Exxon's Dividend, Safe Or Out: Safe

Two weeks ago, I read an article discussing the possibility that the dividend of Exxon Mobil (XOM) was not covered. The inferred reference of a dividend not being covered is the possibility of the dividend being cut. Having a dividend-growth focus, I decided to investigate the situation to see if in fact the dividend for Exxon is at risk. After digging through the financials and conducting a dividend stress test, I believe the dividend for Exxon is safe.

Exxon History

One of the key arguments of the article was cash flows did not cover the dividend and capex. I decided to investigate this by examining the history of cash flows, debt and capex from each quarterly supplemental earnings presentation the company provides. For cash flows, I used “net cash provided by operating activities” data as shown in the image below, and I chose this because I wanted to use base cash flows and not have the variability of asset sales come into the equation (keep things simple).

Shareholder Distributions

The first data set I examined was ttm shareholder distributions as a percentage of ttm cash flows. The most recent data shows nothing out of the ordinary in terms of the percentage being at an extreme level. While the percentage has been rising, it still is not at levels that occurred in 2015/2016.

Shareholder Distributions & Capex

As you can see in the table below, it is not uncommon for shareholder distributions + capex to exceed operating cash flow. The percentage has been increasing towards levels that were present during the oil crash in 2015/2016. This is somewhat worrying given the steep drop in oil prices over the past two weeks due to the coronavirus selloff. However, Exxon was able to maintain its dividend back then and I believe it will be able to maintain its dividend now.

Debt & Cash Flows

One difference between now and then is the fact that Exxon has more debt. Since distributions + capex exceed cash flows, part of the difference can be made up with the issuance of debt, which leads to the next table showing the ratio of debt to cash flows. The data shows just like previous data tables, the percentage is increasing but is not at levels that were seen during the 2015/2016 oil crash.

What all three of these data sets point to is, yes, the data shows a movement back to levels seen during the oil crash in 2015/2016. The question brought up then and is starting to resurface again is about whether the dividend is at risk. In the next section, I will be examining the debt maturity profile of Exxon and then followed by a dividend stress test.

Debt Maturities

One thing that comes along with many dividend cuts is a large amount of debt coming due. For Exxon I went to its recent 10-K to see what upcoming long-term debt maturities it had. Exxon does not have much long-term debt coming due in 2020 or 2021, with only $1.50 billion in long-term debt coming due in the first week of March 2020. Looking at this schedule of debt maturities and the interest rates Exxon is able to get, I am not worried about Exxon being able to continue funding its dividend + capex shortfall with additional debt.

Dividend Stress Test

For my dividend stress test, I wanted to be as harsh as possible with assumptions to show that even if Exxon increased its dividend only $0.02 per quarter/ $0.08 per year over the next 5 years, cash flows would still cover the dividend. The $0.02 per quarter comes from the amount Exxon increased its dividend during 2016 when oil prices were at low levels. The first table below shows the year/year percentage change in ttm CFFO. When the year/year change was negative, the average was a 25.18% drop in cash flows. For my stress test, starting with 2020, I assumed cash flows would be 25.18% below the level for 2019 and continue lower each of the following years by the rates in the second table below (half as much as previous year).

CFFO Growth 2020 est. -25.18% 2021 est. -12.59% 2022 est. -6.30% 2023 est. -3.15% 2024 est. -1.57%

In addition, I also assumed that Exxon would raise capital by issuing stock each year, thus increasing shares outstanding (I assumed a 1% increase in shares outstanding each year). Therefore, the result is a stress test built with declining cash flows, increasing dividend payments and increasing shares outstanding to make the stress as high as possible.

Dividend Stress Test Results

The results show that under this harsh scenario in five years of Exxon increasing its dividend $0.08/year (2019 dividend total $3.43), increasing shares outstanding 1% per year and cash flows declining each of the next five years, dividends as a percentage of cash flows are still slightly below 100%. Barring a clean sweep of Democrats taking the White House, maintaining their majority in the house and taking the senate, I do not see Exxon cutting its dividend.

Risks To My Thesis

The two main risks to my thesis about the dividend safety are the assumption that cash flows will not fall by a significant amount and that the current political party stays in power or branches of government remain divided. Looking at my historical chart for cash flow declines, the largest decrease in the ttm total was in Q3 2016 at just over 43%. In my model, I started with a roughly 25% decline in 2020 and if the decline is around the historical levels the dividend would be more at risk.

The other item that could impact the dividend safety of Exxon is if there is a clean sweep by Democrats in November. If that occurs, all bets are off because of the potential policies that could be enacted and their impact on Exxon and energy companies in general. If you have declining cash flows from low oil prices coupled with new anti-oil/gas policies, that could further exacerbate the cash flow declines for Exxon in the future and thus could put the dividend at risk.

Bonus: Technical Analysis

I added in this bonus section because there was an important technical level that was breached this week and should be addressed. The following chart (weekly scale) shows shares of Exxon closed lower this week than during the height of the financial crisis. This speaks to the panicked nature of the market and a sign of that is the RSI for Exxon is very low indicating the stock is extremely oversold. I looked back as far as I could on the chart (back to 1985) and there is no weekly RSI level lower than the current level. Based on the technical metrics, I believe Exxon is due for a bounce in its share price given the oversold conditions. Longer term, it will be interesting to see if the breakthrough of financial crisis lows on large volume is a false breakdown or if the share price will drift lower in the coming year.

*Chart scale is weekly.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, after examining data on cash flows, debt, dividends and capex, I believe Exxon can continue paying its dividend, even if it means issuing more debt to do so. Given the steep drop in interest rates, I would not be surprised to see Exxon issuing debt in the coming quarter[s] and locking in low rates given its investment grade credit rating. Even under the conditions of my dividend stress test, at a minimum cash flows should be able to cover the dividends, so I have little worry about the dividend being cut.

The market will also be getting more information on Exxon this upcoming week as the company will be holding its investor day on March 5. One item I will be looking at is its projections for capex. The following chart from its 2019 investor day presentation shows projected capex levels and I will be interested to see how its future projections could change in light of the drop in oil prices.

