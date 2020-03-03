Mondelez International: Slow And Steady Wins The Race

Introduction and Thesis

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) reported Q4 and fiscal 2019 earnings and the stock price surged to ~$60 per share. But this past week’s downturn has brought the valuation back down to earth. It is currently trading at an earnings multiple of roughly 19.8. Granted, this is no bargain, but it is still below the average valuation in the past decade and it is also below the average earnings multiple of the S&P 500. Furthermore, the yield is back up to ~2.2%, which is currently better than the S&P 500 average yield of ~2.0%. I like Mondelez because it is the global leader in biscuits, chocolate, candy and No. 2 in gum. These are all growth categories. Mondelez revenue and earnings grows slow and steady and in turn this permits the company to raise the dividend slow and steady. The company also has comparatively low payout ratio, low debt, and the stock is not too volatile. These are all attractive characteristics. For these reasons, I view Mondelez as a long-term buy.

Source: Mondelez International

Mondelez Growth and Profitability

Through various strategic moves Mondelez has emerged as the market leader in snacking with No. 1 market share in biscuits, chocolate, and candy; and No. 2 market share in gum. In 2019, Mondelez had revenue of $25.89B. Revenue is divided into biscuits (43% of sales) chocolate (32% of sales), gum and candy (13% of sales), cheese & grocery (7% of sales), and beverages (5% of sales). The four leading categories are in general growing faster than the rest of the consumer staples market and are expected to grow at 4% annually. Mondelez has global exposure with 75% of sales from outside the US. In fact, 38% of sales are from Europe, 26% from North America, 23% from Asia, Middle East & Africa, and 13% from Latin America.

Top line growth will likely come about through a combination of organic sales and acquisitions. Mondelez has generated organic sales growth at time when most consumers staples companies are struggling to do so. I attribute this to the company’s leading position in the aforesaid categories. Mondelez is able to grow both volume and pricing due to marketing, brand innovation, and expanding distribution. For instance, there are now numerous types of Oreos to choose from. The company is differentiating between global brands and local brands and trying to expand the former and maintain relevance for the latter. So far, Mondelez has been successful with this strategy.

Mondelez views M&A as a strategic initiative. This is not surprising since the company in its present form was founded on a series of acquisitions. I do not expect large deals since the company is already the market leader. Instead, Mondelez has been conducting a series of smaller bolt-on acquisitions. The latest deal, which was just announced a few days ago, was the acquisition of Give & Go, a leader in fully finished sweet baked goods. This will add about $500M in revenue and provide a platform to grow sales of brownies, cupcakes, pastries, and muffins.

Mondelez is a very profitable company and margins have been trending up since 2012 when the company took its current form. Mondelez gross margins are now ~39%. This points to the company’s ability to control input costs. I expect margins to continue to incrementally rise with time as Mondelez keeps reducing input costs. The interesting part is that Mondelez operating margins and net profit margins are trending up as well. They are now 16.5% and 15.0%, respectively. These will also likely to trend up with time as the company extracts out operational inefficiencies.

Mondelez Revenue and Margins Since 2013

Source: TIKR.com

Mondelez’ Dividend And Safety

Mondelez’ dividend was growing at a double-digit rate since 2016 off a low base and a low payout ratio. The dividend growth rate should slow some in the next few years as the payout ratio rises. In fact, the increase in 2019 brought the dividend growth rate down to approximately 6.5%. I expect roughly a 6% rate going forward for the next few years.

Mondelez’ dividend is very safe from the context of earnings and free cash flow. The payout ratio has trended up and is now about 43% based on the forward dividend of $1.14 per share and consensus 2020 earnings per share of $2.66. This is a good value in my opinion and below my maximum criteria of 65%.

The dividend is very safe from the perspective of free cash flow. In 2019, operating cash flow was $3,965M and capital expenditures were $925M giving free cash flow of $3,040M. The dividend required $1,542M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 50.7%. This is an excellent value and well below my threshold of 70%.

Debt is not an issue for the context of dividend safety. At end of 2019, short-term debt and current long-term debt was $4,377M while long-term debt was $14,116M offset by $1,310M in cash and cash equivalents. Interest coverage is over 6X and the company should be able to meet its obligations.

Mondelez’ Valuation

Now let’s examine the valuation of Mondelez. The forward P/E ratio based on consensus 2020 EPS of $2.66 is now about 19.8. This is below the trailing average over the past decade of ~21.0. The recent market downturn due to the coronavirus has made the stock a slight bargain. We will use 21.0 as the earnings multiple to determine the fair value of $55.86. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 20.0 and 22.0, I obtain a fair value range from $53.20 to $58.52. The current stock price is ~90% to ~99% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$52.80 suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 20.0 21.0 22.0 Estimated Value $53.20 $55.86 $58.52 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 99% 95% 90%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? We next apply the Gordon Growth Model. We make the assumption that the dividend growth rate will slow to about 6% over time. We desire an 8% return, so the fair value is about $57.00. In another method, Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $52. An average of these three models is ~$54.95 suggesting that Mondelez is slightly undervalued at the current price.

How does Mondelez compare to other manufacturing stocks? We make the comparison to three other consumer staples companies: General Mills (GIS), Pepsi (PEP), and Hershey (HSY). General Mills has a presence in most consumer staples categories. Pepsi owns Frito-Lays so in the snack business. Hershey is a major player in chocolates and candy, so it is a direct competitor to Mondelez. One can see from the comparison that Mondelez is probably slightly undervalued relative its peers with the exception of General Mills. But General Mills is facing some challenges right now so likely deserves to have a lower valuation.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

Mondelez General Mills Pepsi Hershey Price-to-earnings ratio [FWD] 19.8 14.6 22.4 23.3 EV-to-EBITDA [TTM] 17.7 11.9 16.8 17.4

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

Mondelez is a very safe stock. Morningstar gives it a wide economic moat with a stable trend. Value Line gives the stock a financial strength rating of ‘A’, a stock price stability of 90, and an earnings predictability of 100. Hence, a large discount is not warranted here to take an entry position or add to an existing position. I personally view the current stock price as a good one. But for those desiring a discount, a ~10% discount from the average of the three valuation models is probably fine. So, a stock price of ~$50 or less would be OK.

Final Thoughts On Mondelez

Mondelez is a global leader in snacking with the No. 1 or No. 2 positions in biscuits, candy, gum, and chocolate. Mondelez should continue growing the top and bottom lines organically and through bolt-on acquisitions in a slow and steady manner. In turn, this should lead to more dividend growth over time. The dividend is seemingly safe from an earnings, free cash flow, and debt perspective. The current downturn has made the stock more attractive. Mondelez is not a screaming bargain right now but it is much cheaper. I view it as a long-term buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDLZ, GIS, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.