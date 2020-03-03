Coal Fundamentals For CONSOL

Supply has become stronger and more concentrated in both basins, and CONSOL is a key player.

As in every market, the fittest survive. In coal, this goes for bit-coal in the NAPP and Illinois basins.

As said in this article about Consol, I wanted to take some time to review how CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is positioned against the fundamentals of the sector.

Coal Supply History Overview Since 1970

In the US, the two main types of coal by production volumes are the bituminous and sub-bituminous coal (“bit-coal” and “sub-coal”). Their main difference is energy concentration and price, with bituminous being the more energetic and pricier of the two.

Let’s begin the story in in the '70s. With the OPEC crisis, bit-coal price tripled, from $31 in 1968 to $90 in 1975, as its demand grew but its supply could not increase as needed. In fact, it took 20 years for production to increase by 30%, reaching a maximum of 693M tons in 1990.

Sub-coal, on the other hand, was not mined in serious amounts before the '70s. The search for alternatives to the expensive bit-coal and the political will to regain energetic independence fuelled production of this coal, with lower energetic qualities but cheaper to ramp-up and cheaper to mine. Sub-coal requires less geologic pressure for its formation, that’s why it is found in upper layers and contains less energy than bit-coal.

Production of sub-coal went from 16M tons in 1970 to 150M tons in 1980, and it has not stopped growing until 2008, when it reached a maximum production volume of 539M tons.

From 1970 to 1990 (see Figure 1), it was goldilocks for all the coal industry. Sub-coal grew faster, yes, but it had started almost from zero, so even after two decades of high growth, it was still the small brother of the coal industry with only 26% of the production. The price multiple of bit to sub-coal was 2.6x on average for the period.

In the next two decades, from 1990 to 2008, sub-coal kept gaining share of the market. While the market still grew for coal (0.9% p.a.), sub-coal grew at 4.5% p.a. for two decades, while bit-coal averaged a negative 1.2% p.a. in the period. It was a long and painful defeat.

Sub-coal made its way, but with a cost for the whole industry. Prices from 1990 to 2000 declined steeply, but more for sub-coal that went from cheap to cheaper. Average multiple of bit to sub price increased in the period up to 3.2x vs. 2.6x in the previous phase.

But then, from 2000 to 2008, price for energy grew across the board, with crude getting to historic highs of $145 in June of that year. Cost of natural gas (“NG”), that had started to play a more meaningful role in the thermal generation in the previous decade, also exploded and its cost per thermal unit vs. coal went to an all-time-high multiple of 7x also in 2005.

On the way up, there was more price pressure on bit-coal than on sub-coal. The average multiple of bit to sub-coal price for the 2000-2008 period was 3.7x.

And high energy prices brought pressure for cheaper alternatives. Together with advances in technology, shale production of oil and gas started to expand, and in the course of a decade, from 2008 until now, it would turn everything in the energy industry upside down.

Shale gas production in the US multiplied its output by 16x, from 1.3B cubic feet in 2007 to 22B cubic feet in 2018. Tight oil from shale went from an annualized production of 203M barrels in 2008 (0.56M bpd) up to 2.686M barrels in 2018 (7.36M bpd), that is 13x, in a decade.

First it was Barrnett basin, then Haynesville and then the Marcellus behemoth, and finally, the Permian basin. The unconventional resource became the game changer for the O&G industry, and still is.

The decade-long expansion did not come with growth in profits, especially after 2014, when the OPEC started a price war to send oil prices below $30 per barrel.

In the case of NG, that is more directly linked with coal, as a direct competitor for thermal generation plants, the effect on price was more direct, and in 2012, its price had reached a minimum of $2.28 per Mbtu and since then has remained in a range of $2-4 per Mbtu (see Figure 2).

So, in terms of the volume of production, from 1970 to 1990, bit-coal remained as the main product for thermal generation. From 1990 to 2008, the role was shared by bit and sub coal, and from 2008 onwards, the leading role has been played by NG. We will look a bit more deeply in this last phase and its dynamics within coal.

Coal Intra-Story In The Shale Gas Era

Since 2008, NG from shale has had a very negative effect in coal consumption by the thermal generation utility sector. Coal output went from 1.146M tons in 2007 to 756M tons in 2018, a 34% drop in 11 years, equivalent to a 3.7% reduction p.a.

