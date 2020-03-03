Recent Purchase: United Parcel Service

UPS shares are now trading with a low P/E ratio attached to them than they had during the bottom of the Great Recession.

A couple of weeks ago, I penned a piece highlighting United Parcel Service's (NYSE:UPS) recent weakness and noted that the company’s valuation was starting to look attractive on the dip. I highlighted my belief that newly arisen competition from big eCommerce players, such as Amazon (AMZN), now represents a potential secular headwind for the traditional logistics players such as UPS. I also said that any slowdown in global growth (or even the threat of one) would serve as a negative hurdle for this company to overcome and likely lead to continued weakness in Unite Parcel Service shares due to the economic sensitivity of the logistics industry. And, I touched upon the fact that the company faces somewhat unique headwinds in the form of a highly unionized workforce and balance sheet pressures spawning from things like pension liability. Yet, with all of these potential issues in mind, I continued to stay bullish on UPS shares.

In that piece, I noted that I had recently raised my fair value estimate from $103 to $110. At the time, UPS shares were trading in the $105 area, meaning that they were slightly undervalued. However, I also noted that due to perceived headwinds I wanted to lock in a wider margin of safety than what was currently available in the market, so I was going to stay patient and wait for further weakness.

As it turns out, I didn’t have to wait long. UPS has been on my watch list for several weeks now and when the recent coronavirus/Bernie Sanders Nevada Victory inspired sell-off took place, I became more and more interested in adding to my position.

Once the 4% yield threshold was crossed, I decided to begin averaging down into the dip. I bought my first lot of new UPS shares on 2/24/2020 at $$98.52. Then, the next day when UPS shares were deeply in the red again, I bought more at $94.01. And finally, late last week, I bought more shares at $88.39.

During the UPS piece that I published two weeks ago, I acknowledged that in late December I trimmed my UPS position, selling roughly 60% of my shares, locking in double-digit profits at $117.42. At the time, I thought that UPS’s valuation no longer offered much in the way of a margin of safety and as it became clear to me that competition was heating up in the logistics space, I decided to reduce my exposure to the industry as a whole (not long before selling UPS, I exited my entire FedEx (FDX) position due to similar industry concerns as well as FDX’s disappointing dividend growth-related metrics).

Now that UPS shares were trading at an adequate discount to my fair value estimate, I felt comfortable increasing my exposure. Thus far, I’ve bought back roughly two-thirds of the shares that I sold at $117.

My overall cash position currently sits at roughly 8.5%, so I have plenty of room to continue to average down into UPS should the current weakness persist. My next buy target is in the $80/share area. Only time will tell if I have an opportunity to average down further or not in the short term, but either way, I feel comfortable with the 4%+ yields that I’ve locked in during recent days.

Bargain Barrel Valuation

There is no such thing as a perfect company to invest in. Every company has issues. Every company faces fierce competition, looking to take away its market share, its sales, and its earnings. With this in mind, investors must weigh the risks with the potential rewards of owning equity. This is the nature of investing in a free market. And ultimately, this is where valuation comes into play.

Ultimately, I think that coming up with a fair value estimate is more of an art than a science. I’m sure that others will disagree with me, but at the end of the day, I think there are entirely too many variables at play for any one formula to work when we’re talking about stocks existing in various industries, with various headwinds, quality metrics, dividend metrics, growth prospects, and balance sheet strength (and all of that needs to be considered before we factor in any macro sentiment into the equation).

Once an individual has a good grasp on which metrics are most important to his or her portfolio management scheme and philosophy, I do think it’s possible to come up with a system that works. Over the years, I’ve developed an evaluation system that allows me to arrive at price targets that I can live with buying in the market. In other words, I think that personal risk tolerances and investing goals should be factored into fair value targets. Differentiation is important when it comes to portfolio strategy and fair value calculation. At the end of the day, what’s most important when managing money is that we all meet our individual portfolio’s goals and that we’re able to sleep well at night while doing so.

Honestly, the hardest part of identifying value in the market isn’t the calculations themselves, but having the discipline, conviction, and intestinal fortitude to capitalize on them when they trigger. When you’re a conservative investor like me, the prices that you’re willing to pay for equities are probably pretty low. Oftentimes, they’re probably lower than prices that can typically be found in the market on any given day. They require weakness to exist and whether that weakness is driven by macro or micro forces, it’s rarely easy to buy into because of the fear associated with market sell-offs.

Yet, over time, as your system evolves, I imagine that you’ll become more and more sure of yourself and in your ability to identify attractive value in the market. I know this is the case for me. With years of practice under my belt now, and a myriad of results resting in the back of my mind that give me solace when the inevitable doubts arise when there is blood in the streets, it’s becoming easier and easier to play a contrarian tune and buy when others are selling.

This is why, when in the comment section of my most recent UPS piece, I was accused of pulling my fair value estimate for UPS out of a certain orifice that rarely sees the light of day, I wasn’t dismayed.

