Mid-America Apartment Communities: Strong Earnings, Domestic Focus, And Surviving The Selloff

The purpose of this article is to evaluate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) as an investment option at its current market price. MAA remained on my buy list at the beginning of the year and the stock has managed to hold on to gains this year despite the steep drop in equities over the past two weeks. Going forward, I believe MAA remains a buy, primarily because I see the stock as a good way to ride out what is likely to be a volatile next few months. The stock is a pure domestic play, as it owns and manages apartment rentals in the U.S. exclusively. Further, MAA raised its dividend at the end of last year, and its current 3% yield should draw interest if the Fed cuts rates as expected later this month. Finally, the company's Q4 earnings were quite strong, with revenues and earnings growing at a faster pace than expenses, helped along by a consistently high occupancy rate across the country.

First, a little about MAA. The company is a "real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, selective development, redevelopment, and management of multifamily homes throughout the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States". MAA has ownership interests in over 100,000 operating apartment homes in 17 states and Washington, DC. Currently, the stock is trading at $133.66/share and yields 3% annually.

As my readers know, MAA is a stock I have recommended many times in the past, and I continued to do so when 2020 began. While its return may not look overly impressive, it is actually quite good considering the broader market has dropped substantially in the new year so far, as shown below:

With the market sell-off leading me to evaluate my current positions, I wanted to take another look at MAA to see if I should change my rating. After review, I believe a "bullish" buy rating remains appropriate, I will explain why below.

Q4 Results Showed Continued Gains

Since my last review, MAA has reported quarterly earnings, which occurred at the end of January. Therefore, I want to begin this review with a look at how the company is performing financially. This is clearly of importance all the time, but I view this as especially relevant during times of economic uncertainty. While a risk-on mentality can propel many questionable stocks higher, during down times investors tend to focus more on actual performance.

Fortunately, the good news is that MAA has been seeing strong underlying performance for quite a while, and that trend continued in Q4 last year. To get a glimpse of how the company is performing, I compiled some important metrics from their earnings release in the chart below:

Metric (thousands) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 YOY Increase Rental/Property Revenues $416,817 $398,148 4.7% Property Operating Expenses $275,213 $268,255 2.6% Net Income (available to common shareholders) $148,667* $60,360 146.3%* Total Same Store Revenue $385,116 $369,327 4.1% Funds From Operations (FFO) $198,218 $182,946 8.3% Metric Same Store Occupancy 95.7% Same Store Average Effective Rent (Increase) 4.3%

*Net Income for Q4 2019 included $82.8 million of gains related to the sale of real estate assets. For comparison, Q4 2018 included $0.6 million of gains related to the sale of real estate asset.

As you can see, these numbers are quite good, and should give investors some comfort that this is a company that will ride out on the ongoing volatility. My primary takeaways are that MAA was able to grow revenues at a higher percentage than expenses, helping to boost net income. Furthermore, even while opening multiple new units over the past year, MAA was able to keep its occupancy rate near the 96% mark. This is a positive figure and helps explain how the company was able to increase same-store rents by over 4% in a year-over-year comparison.

In summary, the results were roundly positive, showing that MAA has done a good job improving revenues, managing expenses, and increasing rents charged. While 2020 is proving to be a difficult economic climate so far, I am encouraged by the underlying strength in MAA's financial statements.

Apartment Values Continue To Rise

My second point concerns the broader apartment REIT market. Specifically, this relates to apartment property price growth, which is an attribute I have discussed consistently through my coverage of MAA, and one that has been positively impacting the apartment REIT sub-sector. While apartment properties had seen strong price growth (year-over-year) in 2019 on a fairly consistent basis, the good news is this trend has continued in to 2020 as well. To illustrate, consider that apartment price gains were almost 10% in January, which was markedly above the All-Property Index, as shown below:

My takeaway here is this provides justification for raising maintaining a "bullish" rating, for MAA and the apartment REIT sub-sector in general. Seeing rising prices across this space tells me these units are in demand, and it helps improve MAA's financial position because the assets on the company's books are rising in value. While it is great to see price growth across the Real Estate sector as a whole, investors have many sub-sectors within that sphere to choose from. Seeing apartment values rise so consistently over the past twelve months tells me this area has plenty of bullish momentum behind it.

Interest Rates & Global Growth Concerns Are Tailwinds

My next few points relate to more macro-themes, and why I believe what is going on in the market right now could work to MAA's advantage, on a relative basis. Of course, a broad market sell-off and concerns over global and domestic economic growth are going to rattle most stocks, MAA included. However, I believe this environment should allow MAA to out-perform the broader indices, even if the returns are not as impressive as they would be in a bull market. For instance, while MAA is still in the green in 2020, the stock was up double digits for the year before last week's sell-off. Therefore, I do want to temper the outlook a bit. While I believe MAA will indeed see positive gains going forward, I expect them to be in the single digits while the market's volatility works itself out.

