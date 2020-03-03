CenterPoint Energy: Gassed Out

You can safely avoid this stock and look for other and better opportunities in the current correction.

The company’s business outlook for 2020-21 looks flat. And on top of that, there are chances of global economies melting down. It’s a difficult period for the company.

Not only are utilities switching from coal and oil to gas, but also trucking, school buses, garbage trucks, and even taxi fleets.



CenterPoint Energy (CNP) is a stock to avoid despite the company’s Q4 2019 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share exceeding consensus estimates. CNP is currently focused on reducing debt and has published a muted guidance for 2020. It is a stock to avoid and my rating is Neutral. Here are the reasons for this.

Charts are Bearish

CNP has broken down below its 19-period trend line on the monthly charts and has also breached its December 2016 low of $23.30. The monthly RSI too has crossed below 40, and that is a very bearish signal.

So, from the technical analysis point of view, CNP is not a stock to buy.

CNP’s Debt

CNP’s short- and long-term debt works out to $16.12 billion after all adjustments. The TTM interest expense is $567 million and the net income for 2019 was $791 million. After adjusting for $117 million dividend, the net income left over is $674 million.

On February 24, 2020, CNP sold its natural gas retail business for $400 million. The company also intends to sell two natural gas distribution and transmission pipeline businesses for $850 million. Of the total $1.25 billion generated, $1 billion will be used to repay debt.

The leftover debt (about $15 billion) will continue to drag down the net income. Until the debt is substantially reduced, the company’s guidance going forward may remain flat.

CNP’s Guidance for 2020

The company estimates to have EPS between $1.33 and $1.48 after allocating to its corporate division. This is lower than its adjusted earnings of $1.79 per diluted share in 2019. It will likely report a flat performance in 2020.

CNP had asked the Texas Public Utility Commission to hike its rate by $161 million. But the Commission agreed to a $13 million increase. This decision will dent the annual earnings per share by $0.15, and is the reason for the lower 2020 guidance - and possibly a flat guidance for 2021 as well.

CNP’s Peers and Valuations

PPL Corporation (PPL), Xcel Energy (XEL) and WEC Energy Group (WEC) are CNP’s peers - and CNP’s market cap at $11.56 billion is the lowest of the lot. The utilities sector does not look too hot, and these companies are staring at a forward revenue growth that is in the low single digits.

CNP investors who are holding this stock for the past 5 years are sitting on paltry 10.7% gains, while investors who picked it up in the last 3 years are sitting on losses of 15.7%. It doesn’t get better for those who invested a year back.

CNP’s dividend payout for 2019 was $1.16, which works out to a yield of 5.04%. When you consider that the stock has dropped 15.71% in the last 6 months, the dividend yield looks unattractive.

Summing Up

The utilities sector does not look like a theme to chase. Recent events (COVID-19) suggest there will be a demand contraction and most sectors will suffer. As the market corrects, better opportunities will be available. We are going through a massive disruption presently, and it makes infinite sense to chase stocks or sector ETFs that can bounce harder and faster when the market recovers - instead of chasing underperformers.

Anyway, about CNP:

(A) The stock looks bearish on the charts. (B) Its growth prospects are muted. (C) The guidance is flat. (D) The sector is an underperformer. (E) The company’s debt is causing a drag on net income. (F) Its dividend yield seems unappealing when you compare it to the value destruction.

Considering the negatives, my advice is to avoid investing in CNP. The stock is gassed out and my rating is Neutral.

