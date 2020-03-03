Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 03/02/2020

The public Quick and Dirty series will use BVs from 9/30/2019 until each mortgage REIT covered in the series has reported earnings for Q4 2019.

Prices are from 03/02/2020 after the market closed. Trailing book values are as of 9/30/2019; our subscriber version of this article uses estimates of current book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price-to-book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (DX) Dynex Capital (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (EFC) Ellington Financial Inc. (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial Inc. (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We are using the total book value per share under GAAP. It includes intangible assets, but those are relatively rare. The notable inclusions are for AGNC and NYMT, both of which have “goodwill” from buying a company which was externally managing all, or part, of their portfolio.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different (in some other tool) than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Current Outlook on Macro Factors

Prices and book values have been swinging rapidly over the last 8 days. We’re taking a cautious approach. COVID-19 may not be the end of the bull market, but it is more dangerous than any of the other market scares from the last 4 years.

When we were writing this same column about two weeks ago, we had most of the sector in the bearish range because the price-to-book ratios were so high. Since then, we’ve seen a combination of declining book value (due to Treasury rate movements) and declining price-to-book ratios (due to some fear entering the market).

Interest Rates

Interest rates are low. Really low.

Prior “low” rates can’t hold a candle to these. If this continues, we’ll need to consider articles that tell investors to look at refinancing their mortgages to get a lower rate.

That’s a challenge for mortgage REITs. When long-term rates fall rapidly, we usually see book value decline and prepayments on mortgages increase. The mortgage REITs may benefit from cheaper financing costs within the next few quarters, but the fall in rates could put significant pressure on the top line.

Have Rates Ever Fallen Like This?

Silly question. We saw rates plunge, though not this fast, through August of 2019.

Do you know what happened to share prices between November 2018 and August 2019?

It looked like this:

The mortgage REITs got pounded. It was a beating. The chart runs from Halloween 2018 through August 31st, 2019. That’s what the sector looks like when interest rates are plunging.

What do the news stories look like? I’m glad you asked:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investors in residential mortgage REITs want interest rates to remain roughly unchanged, with a very gradual steepening of the yield curve. Instead, rates plunged.

What to Expect

If we don’t see interest rates rally hard over the next month, then Q1 2020 results should show an increase in amortization expense. If rates remain low, prepayments should spike higher in Q2 2020 and Q3 2020. That’s not a good environment for mortgage REITs.

We are still quite comfortable with the preferred shares. We are particularly interested in some of the lower-risk preferred shares, which went on sale over the last week.

Quick Rating Update

We will toss in a few of our “index cards”. These contain the vast majority of the most important information for evaluating a REIT. It gives investors a quick glance at the factors that are important, so it is easier to understand our view. These cards also use very recent estimates for book value per share, rather than using the trailing value.

(Source: The REIT Forum)

(Source: The REIT Forum)

We’re also bearish on the major ETFs, REM and MORT.

We recently reduced our exposure to the mortgage REIT sector. We haven’t taken it to zero, but it is running much smaller than in prior periods. We saw today’s rally as a viable opportunity to reduce positions as we reallocate into an even more defensive position.

Changes in Book Value

The REIT Forum provides sector updates which utilize the ratios of price to current estimated book value.

Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. Changes in expected book value come from changes in the fair value assets and hedges, as well as net interest accrual throughout the quarter and the ex-dividend dates.

For the public article, we're providing price to trailing book value, which utilizes the book values as of 9/30/2019.

Trading

We see the preferred shares as a superior option for investors hunting for a long-term buy-and-hold investment. The preferred shares carry slightly lower yields but have substantially less risk. Investors who don't care about the risk level are taking excessive risks for very marginal expected returns.

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Conclusion

When we place these trades, we’re using more than the trailing book value. We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on the current book value per share. Those estimates give us better information on where the value is today, rather than relying on past values. We’re thrilled to have Scott Kennedy joining The REIT Forum as a key author for the service. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap, since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

We’re not suggesting mortgage REITs for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios.

Ratings in this article: Bearish on REM, MORT, AGNC, and CIM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH, AIC, IVR-C, MFA-B, TWO-D, NLY-F, ARR-C, AGNCP, NLY-I, CMO-E, MFA-B, AGNCO, MFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.