts new Health Connect 360 solution, which is the industry's first outcomes-based model that centers on engaging people in their care.

Our progress on all these fronts gives us confidence in our 2020 plan. Moreover with more than 147 million Americans living with a chronic condition and 40% living with more than one, we have plenty of room to grow our addressable market. Our strategy is to deliver a whole person platform that addresses multiple conditions in one integrated platform that is powered by AI+AI data engine to achieve personalized outcomes. Through our proprietary engine, we are processing more than two transactions per second. This demonstrates both our scale and our advantage in being able to use personalization and information to drive the business and further inform our platform. Dr. Schneider will talk more about this in a minute.

As we fulfill our mission, we know we are not only changing lives, but building a great business, as evidenced by 94% retention rate for clients who have been with us for at least one year at the end of 2019 and our rapidly improving margins. This performance speaks to the strong unit economics of our business. In 2020, we plan to further invest in the business to capture more of the market, including sales and marketing and research and development. These investments include new markets such as government and labor as well as new solutions which will be announced at a later date.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jenny.

Jennifer Schneider

Thank you Zane. Good afternoon everyone. We believe Livongo's whole person platform powered by our AI+AI engine positions us uniquely in the market. We are able to serve members better with our data advantage and do so in an integrated experience on one platform. This is also an advantage for clients because they don't want to manage multiple vendors and silos across their enterprise.

As Zane mentioned, powering our whole person platform is the data that members and clients permit us to gather, both from the devices they use such as the Livongo meter and from medical and pharmacy claims, social determinants of health, lab data or the Apple health kit. Our AI+AI data engine gathers all of this data and turns it into valuable health signals that enable us to deliver highly personalized and actionable information unique to each member.

This data is helping us drive member recruitment where we see 10x the rate of what telehealth providers are able to achieve in the self-insured market. Member activation, where we showed over 45% of our members are benefiting from personalized insights, we call the nudges, to help drive behavior change. And member retention, where we are able to continuously personalize our platform for each unique member keeping them engaged and active.

We are adding to this advantage by continuing to partner with leaders throughout the value chain to augment our data flow and inform our data engine further. We recently announced our partnership with leading CGM maker Dexcom where we well, at the request of our members, stream data from their Dexcom G6 to our data engine to better inform Livongo's full 24x7 member support. This is just the first step in what we see as an expanding relationship with more data, better insight through our AI+AI engine and strong support.

We have also partnered with Higi in the retail channel which has a nationwide network of health stations. Consumers will be able to utilize Higi's Smart Health Stations to measure vital health information, better understand the risk of common chronic conditions and determine if they are eligible for Livongo's chronic condition management solution. Higi allows to meet members where the numbers are.

As we continue to build out our whole person platform, we remain committed to our three critical pillars of success. One, producing a consumer experience that our members love. Two, driving real and scalable clinical outcomes. And three, demonstrating a financial return on investment for clients. We think of all three of these as connected so that members love our platform, they use it often. When they use it often, they achieve better clinical outcomes. And when they achieve better clinical outcomes, we can demonstrate a financial return on investment for our client.

We entered 2020 having a great progress in each of these areas. In the area of member experience, we achieved a 2019 net promoter score of positive 64, on par with some of the best in technology and significantly higher than what is typically seen in healthcare. We also continue to round out our whole person platform with additional capabilities. In addition to integrating behavioral health into the Livongo platform, we have partnered with telehealth providers, MDLive and Doctor on Demand, so members can address medication changes, acute care or behavioral health needs with a medical professional through our platform if they chose.

In the area delivering clinical outcomes, we continue to demonstrate strong results. Ending 2019, we published 34 abstracts in peer reviewed articles to-date across our various chronic condition programs and have 16 papers and abstracts in the pipeline. During the fourth quarter, we issued a study of findings with the American Heart Association Scientific Session that showed members using the Livongo for Hypertension solution and the Livongo for Diabetes solution on an integrated platform saw a clinically significant blood pressure reduction after only four weeks and experienced further improvements after using the program for 12 weeks.

