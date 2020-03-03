The EU Economy Is Being Deindustrialized, Making Most EU Assets A Poor Investment Choice

It is thought that the US-China trade war is mostly to blame for the slump in EU industrial activity, which has been ongoing for well over two years now. The thing is, however, that the trade war between the US and China has not been raging for that long. It is also hard to argue that the trade conflict between two countries should be expected to affect a third party to a greater extent than either of the belligerent parties, given that neither the US nor China has seen a similarly dramatic decline in their industrial production numbers.

(Source: Eurostat)

As the chart shows, EU industrial production is now near the 2015 base-year levels. Furthermore, industrial production levels are essentially almost flat compared with 2010, which was the beginning of the global economic turnaround. Investors need to understand that this is a symptom of much deeper economic problems that the EU is facing. These problems make most EU financial assets - especially broad, diversified ETFs - a risky long-term investment option. Apart from some very selective stock picking, most European stocks will perform poorly going forward and should be avoided, in my view.

There are limited prospects of a turnaround in the trend in the next few months, especially given the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 spread around the world and a number of other factors weighing on Europe's industrial activity, such as an overall broader stagnation in economic activity. Even if the coronavirus outbreak will be contained in the near future, there are so many factors going against Europe's increasingly embattled manufacturing sector that, in my view, it will ensure that its industrial production output will plunge to the lowest levels of the past ten years at some point this year. Beyond this year, I expect we will see the trend continue for the rest of the decade, with only occasional temporary rebounds providing some temporary false hope of a turnaround, which will never materialize.

Emissions policy the main culprit behind the EU's industrial output deterioration

Basic economic theory states that a collective good, such as a public park or a sidewalk, cannot be maintained in any other way aside from having a mechanism in place to oblige the public at large to contribute to the maintenance of the collective good. The non-excludable aspect of it is what makes it hard or impossible for such goods to be maintained by a private enterprise for profit. It is also not viable to rely on voluntary unilateral goodwill as the main mechanism involved in building and maintaining such infrastructure. The global climate fits the definition of a collective good in every sense of the way, yet the EU has been treating it as if its actions could on their own affect the trajectory of continued growth in global emissions, which is thought to be leading to an increase in global temperatures. The EU managed to reduce its emissions by about 22% since 1990. Global emissions, however, rose by about 60% in the same period.

The unilateral reduction in emissions in the EU has had no negative economic effects, if one is to believe the "experts". However, if we look only at one industry as an example and case study, namely the auto industry, we now see that arguably Europe's largest and most important manufacturing activity may be in danger of collapse, thanks in large part to decades of pressure put on its domestic car industry to reduce emissions. The continued pressure may prove to be too much for many of them this decade.

There is no denying the fact that the diesel emissions scandal has had a huge negative impact on the EU car industry in the past few years. Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) recently released its quarterly and full-year results, and it turns out that the emissions scandal has had a significant negative effect on its financial results and will continue to affect the company in the future. The net loss of 11 million euros in the fourth quarter was attributed to a great extent to its diesel-related issues.

(Source: Daimler)

The aspect of the scandal which no one is focused on is the fact that it all stems from the pressure that the EU's efforts to reduce emissions puts on its car makers to reduce the average emissions of their cars. Because diesel technology is more fuel-efficient than gasoline, European car makers were in effect given no choice but to adopt more diesel car production in order to satisfy increasingly stringent efficiency standards, while at the same time being able to provide consumers with cars that performed on par with their expectations.

(Source: International Council on Clean Transportation)

As we can see, EU ambitions are rather high in this regard. They were always higher than that of most of its peers, but what is being pushed for this decade is rather extreme.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) figures it will adapt by turning itself into an EV manufacturer, thus not only conforming to EU demands but also putting the diesel scandal behind it. It plans to stop development of conventional car technology by the middle of the decade. As I pointed out in an article last year, this is a very risky move which may mean the end of Volkswagen as a major car company by the end of this decade. As the name of the company suggests, its profile is affordable cars with decent performance for the middle class. EVs can only provide short-range city cars for the typical price of a European middle-class car.

Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) just announced that it lost 141 million euros in 2019, which is the first loss in a decade. Factory closures are said to be probable. Job cuts are being announced across the entire auto sector in the EU already, as well as investment delays. Daimler is looking to cut 10,000 jobs across its global workforce, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) intends to cut 9,500 jobs, while Ford (F) is looking to cut 5,000 jobs in Germany. Germany alone is forecast to lose about 125,000 net car sector jobs this decade.

While one would think that the past decades of EU focusing on efficiency would have made its car industry an ideal candidate to compete within the emerging EV niche market within the broader auto industry, in fact, the opposite ended up happening. The diesel scandal blew up just as the EV trend started to emerge, making it harder for them to focus on EV development. Tesla (TSLA) is now Europe's best-selling EV brand, while EU car manufacturers tend to rely heavily on Asian brand batteries for their own EVs. For instance, Volkswagen's top suppliers of EV batteries for its European operations are LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), SK Innovation (OTC:SKOVF) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). It is working on a joint venture with a Swedish firm to build batteries, but for now it mostly relies on Korean firms.

