SVXY: Short The Volatility Pop

As the markets have strongly sold off on the back of the coronavirus, the VIX has rallied substantially.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) has taken a hit in line with a selloff in the S&P 500.

While this selloff has certainly been traumatic, I believe that investors can gain an edge by studying historic rallies in the VIX as well as digging into the details to see exactly how SVXY is wired. Specifically, I believe that investors looking to buy SVXY are in for gains over the coming months.

Volatility Markets

Over the last few trading sessions, we have seen one of the largest ramp-ups in market volatility in many years. The reasons for this decline are multifaceted but the general spike in volatility has largely been attributed to the spreading coronavirus. While I certainly do not want to downplay the very real health risks associated with the illness, I would suggest that market participants could benefit through studying market history to get an idea of how volatility typically behaves. To establish this baseline expectation, I have pulled the last 27 years of market data and the following studies are calculated off of this information.

Let’s start by quantifying the outright level of the VIX. Even though we’ve seen some pullback in its level, the VIX still remains very high by historical standards.

Even without seeing the following chart, we can establish a baseline for the VIX – it tends to stay around 15-20 and any excursions beyond this are generally rapidly reversed. As you can see in the following chart, this is indeed the case.

Numerically, the VIX is sitting at around 30. Historically speaking, when the VIX has been marked in this area, it has been lower over the next month 71% of the time. These are fairly strong odds and make a very clear case: given that the VIX has risen, the odds strongly favor a lower level in the index at least over the next month from this point.

While the above data can be used as a general trading model for timing the VIX, we can gain more insight into the future direction of VIX movements based on the magnitude of recent rallies. Specifically, we have rallied by about 20 points in the VIX over the last 2 weeks. As you can see in the following charts, rallies of this magnitude tend to be sharply reversed over the coming weeks.

The above chart shows two things. First off, it shows that we are in a very unusual time period in that only a few data points are shaping the market probabilities. In other words, there haven’t been many rallies in the VIX of this magnitude over the last few decades. And secondly, of the data points we do have, 100% of occurrences saw the VIX lower over the next month.

If anyone ever told me that there was a 100% certainty that something would happen in the market, I would be very skeptical. And for that reason, I believe that we can take the above data set and simply conclude that historically speaking, there’s a very, very strong chance that the VIX is going to drop over the next month. Since SVXY is short the VIX on a half-leveraged basis, this means that it is poised to profit from this reversion to the mean.

Beyond simple market dynamics, however, I believe that there are powerful (and often overlooked) forces at work beneath the structure of SVXY which indicates that buying it now represents a strong opportunity to buy a pullback in an established trend.

Instrument Methodology

In my experience having talked about volatility trading products for several years, there are a not insignificant number of individuals trading instruments like SVXY who haven’t read the fine print of index which it is built upon. I am referring to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. Or that which I have previously named, “an instrument of wealth destruction.”

The reason that I have labeled this index such can really be seen simply through an examination of the long-run returns of the index.

As you can see in the chart above, the index which SVXY gives a negative one-half leveraged return on has roughly halved on an annualized basis over the past decade. In other words, if you were long this index for the past 10 years (as are a number of very popular volatility ETFs and ETNs), you would have almost entirely destroyed your initial investment.

SVXY is a winning ETF in my opinion in that it does the opposite of the above strategy, but does so at a reduced-risk basis so that in the event of volatility blowups, investors are afforded a degree of protection. But before giving a trade recommendation, we have to talk about exactly why this index continues to drop.

Put simply, the reason why the index which SVXY shorts drops basically every year is due to something called roll yield. Roll yield is what you get when you have exposure on a futures curve and futures prices converge towards the spot price. Depending on if the futures market is in contango or backwardation will determine if you receive negative or positive roll yield.

To give a picture for how this works in practice, here is the average price of the front two VIX futures contracts a certain number of days after the front contract became prompt. This average is calculated using the last 10 years of VIX futures data.

As you can see, there are two things at work here. First off, the futures prices are generally higher than the spot level of the VIX. And second off, during a typical month, VIX futures are declining in value towards the spot up until expiry of the contracts.

The reason why this matters is that SVXY is short these specific contracts through its methodology. In other words, in a typical month, SVXY Is short two futures contacts which are declining in value as they approach the spot price. And this decline is not small – I’ve calculated that over the past 10 years, on average the front-month contract falls by around 3% during its duration as the front of the curve.

And here’s the trade recommendation. I suggest that investors consider buying call options on SVXY. I believe that the current rally in the VIX has almost run its course and that investors looking to sell now stand to gain over the coming weeks. However, there is always the tail-risk of shorting the VIX which is why I suggest a risk-limited approach of trading options. I’ve personally traded bull call spreads in the past and have found the options book liquid enough to get favorable prices in the ETF.

Conclusion

As the markets have strongly sold off on the back of the coronavirus, the VIX has rallied substantially. Historic odds strongly suggest that the VIX is headed downwards over the next month. The index which SVXY shorts drops by around 50% per year, indicating that SVYX is a strong long-run play on volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.