I guess it is very difficult to see anything positive in this industry after having to reconcile with that fact. But the impact of the shale expansion has not been homogeneous on coal.

In Figure 3, I have summarized the annual production outputs of coal by type (bit-sub), basin and type of mine. I have highlighted in green the basins/mines that have actually grown in production - yes, you read correctly - and the ones that have fallen less than the average.

Within sub-coal, the Powder River Basin ("PRB") has become the almost single player, but it still couldn’t escape from the fall. Output from PRB decreased by 32%, marginally less than the 34% of the whole coal output. The largest and most productive surface mines of the country are placed in PRB.

In bit-coal, demand/production fell 34% in these 11 years, in line with the average, but we can see that there are two relevant exceptions to this:

The Illinois basin , which was able to grow its output from 96M tons in 2007 up to 107M tons. The mines that grew more were underground, probably because the bit-coal that is still on the surface is starting to finish.

, which was able to grow its output from 96M tons in 2007 up to 107M tons. The mines that grew more were underground, probably because the bit-coal that is still on the surface is starting to finish. The Appalachia Northern basin underground bit-coal mines were able to defend their share of the pie quite well. Their output went from 106M tons to 97M tons, or only an 8% decrease in a decade. They have been able to keep a more stable output than the Illinois basin since 2001.

The characteristic of these two basins is that the extraction cost of their bit-coal is competitive, and they are well-connected by train or rivers, or both, to the consumer markets of the east.

This is not the case in Northern Appalachia basin, where the compression of prices from NG has put them out of the market. The effect in production has been felt dramatically, and its output fell 65% in the period, from 227M tons to 80M tons. The rest of bit-coal basins have also lost ground against the Illinois and Northern Appalachia basins.

If we look at the mines of these two basins with largest output, typically more efficient, we can see that a few ones concentrate a significant part of the output (see Figure 4):

In the two best-performing basins and mining methods, there are mines that clearly concentrate most of the production and that have gained more production share in the past few years. Besides, it is a few owners that control them:

Murray Energy Corporation , the largest underground private coal miner, with activity in six states in the US and in Colombia (one of the main import sources for the US). It purchased several mines in 2013 from CNX Resources Corp. (CNX), previous owner of the current CEIX before the spin-off, and expanded its operations to the Illinois basin. The company increased their bet, gaining control in 2017 of Foresight, owner of two of the largest mines in the Illinois basin.

, the largest underground private coal miner, with activity in six states in the US and in Colombia (one of the main import sources for the US). It purchased several mines in 2013 from CNX Resources Corp. (CNX), previous owner of the current CEIX before the spin-off, and expanded its operations to the Illinois basin. The company increased their bet, gaining control in 2017 of Foresight, owner of two of the largest mines in the Illinois basin. CONSOL Energy, which, as we know, owns and operates three of the largest mines in Northern Appalachia basin.

As we can see, there is an underlying story of competitiveness from regions and mines that have the product, the extraction cost and the transport connection that is required to stay competitive. They are the survivors of the coal industry.

This is not positive nor conclusive per se, but it provides some comfort, since there is proof that being on the right side of the cost curve, with a product that is suitable for transport or even export - especially in the case of CEIX - is at least sufficient defence for one of the biggest revolutions in energy. Besides, there are private hands like Murray Energy that understand this even better and have played their cards for the future.

Demand Trends

The main coal consumers are the electric generation sector, utilities and private operators. The demand from coal depends directly on the amount of generation capacity in place and then on the utilization rate of that capacity.

The operative capacity depends on age of the power plants, but also on their cash flow return perspectives for the future, net of any maintenance or improvement capex, especially the one related to environmental additional requirements.

On the other side, for a given wholesale electricity price, the utilization rate depends on the relative efficiency of coal power plants to other fossil fuel plants or to other generation alternatives. Since 60-70% of the generation cost in thermal plants is fuel cost, relative efficiency is linked to technology and fuel price per thermal unit.

Since 2008, in an environment with essentially flat demand and flat electricity prices, the NG-CC power plants have kept increasing their utilization rates and have taken over coal power plants (see Figure 5). The main reason for that has to do with extremely low natural gas price levels by any historical comparison, and that has to do with the shale gas expansion, as we have seen.