This study shows that by providing people with connected technology, insights, access to coaching and the ability to manage their conditions outside of the four walls of the doctor's office, we can drive sustained outcomes, but even more impressive is that we can document outcomes through our integrated platform across conditions. At Livongo, we have one of the largest blood pressure data sets in consumer digital health industry and this study demonstrates our result at scale.

And finally, we continue to demonstrate real financial return on investment for clients. For the past three years, we have completed numerous ROI studies for certain participating diabetes clients, where 99% of the study is conducted for clients on our platform after year one demonstrated a positive financial ROI and 100% of study for client after year two and year three demonstrated positive financial ROI. This gives us tremendous confidence in the value we are delivering to both members and clients.

With that, I will turn it over to Lee.

Lee Shapiro

Thank you Dr. Schneider and good afternoon everyone. I am so very proud of the team at Livongo Health and what we have achieved in our short history. To provide some context, our compounded annual growth rate for revenue since 2017 is 135%. This is a testament to our recurring revenue model and we believe places us amongst the fastest growing SaaS companies.

Compounded member growth in our diabetes offering alone over that same period was 103% and we have been expanding our client wallet share with 14% of our clients having more than one Livongo offering at the end of 2019 compared to 4% at the end of 2018. Moreover 35% of our estimated fourth quarter estimated value of agreements or EVA came from solutions other than our flagship Livongo for Diabetes. We believe this accelerating product density is evidence that our whole person platform powered by our AI+AI engine is gaining broader acceptance. And we continue to demonstrate solid operating leverage in our business.

Turning to revenue for the fourth quarter and the full year. We had very strong results. I will be referencing our 2019 financial results under ASC 605. Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 137% year-over-year from $21.2 million to $50.2 million. For the full year, revenue was $169.9 million, an increase of 148% over $68.4 million in 2018. This strong performance was primarily driven by growth in our core Livongo for Diabetes solution and with meaningful contributions to revenues from our hypertension, weight management and behavioral health offerings.

For the year, our enrollment rate in Livongo for Diabetes was up slightly across the base to 35%, a reflection of the many new clients we started in the year. Average monthly member attrition remains between 2% and 3%. On the flipside, this means that retention is quite high. Most member departures continue to be due to members losing eligibility which primarily occurs when a member leaves their current employer.

Livongo for Diabetes members increased 96% year-over-year to 222,700. This was an increase of 109,000 members from the fourth quarter of 2018. Strength from our other conditions, as Zane noted, was evident with over 48,000 members enrolled at year-end in either Livongo for Hypertension, Prediabetes and/or Weight Management. Note that some members may have more than one solution. And we grew enrollments in behavioral health from approximately 200,000 in 2018 to approximately 300,000 in 2019.

Estimated value of agreements or EVA in the fourth quarter was $76.7 million compared to $56.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. For the full year, EVA was $285 million, up 84% year-over-year and we feel great about our sales pipeline entering 2020 with a number of very significant agreements in the queue. I also feel confident reaffirming our commitment to profitability in 2021 on an adjusted EBITDA basis. Simply stated, this business continues to perform ahead of my expectations.

Turning to gross margins. We continue to benefit from better economies of scale and use of technology to serve our members, as exemplified by leverage of our AI+AI engine in recruitment, retention and use of digital coaching. And we have started to defer costs for our hypertension, blood pressure cuffs and weight scales which includes a one-time adjustment in the fourth quarter that positively impacted the quarter's results and which will be amortized in future period. Even excluding that adjustment, we would have had an improvement in our gross margin as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 78.2% on a GAAP basis and 79.2% on a non-GAAP basis, as we continue to gain leverage in our coaching model and experience higher incremental margins from members who continue to stay on our platform. Over three points of this improvement came from the adjustment I previously noted of approximately $1.9 million.

For the full year, gross margin was 72.8% on a GAAP basis, up 2.4 points from 2018 and 73.8% on a non-GAAP basis, up 2.9 points over the same period. The amortization of our device costs for the full year was approximately $1.7 million. As we look to 2020, we expect gross margin to be in line with the full year gross margins we achieved in 2019.