I very rarely take the criticism that I receive in the comment sections of my articles personally. At the end of the day, I understand that the difference of opinion is what makes a market. If we all agreed, there would be no volatility and therefore, no alpha.

I simply double checked my work and came to the conclusion (again) that a 14x multiple on forward EPS consensus makes sense when considering the company’s past (both distance and recent), its present performance and fundamental metrics, and its future growth prospects and perceived headwinds, all with varying degrees of prioritization.

I also continued to believe that a double-digit discount to that fair value estimate provided me with enough margin of safety when also considering the dividend yield that my buy-target alongside forward-looking dividend growth prospects.

One of the general targets that I strive to hit with my investment portfolio is a modified Chowder Number (which I call the Nick Number in my head), which is current yield + forward-looking dividend growth estimate. In most cases, I need the sum of these two parts to result in a double-digit figure.

As yields move higher, I begin to lower my standards for the ultimate answer of this equation because of the old adage, one in the hand is better than two in the bush. In other words, I’m happy to prioritize present yield over future dividend growth to a certain degree. With this in mind, at the 4% yield threshold, I was happy to accept a Nick’s Number in the 8-9% range. And, being that I expect UPS to produce mid-single-digit dividend growth moving forward into the short to medium term, the dividend metrics aligned with my price target in the upper $90s.

I like to use recent fundamental support levels to help identify potential troughs during dips. Obviously, without the benefit of foresight, attempting to do this is speculative. Yet, in the case of UPS, where the stock has made a series of lower lows at the bottom of recent dips (in terms of share price and P/E multiples) it becomes more and more difficult to spot a level that might represent a floor.

One thing that I like to do when buying beaten down, cyclical stocks like UPS is to go all the way back to the floor of the Great Recession and see how the stock performed then. Although I wasn’t investing during the 08/09 meltdown, I’m well aware that there was genuine fear that the western economic system as we know it was on the verge of collapse and therefore, that bear market period is likely going to represent a generational low. With that belief in mind, I’m fairly content to continue to use past metrics/results taken from that period when attempting to spot deep value and time dip troughs because I don’t think that we’re likely to see a macro environment in the near future that is nearly as dire as times were back then.

When it comes to UPS and the Great Recession, we see that the company bottomed out in the ~12.5x P/E range. During the financial crisis years, UPS’s sales were down nearly 13% and the company’s peak to trough drop between 2007 and 2009 was -48%. This total return was slightly better than the -55% performance that the S&P 500 produced. This may lead some to believe that UPS is a fairly defensive company; however, being that UPS was forced to freeze its dividend payment during 2008/2009 in response to the financial crisis, the stock doesn’t fall into my S.W.A.N. (sleep well at night) dividend growth stock category.

S.W.A.N. or no S.W.A.N., we saw that UPS shares bounced back from those ~12.5x low multiples, with shares trading for more than 25x when they quickly recovered in 2010. Although UPS experienced significant negative EPS growth during the Great Recession, the company’s cash flows and earnings per share quickly increased in the ensuing years, leading me to believe that while this is a somewhat cyclical name, it is a high enough quality company for me to partner with as a shareholder over the long term.

I expect to see a somewhat similar bounce back from the low P/E multiples that we see today. These multiples are actually lower now than we saw at the trough of the Great Recession. Frankly put, anytime you give me the chance to buy shares of an industry-leading dividend growth name at Great Recession multiples, I’m going to do so.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I suspect that the Amazon-related headwinds are playing a role in the company’s very low valuation right now. During the Great Recession, that 800 lb. gorilla hadn’t yet set its sights on the logistics space. I think it makes sense for the market to place a discount on UPS shares because of this threat. But I don’t think a sub-financial crisis level multiple is a rational discount at all.

One of the problems with irrational discounts is that the market can stay irrational for very long periods of time and therefore, it may take a while for shareholders to benefit from mean reversion. Yet, this is where yield targets begin to matter. Once I’ve identified a price point where I think a stock is undervalued and therefore, likely to bounce (I’m a big believer in mean reversion), if I’m content with the passive income that I will receive, it’s relatively easy to buy knowing that I will be paid a reasonable sum while I wait around for mean reversion to result in multiple expansion and therefore, capital appreciation.

4%+ is a more than reasonable sum in today’s low interest rate world. Knowing that I would be satisfied with the passive income/dividend growth that I expected to receive, I felt comfortable buying UPS on a couple of big down days this week. And, moving forward, that will continue to be the case because as UPS’s share price drops, the Nick’s Number attached to shares will rise as the yield moves higher.

I’ll be sure to inform everyone if/when I add to this stake again. Because of the cyclical nature of the logistics industry and the potential secular threat that is Amazon, I will be hesitant to go overweight UPS at this time. But, being that UPS currently only makes up about 1.3% of my portfolio, I have room for several more purchases before I have to worry about crossing up above the 2% threshold that would qualify an individual position as overweight for me. Here’s to hoping for ~$80 in the short term so that I can bolster my passive income stream yet again with big Brown!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.