The result of this trend has caused closures of a significant volume of power plants. Since 2011, a total of 75GW of coal generation capacity has been retired. In only 7 years, the generation capacity went from 317.6GW to 243GW, while at the same time, the utilization rates of the remaining capacity continued to decrease every year.

As explained in an MJB&A report, the retirements were initially concentrated in older, smaller and less efficient coal power plants, but more recently, the retirements also reached larger and not-so-old power plants. The main reason by the different cases presented in the report has to do with low natural gas price, as it brings down utilization rates in coal power plants, which, in turn, produce less cash flow and it becomes more difficult to make necessary investments to make them legally viable from an environmental point of view.

The fact of renewables becoming more competitive and increasing their share of the generation pie is also mentioned, but it is not clearly the main factor in retirement decisions.

The result of lower capacity and less utilization is a declining amount of energy coming from coal, and therefore, lower coal demand from the sector. The energy coming from coal in 2018 was 27%, compared to 48% at the beginning of the shale expansion (see Figure 6).

Demand for coal by the electric sector is obviously a direct function of the amount of energy generated in coal power plants (see Figure 7) and its efficiency. In 2018, 1.159TWh was generated from coal, which required to burn 637 million tons of coal, all classes comprised.

The amount of coal required to generate to generate one unit of energy has increased since 2008, and that has to do also with decreasing utilization rates. NG-CC generators are smaller (80MW per unit) and are generally installed in groups, while coal power plants are big, slow animals (315-400MW) that cannot be turned on and off. So lower utilization penalizes them even more, as efficiency decreases as utilization rates decrease.

All in all, the change in coal demand from 2008 to 2018 can be split into three main factors (see Figure 8). The main one has been the retirement of capacity. A total of 71GW of installed capacity has been retired in this period, which at the initial utilization rate and efficiency (coal burned per KWh output) implies a reduction of 236M tons in coal demand.

The utilization rate, at 73.5% in 2008, went down to an average of 53.6% in 2018 - which implies, taking into account final installed capacity, a reduction of coal demand of 217M tons. The lower efficiency of coal plants at lower utilization rates actually improves demand, despite the fact that it worsens the power plant economics, but this effect is minimal.

But the reality is that the main driver is utilization rates, as the underlying factor in the retirement decision is actual cash flow return against life extension and environmental upgrade capex. Therefore, the main driver of lower coal demand is, in one way or another, the sustained low prices of NG.

Coal Generation Outlook

As per the latest generator data list provided by the EIA, an additional 22GW of coal thermal capacity is to be retired in the coming 10 years, which is equivalent to 9.4% of the capacity as of October 2019.

But in the 2020 outlook released by the EIA, it establishes a reference case that is quite worse than that, since it assumes that a total of 101GW will be retired in the same period, before plateauing. That is a 38% reduction in installed capacity in very short time, which adds to the reductions carried on in the last years.

Coal demand in the reference case is expected to decrease but in a lesser proportion than installed capacity, and this is because the EIA expects an increase in utilization rates by coal power plants, from 45% in 2020 to almost 60% by 2025. I’d say that with growing utilization rates, retirement decisions will tend to be delayed. Also, as the EIA points out, retirements need to be approved by each estate.

In the words of the EIA:

Most of the electric generation capacity retirements assumed in the Reference case occur by 2025. Although the final schedule will depend upon state-level implementation plans, EIA assumes that coal-fired plants must either invest in heat rate improvement technologies by 2025 or retire to comply with the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.



Although coal-fired and nuclear generation decline through the mid-2020’s as a result of retirements, generation from these sources stabilizes over the longer term as the more economically viable plants remain in service.”

Adding coke production and other industrial demand for coal, EIA’s reference case brings coal demand down to 417M tons of coal for 2025, or a 21% fall. After 2025, the EIA assumes that there will be a stabilization to marginal declines in demand (see Figure 9).

Production will obviously adapt to demand, as there is no such thing as shortage of coal, it is only a matter of which tons make the cut. But the EIA expects a growing amount of production for exports, from 75M tons in 2020 up to 106M in 2025, to stabilize afterwards closer to 100M tons p.a.