Turning now to operating margins. For the fourth quarter, operating margin was minus 15.3% on a GAAP basis, but a positive 1.2% on a non-GAAP basis compared to negative 61.9% on a GAAP basis and minus 50.1% on a non-GAAP basis, respectively, in the same period last year. The improved operating margins resulted from higher gross margins achieved, as I have said earlier, synergies from the Retrofit and MyStrength acquisitions and capitalization of internally developed software and also of a portion of sales commissions, all of which will be amortized to future periods.

The one-time adjustment in Q4 for the sales commissions was approximately $1.2 million, which positively impacted the quarter's results and for the full year the impact was approximately $1.7 million for this item. For the full year, operating margins were minus 35.3% on a GAAP basis and minus 13.5% on a non-GAAP basis compared to minus 51.1% and minus 42.3% on a non-GAAP basis, respectively last year. In the fourth quarter, we experienced a net loss on a GAAP basis of $6 million or minus $0.06 per diluted share, while attaining net income of $2.3 million on a non-GAAP basis or $0.02 per diluted share. For the full year, net loss was $54.9 million on a GAAP basis or minus $1.08 per diluted share and $19.2 million negative on a non-GAAP basis, minus $0.38 per diluted share.

We finished the year with approximately 94.5 million diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $1.6 million compared to a loss of $10.2 million in the same period last year, which reflects the improvements I have been discussing that we have made in our business. It also reflects a deferral device cost for blood pressure cuffs and weight scales and capitalization of a portion of our sales commission, those being the aforesaid one-time adjustments. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA was negative $19.6 million compared to negative $27.7 million in 2018.

I want to stress that even after adjusting for the accounting related items outlined earlier, we have been able to drive meaningful margin improvements throughout this year as we have scaled the business. We expect to drive further margin improvements in 2020, along with rapid revenue growth and continue to invest in the business, as Zane noted earlier, in light of the massive market opportunity in front of us.

Turning to the balance sheet. We finished the fourth quarter with approximately $392 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Let me spend a minute giving you an update on our lockup. In December, we conducted a secondary offering that resulted in the orderly sale of 2.8 million shares ahead of the IPO lockup release and also resulted in the extending the lockup of a number of our larger shareholders into March. After the secondary, effectively 32 million shares came off the IPO lockup on January 21 and another 45 million shares will come off on March 11. Please note that our largest holders are very supportive of the company and has been previously disclosed were buyers in the IPO.

As it relates to members of our executive leadership team, we expect a small percentage of holdings to come to market for personal or tax reasons through standard 10b5-1 plans. We do limit annual sales by our executive leadership team.

With that, let me turn to providing our full year and first quarter outlook for 2020. I would first like offer some context. As a reminder, Livongo's business model is highly predictable, based on a per participant per month subscription. We build clients on a monthly basis only for each participant which they are obligated to pay. At the signing of a client contract, it becomes recorded in EVA. Thereafter, we launch member recruiting with the support of our client and enroll members continuously thereafter. This is when we begin to generate revenue. Please remember that EVA is recorded at the time of the client signing and only includes new signings in the quarter or existing client expansions. It does not include renewals.

Finally, on a more administrative note our outlook reflects the new revenue recognition accounting standard ASC 606. You can find a reconciliation of ASC 605 and ASC 606 for both 2019 and our 2020 outlook in our slide deck on our Investor Relations website. Overall, the impact is insignificant to revenue and expense.

Turning now to outlook. Of the $76.7 million in fourth quarter EVA, we expect approximately 50% to convert to revenue in 2020. In addition, we feel very good about our sales pipeline and have a number of significant agreements in their final stages. For 2020, we expect revenue in the range of $280 million to $290 million, representing growth of 65% to 71% over 2019. We have visibility to approximately 90% of such guidance due to Livongo's recurring subscription revenue model. There are few businesses that I have experienced that can grow at this rate and have this level of predictability.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2020 will be in the range of negative $22 million to negative $20 million. This implies adjusted EBITDA margins of negative 8% to negative 7% or an improvement of between 3.5 to 4.5 points over 2019. We plan to continue to invest in the business in 2020 while simultaneously marching towards our goal of sustained adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2021. These investments will manifest themselves as expensive, more so in the second half of 2020 than in the first half.

For the first quarter of 2020 revenue is expected to be in the range of $60 million to $62 million, representing growth of 90% to 93% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of minus $5.5 million to minus $4.5 million. This implies first quarter adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of minus 9% to minus 7%.

