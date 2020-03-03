Your Dividend Yield Is Just A Feel-Good Metric And It's Dangerous

The Dividend yield is a feel-good metric, and you must not give it an inordinate level of attention.

What I am about to explain will likely not make me any friends among the Dividend Investing community. As “The Dividend Guy”, I’ve been called “a heretic” to focus on dividend growth (no matter the yield) or to discuss total return (as if we were all investing to give away our money to Mr. Market). So here we go:

The dividend yield is just a feel-good metric and it could be dangerous.

When taken alone, a dividend yield doesn’t mean much. Yet, many investors are grabbing shares of high-yielding stocks like they are gold nuggets. They cherish them for their juicy distribution and completely ignore what’s around. This is what I call a feel-good metric.

What’s a feel-good metric?

While I prefer the term “feel good”, I must admit I’ve taken it from Tim Ferris’ blog when he discusses vanity metrics.

“They might make you feel good, but they don’t offer clear guidance for what to do.”

That article was referring to blogs and businesses and their numbers of followers or page views (remember the tech bubble?). Those are vanity or feel-good metrics. The larger they are, the better you feel. There is only one problem: they don’t mean much. In fact, they mean nothing.

Why the dividend yield means nothing?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that dividend investing means nothing. I’m saying that the yield by itself is useless. If you are more inclined to consider your total return, you are probably nodding right now. The rest of the dividend investing community is likely preparing logs for the stake (guess which witch they will burn?).

The dividend yield is usually considered by income-seeking investors. When you think about it, that makes sense. You finally get to stop working and live off your investment. In an ideal world, you cash your dividend payment each month and move on to the golf course. Your portfolio is not big enough? That’s not a problem, let’s buy stocks offering you an 8-10% yield and you’ll be fine.

My classic response to this would be, “But what if your stocks go down?”

And the classic answer would be, “I don’t care about the stock value as long as I get the dividend payment. This is real cash in my bank account”.

This is where the yield becomes a feel-good metric. The larger it is, the better you feel. This is also where it doesn’t offer clear guidance for what to do. This is the dangerous part. You don’t have to believe me, as we can look at a real example.

One of the most “loved” REITs these days is Macerich (MAC)

When you look at my fellow Seeking Alpha authors writing on MAC, you will see that there is a general positive sentiment around the stock:

Source: Seeking Alpha (I have taken the names and # comments out to save some space)

One of the reasons why Macerich is so loved is the combination of its history (it is a long-time high-quality malls REIT) and its incredibly generous yield: 14% as of February 27. This means that if you invest $100,000 in MAC, you will get $14,000 per year in dividend. This is the kind of paycheck we would all take, right?

But before we discuss Macerich, let me tell you a story.

Mackenzie and her debt problem

I wanted to tell you about my good friend Mackenzie. She is a wonderful woman working as an investing assistant (that’s a fancy word to say secretary) at a good investment firm. She makes a decent salary and has been working there for several years.

I met her the other day and she was in tears. Unfortunately, another classic story where the marriage crumble after 20 years of love and three children. Everything was going very well for several years, but you know how it goes... life changes, and if the couple doesn’t adapt (to each other), the marriage takes a hit.

Now she’s in tears because she can’t keep up with the house and paying college for her kids. Mac then asked me if I would lend her money until things get better. She would like to borrow $100,000, but she would pay me back $3,500 every three months. Looking at her budget now, she can afford to pay $14,000 per year in interest. Her job situation likely won’t improve in the coming years, her house may need maintenance, and she may need a new car soon, but right now and next year, everything looks great.

Would you lend my friend Mac $100K?

Back to MAC

When a reader first brought MAC to my attention, we were in August 2019. The stock was trading at $30 per share and was offering a 10% dividend yield.

Source: YCharts

Here’s what I wrote back then:

“I must admit, I’m not a big fan of brick & mortar retail companies in general. While MAC shows a strong occupancy rate (over 94% since 2014), this also tells me there is limited growth perspective. The high dividend yield should be a huge red flag at this point; the market simply doesn’t believe in MAC’s ability to grow going forward. MAC will be required to invest massively to keep up its premium mall to its tenants’ taste. Further compromise might be required to keep its high-standard clientele. With the stock price drop in 2019, MAC looks like a “false good idea”.”

Now imagine that you think I’m just one of those retail haters and you decided to buy MAC at $30 as opposed to one of its previous values of up to $90 per share.

You invest $100,000 and you get $10,000 in dividend per year.

6 months later, MAC is trading at ~$21.50, but you still get your $10,000 a year in dividend. Your investment is now worth slightly over $71K. This means that just to get your capital back, you will need to wait 3 years. That’s 3 years wait to earn nothing. Yet, the $10,000 in dividends is “real money”, while I’m just talking about paper losses, right?

What if Mac must repair her roof?

Now, back to my friend’s story. Imagine that after a year of good payments, my friend comes back to me and says, “I’m really sorry Mike, but I must reduce my payment to you from $3,500 to $2,000 every three months. I must take care of my leaking roof”.

Suddenly, my “income” from this loan of $14,000 per year goes down to $8,000. To get my capital back, it will take more than 10 years.

Would you like to buy my loan contract with Mac?

A MAC dividend cut is likely built into today’s price

When you look at how fast the stock dropped in the past 3 years, the market doesn’t believe in MAC. Maybe it’s wrong (it wouldn’t be the first time), but if it’s right, this is where you should not get blinded by MAC’s generous yield.

Julian Lin suggested that you should be happy to see a dividend cut. I agree with the premise, as this would give more money to MAC to manage its malls and find a way to create value for shareholders. However, for those who already suffered a loss of 30% (or a lot more if you bought MAC 2-3 years ago), this means you will have to wait at least a decade to get your money back.

When you look at MAC’s dividend over the past 3 years, you’ll notice something interesting...

Source: YCharts

That’s right: after MAC increased its dividend consecutively for a few years, management “forgot” to increase your paycheck in 2019. They are likely going to keep their amnesia in 2020. The absence of dividend growth is clearly one of the 3 red flags telling you it could be a bad investment.

How will your retirement budget take a 30-50% dividend cut? Not so well.

The dividend yield is only good for your ego

Getting a 10% dividend yield on a holding is good for your ego, but it doesn’t make you a good investor or even give you what you are looking for: the ability to retire stress-free. The stock market is filled with stories of companies offering generous dividend payments and then ending up in the ditch in terms of the stock’s value.

Selecting a stock based solely on its dividend yield is saying goodbye to a sound analysis. We would all like getting paid 10% per year on all our holdings. But the truth is that there is a clear reason why most of those super-high yield stocks are being so “generous”. It’s because a dividend cut is coming and the share price will drag behind the market for a long time.

For my part, I would rather focus on growth (revenue, earnings, and dividends). I only select companies which regularly increase their dividends. The current yield should be “considered”, but it cannot be the sole factor involved in the selection of an investment. I would own ten Visas, Apples, or Microsofts over a single Macerich. What about you?

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.