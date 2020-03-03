Hornbeck Offshore: Debt Tenders Fail, Prepare For Restructuring

Source: Hornbeck Offshore website

Back in February, Hornbeck Offshore (HOSS) surprised investors when it initiated tender offers for 2020 and 2021 notes in a bid to escape from restructuring and continue operating with the current capital structure (I wrote about it here). At the time when the company announced the news, it had the backing of 80% of 2020 notes, 89% of 2021 notes, and 52% of common shareholders. To get the job done and exchange the 2020 and 2021 debt into a combination of 10.00% senior notes due 2023 and 5.50% senior notes due 2025, the company needed approval of at least 99% in principal amount of 2020 and 2021 notes and the approval of 66 2/3% of the company’s stockholders.

Hornbeck Offshore has just announced the results that it achieved at the early tender date: holders of approximately 83.4% of 2020 senior notes and holders of approximately 94.8% of 2021 senior notes have participated in the tender offer. The company commented: “Given that the preliminary results are well below the required threshold of 99% required pursuant to the terms of the offers, the company, in consultation with its advisors, is exploring a range of options with its stakeholders with the common objective of strengthening the company’s financial position. Consistent with this goal, the company is deferring certain upcoming debt service payments and the requisite lenders under the applicable debt documents intend to provide for the suspension of exercise of rights in connection with the deferral of these payments while the parties continue their discussions.”

As per the latest 10-Q report, the company’s nearest cash interest payments included $11.25 million payment to holders of 2021 notes due March 1 and $6.6 million payment to holders of 2020 notes due April 1. By suspending the interest payments, the company is preserving liquidity ahead of restructuring talks.

This is a major disappointment for Hornbeck Offshore shareholders since the proposed deal ensured the company’s near-term survival with the current capital structure. Unfortunately, the company fell short of the 99% approval threshold. With as much as 16.6% of 2020 noteholders dismissing the debt tender offer, Hornbeck’s plan failed. Previously, the company noted that certain supporting holders had agreed to pursue financing of a new senior secured loan of no less than $200 million for asset acquisitions, but this money cannot be used to deal with the holders of 2020 and 2021 notes who did not participate in the tender offer.

At this point, Hornbeck Offshore will enter restructuring negotiations with all of its debtholders since it has missed interest payments and now it’s everyone’s problem. As a reminder, the company’s debt is not limited to 2020 and 2021 notes:

Source: Hornbeck Offshore 3Q 2019 report

The size of the company’s debt burden, the industry situation and the additional pressure on valuations from the recent major downside in the oil market mean that any miniscule recovery to common shareholders will be a "gift" from the debtholders. However, I won’t bet on such a gift given the fact that a material amount of 2020 noteholders appear to be “loan to own” players so they’ll insist on the complete wipeout of the common equity. Also, there is no doubt that any bankruptcy judge will easily approve the wipeout of the common equity since debtholders will have to take a material haircut to ease the debt burden.

The only hope for common equity is that the company succeeds in out-of-court restructuring talks that leave some token recovery for the common shareholders but the chances of such an outcome are slim. Hornbeck Offshore shares have already given up much of the upside they had after the original tender news was announced, and I’d expect them to lose even more ground after this new disappointing announcement.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.