With that, I am going to turn it over to the operator to take your questions. Operator?

Richard Close

Great. Thanks. Congratulations on finishing the year off strong. Zane, I was wondering if you could maybe go into a little bit more detail. You highlighted government and labor obviously had some success in some health plan and then New Jersey, which you called out. Can you talk a little bit about those markets, government and labor? Maybe the opportunities, composition of the pipeline or magnitude in the pipeline? And then also talk about health plans?

Zane Burke

Thanks Richard for your question. And so, obviously, we have made some great progress in the government space last year with our FEP agreement, with our State of New Jersey agreement and we see continued pipeline build in that space, both at the state level and at the federal and quasi-federal areas. And so we have continued to invest in the sales and marketing for that area as we continue to ramp up. There are a number of significant opportunities in both of those areas, both state and federal. And then longer term we can think about outside the U.S. But right now, we are seeing that outsized growth in pipeline in that space and we are going to continue to invest in that area as we move forward.

Richard Close

And health plans? Can you talk about your efforts there?

Zane Burke

Thanks Richard for the second part of that question. On the health plan side, we added nine health plans in last year which is significant. Overall, we had a number of additions on the fully-insured side and so some really, really good progress in that in addition to really working with our current partners on how do we expand into the whole person, the other solutions that we have and really making a traction in that space. So as a reminder, when we start, typically we start with the ASO or self-insured side of the business and they sell back into their clients and then we make a progression where we move more into the fully insured side of the business. And we are really the only one that can do that, because of the ROI piece that we have. And that's what's evidenced as those are fully insured health plans as well as what you are seeing with a couple of our large partners in ESI and CVS.

Richard Close

Okay. And Lee, a follow-up would be the EVA. Can you talk a little bit about the cadence on a quarterly basis when EVA, sequentially it declined from the third quarter? You did say you had record level in the fourth quarter. But just talk about how it progresses quarter-to-quarter and may be that step down isn't negative necessarily?

Lee Shapiro

No, it's down slightly quarter-over-quarter, similar to what occurred in 2018. But frankly, we feel really great about having $285 million in EVA for the year, great growth year-over-year from 2019 over 2018. And also feel great about the pipeline going into the year.

Zane, do you want to add something, please?

Zane Burke

Yes. I would just say, Richard, all the leading indicators we have for our sales pipeline, the number of opportunities we have both in terms of numbers and sizes all at the top of our expectations as we move forward. So we are feeling really good about 2020 and really the confidence we have in our ability to deliver on our guidance.

Richard Close

Okay. Great. Thanks. I will jump in the queue.

Robert Jones

Hi. Great. Thanks for the questions. I guess I want to go back to the visibility into the 2020. I know you guys are saying 50% of the EVA from this quarter is expected to convert in the next 12 month. You got your 40% from the 3Q EVA expected to convert. I guess it really the essence of the question and Lee, I think at the end of your comments you might have made a reference to 90% visibility. I guess if we think about the guidance you just give for 2020, how much of it is dependent on winning and converting revenue in 2020 versus kind of what you are sitting on today from where EVA stands?

Lee Shapiro

So thank you for the question. And when you think about this visibility because of our subscription-based recurring revenue model, we have tremendous visibility. This 90% number gives us great confidence in terms of where we are. And as shown in the slides that we have submitted in our Investor Relations site as well as I think attached to the press release, it shows that based on our run rate exiting last year and then the amount that we see converting from Q3 and Q4, there is frankly great visibility to that plus what we already view as being in place for Q1 of this year. Recognize that what we sell later in the year provides very little lift to 2020. Many of the clients that we will sell in Q3 and Q4 will start to convert in 2021. And so we have done a tremendous amount of work to set up the year already. And this also has a lot to do with of the net dollar-based expansion rate of our clients because we are continuing to find ways to enroll more members in our diabetes solution. And that gives us the opportunity to continue to expand revenue.

Zane Burke

And if I may just add one other part that's really key to the confidence we have is really that we have already launched over 400 clients quarter-to-date and all of last Q1 in 2019, it was 231. So it just gives you the flavor of how much visibility we have in the ramp-up of that as we move forward.

