Boston Properties: Solid 4Q Momentum But Likely Priced Into Valuations

In the context of Boston Properties’ (BXP) propensity to beat and raise, the solid 4Q19 print, which highlighted the next two phases of development, points toward a consistent mid-single-digit earnings growth path heading into the next 3-5 years, in my view. Though I do acknowledge the company’s strong development pipeline and earnings momentum, much of the positives have little been priced into the stock - BXP trades at a premium valuation within the office REIT space, keeping me on hold. Meanwhile, further delays in Under Armour’s (UA) planned occupancy at the GM building (which BXP has a majority stake in) could also weigh on the stock going forward.

4Q19 Results Highlights

BXP reported 4Q19 funds from operations per share (FFOPS) of $1.87, ahead of consensus at $1.85, though adjusted for one-off expenses such as debt extinguishment costs for the quarter, the “core” FFO per share was closer to $1.88. On a full-year basis, core FFO per share stood at $7.19 (+12.4% YoY), ~$0.17 higher than reported FFO per share of $7.02 (+11.3%)

Figure 1: Core FFO per Share Trend

Source: Company Filings

Meanwhile, base rent was stronger on improved occupancy trends, with slightly higher parking revenue also driving much of the NOI upside for the quarter. As a result, BXP’s NOI margin rose to 62.8% in 4Q2019 (+30bps sequentially and 60bps YoY). I would note that while NOI margins remain below the 2Q19 peak, there were several one-offs, for instance, higher real estate taxes, which detracted by ~50bps, and a one-off $2.2mn gain on investments.

Figure 2: NOI Margin Trend

Source: Company Filings

Delving deeper into BXP’s occupancy trends – the rise to 93.0% in 4Q19 (up sequentially from 92.6% in 3Q19 and 91.4% in 4Q18) was largely attributable to improved occupancy in New York and San Francisco and partially offset by lower occupancy in its Washington DC properties. LA and Boston remained largely flat over the last year.

Figure 3: Occupancy Trends by Region

Source: Company Filings

With regard to leasing spreads, the company reported an impressive increase in total net rents (cash spreads) of 47.5%. Among all regions, Boston was the outperformer, with the highest net rent spreads at 78.8% for 4Q19 (vs. +29.0% in 3Q19). San Francisco followed with a 57.0% rise, while New York net rents rose 16.9% during 4Q. On the negative side, D.C. appeared challenging, with -1.2% spreads during 4Q. Los Angeles was an outlier, with its small square footage (4k sf) posting a -81.4% net rent spread despite the solid +57.1% in 3Q19.

Figure 4: Leasing Spreads

Source: Q4 Supplemental

Placing Assets into Service

For the quarter, BXP also made notable progress on two developments, placing The Hub on Causeway’s Podium and 145 Broadway fully into service - recall that in 3Q19, Causeway Podium had only been 49% in service, while 145 Broadway was still under construction (i.e., 0% in service). In total, both assets (worth $488 million at 866k sf) contributed toward a sequential pickup in NOI, driving an incremental $8.7 million for the quarter (vs. $1 million in 3Q) for the assets.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we delivered two successful and accretive projects into service. We completed 145 Broadway, the new 485,000 square-foot headquarters for Akamai in Cambridge. The building is 98% leased to Akamai and was delivered on time, in budget at an attractive yield. We also completed the podium phase of our Hub on Causeway development in Boston. This 381,000 square-foot project is 97% leased and was also delivered at an attractive yield.- 4Q Transcript

Meanwhile, there was also progress with the assets still under construction - 34% of Dock72 in Brooklyn was placed into service in 4Q (~33% leased), along with 43% of Causeway – Residential. The net impact on the total development pipeline was a decrease from $3.6 billion to $3.1 billion after the full deliveries.

Figure 5: Active Development Pipeline

Source: Investor Presentation

FY20 Guidance Raise Highlights the Strong Outlook

BXP’s raised FY20 FFOPS guidance to $7.56 at the mid-point (from the prior $7.55) was a key positive from the quarter, implying FY20 EPS of $6.00 at the mid-point once adjusted for real estate depreciation and amortization (D&A) and the company’s share of gains/losses.

Figure 6: EPS and FFOPS Guidance Detail

Low High Midpoint Projected EPS (diluted) $5.91 $6.09 $6.00 Projected Company share of real estate D&A $3.93 $3.93 $3.93 Projected Company share of gains/losses on real estate ($2.37) ($2.37) ($2.37) Projected FFO per share (diluted) $7.47 $7.65 $7.56

Source: Press Release, Transcript

The solid run-rate coming out of 4Q, along with the positive upward revisions to the guidance, leave the door open to further guidance increases as the year progresses, in my view.

Life Sciences JV with Alexandria in San Francisco is an Additional Positive

Net-net, I think the JV is positive as it supplements BXP’s strong East Coast life-sciences presence well given its partner, Alexandria (ARE) has a strong presence on the West coast, with rent prospects likely to be higher than for conventional office space. Per the press release, both BXP and ARE will share a 50% ownership in the JV, with BXP contributing 768k sf (601/651 Gateway, and 611 Gateway) and ARE 313k sf. of lab, office, and amenity buildings. With the additional opportunity for development (~640k sf worth), there is ample runway from here as both companies pool their resources to build out a large life sciences campus out of previously independent assets.

Valuation Premium Leaves Shares Vulnerable

With BXP trading at a premium ~18x EV/EBITDA multiple (a clear premium to its peers such as OFC at ~17x and HPP at ~15x), coupled with a below-average dividend yield, shares appear to have priced in much of BXP's positives.

Data by YCharts

Despite BXP’s relatively lower leverage and premium portfolio quality, as well as its robust development pipeline, the office sector overall presents an above-average risk profile within the REIT group - though BXP’s existing class A portfolio is low risk, there is risk in its development/redevelopment exposure. For instance, any further delays in Under Armour’s planned occupancy in New York at the GM building could weigh on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.