The EU is losing its technological and innovative edge

The auto industry is crucial to the EU economy, providing 13.8 million jobs. It will be a tough decade, with only the wisest of decisions at corporate and government levels being the only chance for the industry to be salvaged. If the opposite happens, one of Europe's most important domestic industrial activities will implode, which will lead to a further drag on all other industries.

Much of the rest of Europe's industry is in trouble as well. Some manufacturing activity loss, such as in textiles, was always going to be inevitable. There are simply too many developing countries providing much cheaper labor and other reduced costs to make the manufacture of most textile products viable in a high-income, high-energy cost and high-taxation and stringent regulations economy. Such a high-production cost economy can only hope to manufacture higher value-added goods, which can be justified by the intellectual and higher technological capital input, which can make up for lack of labor competitiveness and other disadvantages.

Unfortunately, Europe is not currently on the leading edge of most high-tech fields. The dot.com technological revolution seems to have bypassed the EU. The US, Chinese and a number of other Asian firms dominate IT in terms of both software and hardware. Europe's Nokia (NOK) and Ericsson (ERIC) are both currently just shells of what they used to be.

One would think that at the very least the EU would dominate in terms of clean tech, given its commitment to reducing emissions. The best-selling EV in the EU currently is Tesla, as I already pointed out. In the field of electricity storage, which will have to become economically viable if the EU will have any shot at reducing net emissions to zero by 2050 or even sooner, Chinese companies are leading the way in terms of R&D, with some help from their government, of course.

Many factors going against European industry, and most of its problems are of its own making

Aside from the issues faced by the European car manufacturers, as well as the lack of domestic innovation, there are a number of other factors which make it hard for European manufacturers to stem the decline we are seeing.

(Source: Statista)

As we can see, Germany's average price for electricity is almost three times higher compared with the US average. Most other EU economies have a much higher price than that of the US as well. China's average electricity cost, which is not seen in the chart above, is about four times lower compared with Germany's. Other energy costs such as gasoline and so on are also significantly higher in most EU countries compared with their major economic competitors. Higher gasoline taxes are responsible for this. The main culprit is its emissions policy, which is focusing on increasing the cost of energy in order to promote efficiency as well as to raise funds for clean tech subsidies. The massive yellow vest protests were sparked by yet another environmental tax that the French government attempted to impose on its drivers.

It should also be noted that the slow economic growth environment is itself a drag on factors that would ordinarily push economic growth and industrial production higher, such as on R&D and investments. Stagnated economies tend to innovate less because there is less interest in investments into new production facilities, as well as investments meant to improve efficiency in existing facilities. If demand is stagnated, firms tend to shun investments, since existing capacity is already adequate to meet demand. The irony is that the environmental policies of the EU are contributing to the slowdown in the economy, which, in turn, contributes to lack of investments in R&D and modernization which are needed in order to help cut emissions in an economically viable way.

The EU economy is in danger of imploding

The EU economy expanded by just .1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the previous quarter. It is stagnated, which is something that should have been expected given the sustained decline we have seen in EU manufacturing activity in the past two and half years or so. We should understand, however, that the manufacturing downturn is not necessarily the main cause of the decline in EU economic activity. It is more like an early symptom of a greater problem. As the greater problem of lack of economic growth worsens, so will the symptoms, which will in turn lead to further downward pressure on the EU economy. The EU economy is now caught in a vicious cycle, which seems to have a permanent feel to it. Most of the data we are looking at reflects on a poor decade that the EU economy experienced in the last ten years. We are just starting the current decade, and most signs point to far worse to come. In fact, I would not be surprised if by the end of this decade the EU economy implodes and the union simply disintegrates from within.

Investment implications

While I am by no means suggesting that all European investment assets are at risk of imploding and becoming worthless, the overall picture is by no means encouraging. There are a few potential gems within the pile of EU stocks that are available for investment in North America, but they are very few. We should also keep in mind that not all of the EU economy is facing stagnation. The former communist Eastern part of the union is still seeing robust growth for now, although some data points suggest that there is a slowdown in that region as well. Individual companies may also thrive in the future mostly due to their profile. For instance, Nokia and Ericsson, which I have already mentioned, may both experience a turnaround this decade, since they are emerging as Huawei's main competitors when it comes to 5G infrastructure. We should also keep in mind that if the EU is not going to have a very good decade, economically speaking, the world will also have a less-than-stellar year, given that the EU economy is still a very significant part of the global economy. We should prepare not only for a disastrous decade for Europe but also for a less-than-ideal decade for the global economy, and therefore, a poor decade for investors overall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.