Robert Jones

Understood. No, that's helpful. I guess just a quick follow-up because we have been getting this question, I am sure others have as well. Anything we should be concerned or thinking about around the Coronavirus impact on potentially supply of the strips, cuffs or devices?

Zane Burke

No. We have a varied supply chain across the world and we are prepared. You may see in our balance sheet. Overall, we had invested in inventory at the end of the year. And frankly, that was more of a hedge against the trade challenges that may bee some of those that may be disrupted there. But we don't expect any challenges around that. And we have got quite a nice stock to prepare for both our large number of launches as well as protect against any kind of issues from a trade perspective.

Robert Jones

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Hi. Thanks very much. So on the Dexcom partnership, could you maybe share what kind of assumptions you have on utilization there and how many CGM user you have in total on the platform now? And also just help us better understand, for a CGM user, how that better informs or does that better inform the algorithm and improve the value proposition?

Jennifer Schneider

Sean, this is Jenny. Thanks for the question. So again, we are really excited to be partnering with the leading CGM provider Dexcom. We believe that in conjunction with we offer, it allows us to get more data points so we can drive an incredible member experience. So we have a consistent stream of blood glucose data for those members who opt-in to share that data and that allows our AI+AI engine to deliver continuous ongoing insight on top of the collection of data that Dexcom is able to provide. We are really excited. You will hear some future announcements as we continue to invest and to grow in this partnership. Today, our base line of CGM users reflects the general population of CGM users and that is reflective of both people, Type I and of people with Type II.

Sean Wieland

Okay. Thanks for that. And of the growth that you are talking about in new business, what percent of this is coming in versus direct versus channel relationships?

Zane Burke

So when we sell, Sean, it really is all direct. We have some wonderful partnerships, but frankly we have to get out and we have to close the business. We work with those clients. We enroll their members. And so it is somewhat challenging to go ahead and distinguish it. We use them as a contracting vehicle. It eases the path but we do a lot of the work and I don't want to and by any means suggest that aren't important to us. They are great partnerships, but we still do a lot of that work directly.

Sean Wieland

Okay. Thank you. And then just one more quick one. So the 424 launches that you mentioned year-to-date, how does that compare to last quarter? You said that there was 150 scheduled launches. Is that an apples and oranges? How do I compare those two numbers?

Zane Burke

It just gives you a sense of the ramp rate that we had from Q4 as we look to Q1, the significant acceleration in those launches and really where we look at is quarter-over-quarter you look at that 400-plus versus the 231 in the Q1 of 2019. So we think about it in the sense of the quarter-over-quarter growth and we are obviously only in two months into the quarter. So we will have additional launches as we move through the rest of this quarter.

Sean Wieland

Okay. Thanks very much.

Yes. Hi. Good afternoon. And congrats on a good quarter. So first, I wanted just to better understand the density of client density. Obviously you are seeing some nice ramp in clients who are buying on more than one offering. Can you give us a little bit more color on what type of customer where that type of sell resonates? Is this a function of the fact that you are starting to see increased penetration of Fortune 500? Or are we seeing it also with the health plan business?

Zane Burke

This is Zane. Thanks for the question, Ricky. It's actually across our business. So when you look at it, you start first with that Fortune 500 piece. And we are disclosing here that we have moved from 20% of the Fortune 500 into 30% of the Fortune 500. So the growth in 2019 in that Fortune 500 was very significant for Livongo. We are seeing where those additional solutions are being picked up first in the commercial side and so those clients that have been with us the longest in that marketplace is where the growth is.

But then we also added to our significant partnerships to ESI and CVS where we added our additional solution sets. And that piece won't really kick in until 2020, because they go through their account planning and selling seasons. And so you won't really see that affect our EVA until this upcoming next year. I think what's really encouraging for me is the new business side and our new footprints. More and more of our new footprints are having more than just diabetes management. And so as evidenced by the 35% of our EVA coming from outside of diabetes management is proof that our whole person model is working in that regard. And so we have continued to drive at that side.