With that in account, the scenario for coal production is somehow less dramatic, as it will reduce by 80M tons in the coming 5 years, that is a 13% cut or 2.8% p.a., before stabilizing in a range of 520-530M tons p.a. It is not a great scenario, but is far less negative than the one that the industry has lived through in the last decade (see Figure 10).

The EIA reference case is that coal price index will grow by 8% in the coming 5 years and by another 12% in the next 5 (see Figure 10 above).

Sorry for the extended emphasis, but I think it is worth making that point aloud. A 21% recovery in a decade. Again, it is not a great scenario, but it is clearly not negative, and compared to what we’ve seen in the last years, is almost difficult to believe.

At the heart of recovery lies the assumption made by the EIA that NG prices will recover after the shale gas growth begins to curb down. The assumption for NG price made by the EIA is a sustained recovery from the current levels to more than $3 per Mbtu by 2025 and more than $4 by 2030. This would allow for not only a recovery in utilization rates of coal power plants, as we have seen before, but also for a recovery in coal price.

Coal Fundamentals Conclusions

The surge in domestic shale gas production has significantly reduced NG prices available for thermal power plants. In 2008, they paid an average of $10.5 per Mbtu, and by 2016, that price had decreased by 70% to $3.

This has been the main factor in the reduction of coal thermal power plants' utilization rates which caused on its side, together with added capex needs to adapt to additional environmental regulations and end of life cycle, a significant number of retirements of coal power plants.

The reduction in demand has had a tremendous impact on most parts of the sector, since all of the less-competitive coal mines, in terms of extraction and transport cost per energy unit to each power plant door, have been forced to shut down.

This destruction cycle has almost finished with the whole Central Appalachia basin, with most surface mines in Northern Appalachia and with any subbituminous basin other than PRB, which has had to accept, even after that, a 34% reduction in its output.

But the destruction has left some survivors. The bituminous underground mines in the Illinois basin have been able to increase their output by 38% in the last 10 years. Underground bit-coal mines in the Northern Appalachia basin have been able to defend their position.

In a shrinking demand environment, more efficient performing mines have, in fact, increased their output volumes, as less competitive mines are put out of the market in what still remains a very painful process in terms of employment and economic destruction in many mining regions of the country.

Coal generation is not going away or disappearing in the short to medium term. Even in the reference case outlined by the EIA, which assumes that a total of 101GW of coal generation capacity will be retired (which is 5 times more than the planned retirements as of November 2019), coal production is expected to reach a minimum of 522M tons by 2025 and remain above that level in the following ten years.

The scenario outlined by the EIA could become an unrealized scenario, as retirements approval by each state could be delayed and because retirement decisions will be made in a scenario with potentially growing utilization rates as NG price begins to recover, as also outlined by the EIA.

CONSOL Positioning

After having reviewed all of the above, here's what we can infer from the competitive position that CONSOL is in. Let's review a few facts:

The company operates three of the largest and more efficient (within the first quartile of the production cost curve) bituminous coal mines in the Northern Appalachian region.

Besides, it has a railway ring in place that links the three mines with the largest processing plant in the country and a railway connection with a marine terminal in Baltimore Port with a capacity to process 15M tons p.a., which is also owned and operated by CONSOL.

In the lowest possible point of production in the reference case of the EIA, US mines will have to produce 520M tons of coal, all types combined. To get to that level of production, you need to account for the underground mines of the Illinois and NAPP basins.

In my opinion, there is no reason to think that the coal mined by CONSOL will cease to be sold. Its coal has already survived in a very harsh market environment, with falling demand and falling prices, and will certainly be able to do it in a market that will flatten in demand and that will moderately increase its prices.

Besides, the additional defence line of CONSOL lies in its exporting capacity. As we’ve seen, the EIA estimates that a significant amount of production will be exported. While the chunk of exports will be met-coal, a company that is probably better positioned to get more share of the bit-coal exports is CONSOL with its marine terminal link.

When I invest in a company, I have one inner check to make, which is if I would take the CEO position if I were offered it. When taking a decision like that, nobody wants to take charge of a lost war and wonder if the company has the tools for success and if it comes with enough sustainable competitive advantages for the challenges ahead.

The challenges are many, but I think CONSOL has the right assets with the right advantages in place for the job.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.