With that said, there are two trends right now that I believe will help MAA, and other domestic Real Estate plays, going forward. The first is the outlook for interest rates. So far in my articles this year, I have discussed why I felt investor expectations for lower interest rates were too dovish. I have cited multiple statements from Fed officials as support for why I felt the Fed's benchmark interest rate would be flat for the first half of the year. While this has been the case so far, I am now switching my outlook to better reflect what has been going on recently. As the spreading coronavirus rattles markets worldwide, investors have been increasing their bets on expected Fed action, with a rate cut in March looking increasingly likely. In fact, according to data compiled by CME Group, the market is pricing in Fed action on the March 18th meeting at a 100% probability. The only question is whether the cut will be by .25 basis points or .50 basis points, as shown in the graph below:

As you can see, this is a sharp change in sentiment. Consider that a month ago, the probability of a .50 basis point cut in March was sitting at 0%, while the odds were favoring no move. Now, the odds have shifted, with the probability of interest rates remaining steady at 0%, and the odds of a .50 basis point cut at almost 95%. My takeaway here is that rates appear to be ready to move lower in the very short-term, and this should offer a bit of a boost to dividend and income plays. Considering MAA's yield is relatively strong in this market, at over 3%, that is a tailwind for the stock.

My second point here concerns global growth. Given the ongoing global struggle to contain the coronavirus, expectations for economic growth this year have declined. For example, at the end of February, it was reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates the coronavirus will force a decline of 0.1% from global growth. Further, the IMF expects growth for China’s economy to be especially hurt, by lowering its forecast by 0.4% for the country, down further from its previous revision in January. My takeaway here is the cyclical sectors, especially those with global sales and supply chains, are likely to see quite a bit of pressure in the coming months. Under this environment, I would favor companies with a more domestic and non-cyclical focus. MAA has both those characteristics. It generates all its revenues in the U.S. and its product, rental apartments, are something people need in good times and bad. While all stocks will feel some impact from a broad sell-off, I think this reality will keep MAA's stock out-performing the broader market.

Housing Starts Rising, But Remain Historically Low

My final point for why I like MAA has to do with what is going on in another corner of the Real Estate market, specifically, single family housing. While not a direct substitute, apartment rentals still compete with this market because a rise in single family home starts and home ownership could stifle rental demand. Similarly, if Americans are foregoing home ownership, that could be a boon for MAA as interest in short-term rentals grows. This is a trend we have seen for a while post-recession. While home ownership has been on the rise in recent years, it still remains out of reach for many current and future renters who would like to own a home, but cannot afford to.

However, there is a small sign that the tide might be shifting in the other direction, albeit slowly. To illustrate, consider that housing starts have risen each year since 2011, and that trend continued in 2019, as shown below:

Clearly, this is something to keep an eye on because, if housing starts continue to rise and current renters move to home ownership in higher numbers, rental demand could suffer. This would negatively impact MAA's occupancy rates, as well as its ability to raise rents and improve income margins. Therefore, I see this as a potential risk to keep an eye on.

While I am not completely discounting this risk, I do want to point out that I believe it will have a very limited impact on MAA for now. For one, housing starts are only modestly rising, and MAA has been performing well in this environment over the past few years. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect this performance to continue in 2020 as well. Secondly, there is another reason why I view MAA attractively. Specifically, I want to point out that new home construction has actually been quite low, on a historical basis. My point is that even though housing starts are rising, they are still much lower than they have been in previous decades.

To illustrate, consider the number of new housing starts over the past decade, compared to the preceding decades, as shown below:

My takeaway here is housing starts are actually quite low on a historical look back, especially considering the U.S. population has been growing rapidly over the last fifty years. The uptick in housing construction is a risk, but it is too little, in my view, to really dent rental demand as the population grows. This is especially true as MAA operates heavily in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest regions of the U.S., which are some of the fastest growing regions in the country. Therefore, I still view MAA as well positioned to thrive, despite what is taking place in the housing market.

Bottom Line

MAA was one of my top investment calls in 2019, and it has been holding up better than most in 2020. With that in mind, I believe staying the course absolutely makes sense going forward. The fund has an attractive, growing dividend, a domestic U.S. focus, and recent earnings that should give investors confidence. With lower interest rates ahead, I see MAA well poised to push higher in the near term. Therefore, I remain long MAA and I would recommend investors take a serious look at this stock at this time.