And as you think about just one more thing around the ESI side, being the only preferred supplier on the formulary, again that hasn't kicked in at this point. That will hit us in 2020. So those are big net positives for 2020 as you look forward and if the history holds true in terms of being the preferred on the formulary, we should expect an outsized share of the solutions that we have in our contract, which is basically everything. So I am really excited about how we are seeing it across our entire client base. The health plan side is beginning to buy increasingly on those other solutions as well, but it's a little bit behind where the commercial and the partner side is at this point.

Ricky Goldwasser

Okay. And when we think about that ESI opportunity kicking in 2020, should we think about that as upside to 2021 revenues? Or can we see that benefiting revenues already in 2020? But not into the EVA?

Zane Burke

Yes. Most of that will be 2021 because they will go through the account planning season. They will do the buying, which typically will happen in the Q3 and Q4 of next year. And the that's typically to benefit 2021. So it gives us -- I love this business because it truly has a very visible future, both from what we do from an enrollment perspective and from a bookings perspective. And so it's really all the work that you do shows up in periods looking forward and we are able to, because they are such predictable model, it allows us to look forward and invest in the future pieces. And this is one of those evidences of those investments we made in 2019 will actually benefit us in 2021.

Ricky Goldwasser

And when we think about the gross margin, I mean obviously you exceeded our expectations meaningfully. There is some of moving pieces in that gross margin figure. Can you give us a sense of what gross margins would have been excluding these one-timers and it how compares to your long term goals? And given what you are seeing now, are you looking at upping the guidance for long term profitability?

Lee Shapiro

So thank you for the question. We expect that our margins will be in the same range that we spoke to previously in our long term operating model in kind of that low to kind of 72%, 73% range. And that would be consistent with what we achieved in 2019 from a gross margin standpoint. The gross margin in the fourth quarter, being as high as it was on a GAAP basis around 78.2%, as I mentioned, benefited from some one-time adjustments. About three points of that margin came from those adjustments of $1.9 million. But we would been somewhere in the range of 73% to 74% without it.

Ricky Goldwasser

Okay. Thank you.

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the question. I was maybe just hoping to piggyback on Ricky's question on the margins. I believe you spoke to some investments more back half weighted. I was just hoping, can you may be you could explain a little bit about what's driving the seasonality and will that carry into the first half of 2021? Thanks.

Lee Shapiro

So the investments that we are making are in people for the most part. We are going to be hiring additional sales and marketing folks to help drive our expansion into new markets. In addition, will be hiring individuals in our R&D team as well as data scientists. And so those costs, we are in the process of hiring now. You won't see kind of the full impact of those salaries into later quarters. And so that's why it will manifest more later in this year. And that will become part of our run rate in terms of some of those areas as we go into 2021.

The great thing is, is that revenue is going to accelerate much faster than those expenses. And so we will see operating margin improvement throughout the year and that will continue in 2021. Profitability is still what we have said is adjusted EBITDA profitable on a sustained basis for 2021.

Anne Samuel

Very helpful. Thanks guys.

Hi everyone. Congrats on your great quarter and thanks for taking my question. I have one and a follow-up. I guess on the first one, I don't know if Zane or Jennifer wants to take this, but the platform, the AI-AI platform has obviously grow a lot in terms of the amount of data that you have been able to bring onboard the last two years, given the growth of the company. But as you look at the information or the nudges that come out of that, say, can you help us understand may be how that's changed over the last two years outside of just more data and may be more individual nudges but is the type of information coming out of it different at all?

Jennifer Schneider

Yes. It's a great question. Thanks Scott. So just to recap, the amount of data we are injecting, we have shared earlier in the earnings report, about two transaction per second. So we are up over 500 million data points that are injected into our AI+AI engine. The output, the nudges, et cetera consists of two things. They consist of information regarding the person health status and a series of words that allow them to change their behavior. So we built the nudge system on a reinforcement learning platform whereby every time a member interacts with us, they are getting a message directly back through our two-way cellular connectivity and we can quickly understand whether or not the members take the action and then adjust both the words and/or the recommendations. So it's on an ongoing process. And so our ability to demonstrate and document behavior change and we have done some publications there as well as continue to drive clinical outcomes and cost savings is truly a result of our AI+AI platform.

Scott Berg

Got it. Helpful. And then for a follow-up, when you have members that work with some of the CGM monitors, we will take to the Dexcom partnership here, do those members or the revenues from those members, are they more profitable or do they differ at all from a traditional member today? And I ask the question given that probably from a supply side, they are using less supplies. Didn't know if that needle moved significantly as maybe some of those members shift to those devices over time. Thank you.

Zane Burke

Let me start and I will ask Dr. Schneider to comment. Today, there is no difference. Those members who happen to have a continuous glucose monitor also receive a device from us. And they are using our device as well as their continuous glucose monitor. In many cases, they are sharing their CGM data with us. But we don't see a difference in profitability today. Longer term, I think that that is something that we will see as they come to rely more on the partnerships and the conductivity that we have with the CGM partners that we work with.

Dr. Schneider?

Jennifer Schneider

No, I think that's right. And I would just underscore and echo that most people who use a CGM use a fingerstick intermittently as well. If you have ever worn one, they sometimes fall off. And so it's really this compatibility between offering both to an individual member but even more so the value that a member gets is directly proportionate to our ability to understand the data and to the earlier point around really nudge and drive behavior change and the recommendations the words that we are using.

Scott Berg

Great. Super helpful. Thanks again.

Hi. Great. Good afternoon. I just wanted to check in with you in terms of since we have gone through an enrollment season here, in terms of where you are at in terms of pricing, I guess, for your services, I guess, mainly the diabetes service? And then can we assume sort of similar pricing that we have seen as we go into 2020 and 2021 as we have seen in the past? Or is there some movement there for whatever reason, whether it's competitive pressures or whether it's bundling or anything else that we should think about?

Zane Burke

It's a great question. This is Zane. We are continuing to see our pricing hold stable and in fact, because our return on investment continues to grow, we believe that we can use that to sell our additional solutions that gives us the ability to come back in more easily with those other solutions and the client gives us credit for that ROI as we look towards those other solutions. So if anything, we are seeing a continued willingness and acceptance to bet on the future side here and we not seen any changes in the pricing model overall, to-date.

Donald Hooker

Okay. Super. And then I think, Zane, threw out the interesting factoid that I think over 48,000 members are using services other than diabetes. Maybe just as a sense, are most of those members cross sales to existing diabetes, if you could ballpark for us? Or are you kind of seeing other services separately going into market and seeing traction with separate clients, I guess, would be my question?

Zane Burke

What you are seeing today is mostly a lead with our whole person strategy. So it's actually newer footprints where we are adding those additional solutions in our whole person strategy is resonating and then selling back into our base those clients that have had great experience with diabetes management and are now wanting to try some of those solutions as we move forward. We have not yet aggressively pursued a standalone sell related to those solution sets although weight management has been one of those areas that has had some success on its own on a lead with basis. So I appreciate the question.

Operator, if we can, we will take one more question.

Richard Close

All right. Thank you for the follow-up. Just quickly on enrollment rates, I don't think there was any update there. Can you provide us any more information on where enrollment rates are trending?

Jennifer Schneider

Yes. Richard, this is Jenny. So we have seen an uptick in our overall enrollment across the book of business by a percentage point. And what we have been able to see is, by market-and-market comparison, an even higher amount of improvement in enrollments. Given our ability to penetrate into the vast markets of the government and into the payor market, we see that those enrollment rates come a little bit slower. So they pan out a little bit slower over time. But across the book of business, we have been able to see improvements, even more so as we compare market-by-market.

Richard Close

Okay. And then for EVA, do you guys still factor in roughly a 25% enrollment rate?

Zane Burke

That's correct. And just to expand on Jenny's comments a little bit, what's really great is, we are actually able to get to some of these bigger populations that other companies can't scale to. They may have some lower enrollment upfront initially but it allows us to get into those big population and then you can think about growth overall. Great question. Thank you very much.

Richard Close

Thank you very much. Have a good day.

Zane Burke

Thanks Gigi. I want to thank you all for your interest in Livongo. We are very pleased with the results and our momentum as we empower our members to live better and healthier lives. We enter the year incredibly well-positioned to continue driving rapid growth against this massive opportunity. Thanks all and look forward to seeing you.

