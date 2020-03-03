Little Dow Dogs Laugh After February Reckoning

Analyst one-year targets forecast 10 highest yield Dow stocks producing 16.33% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all 10. Low-priced "little" Dow dogs regained their lead in broker-augured gains for March.

30 Dow stocks represent nine of eleven Sectors. Dow Tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top ten target-estimated net gains ranged from 29.93%-46.13% topped by Exxon 2/28/20.

"The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration".

Foreword

While more than half the collection of Dow Industrials are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, the five lowest-priced Dogs of the Dow are worth a look. This month three of the five even live up to the idea of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed the single share price. Two more, show prices within $9 of meeting that goal.

With renewed downside market pressure, it was possible for three (Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Dow (NYSE:DOW) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)) of five lowest-priced high-yield Dow stocks, to become fair-priced again with their annual yield meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end.

After the February dip, the time to buy the top yield Dow dogs is at hand.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Targeted 29.93% To 46.13% Net Gains From Top 10 Dow Dogs By March 2021

Five of 10 top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) So, our March 2020 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

Estimates based on dividend returns from $1k invested in the 10 highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: One-year target prices by single analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to February 28, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Exxon Mobil Corp. was forecast to net $461.28, based on the median of target price estimates from 24 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% above the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $453.06, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 4% over the market as a whole.

Dow Inc. was projected to net $375.81, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 18 analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number is still not available for DOW

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) was projected to net $373.47 based on the median of target price estimates from 28 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% over the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) was projected to net $358.43, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 27 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% over the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc. was projected to net $334.12, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from 17 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) was projected to net $331.33, based on the median of target price estimates from 28 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% more than the market as a whole.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) was projected to net $323.58, based on the median of target price estimates from 27 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 30% less than the market as a whole.

Boeing Co. (BA) netted $305.20 based on the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% more than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $299.33, based on the median of target estimates from 20 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 36.16% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top 10 Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 2% over the market as a whole.

Source: youtube.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

The February 28, 2020 Dow 30 By Yield

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 3.32% To 6.93% Per YCharts And 3.27% To 7.08% Per IndexArb

Top 10 Dow dogs as of 2/28/20 by both YCharts and IndexArb represented six of 11 Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same nine stocks in dissimilar order and disagreed about the tenth choice.

Top yielding stock, Dow, Inc. [1] was the lone basic materials sector representative in the top ten on both lists. It topped the YCharts list but placed third per IndexARB.

Second and third places for both charts went to two energy stocks. Second for YCharts and third for IndexArb was Exxon Mobil Corp. [2] [3]. The other energy representative placed third on YCharts second per IndexArb, Chevron Corp. [3] [2].

Fourth place on both the YChart and IndexArb lists went to the top of two technology firms in the top 10, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) [4]. The other technology representative placed ninth on YCharts and eighth for IndexArb, Cisco Systems Inc. [9] [8].

In fifth place on both lists was the first of two healthcare representatives, Pfizer [5]. The other Healthcare representatives placed seventh on YCharts, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) [7], but IndexArb put their other healthcare representative in tenth place, Merck & Co. [10].

A lone Dow index communication services firm placed sixth on both lists, Verizon (VZ) [6].

Finally, Two industrials firms ranked eighth and tenth per YCharts and seventh and ninth for IndexArb: 3M Co (MMM) [8] [7], and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) [10] [9] to complete the February 28 top ten list of dogs of the Dow by yield.

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top 10 Dow dogs by yield as of market close 2/28/2020. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Seven of the top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the 10 exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those 10). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In the Dow 30 Index, three of top 10 now meet that goal. Dow Inc., Pfizer, and now Exxon Mobil qualified as buyable this month.

However, two more Dow Dogs are within range of shedding prices just 25% or less to meet the goal: Cisco Systems at $39.93 is within $2.01 or 5.04% of its $37.94 goal; Verizon at $54.16 needs to drop 8.42% to $49.60 to see dividend yield from $1K invested exceed the single share price, and shrug off its overbought condition.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price vs. dividend yield for the top 10 Dow dogs was 61% per YCharts and 63% per IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the 10 was 39% for YCharts and 37% for IndexArb. Plainly the $0.47 gap in price per dollar of dividend between YCharts market price and the IndexArb predicted price is just over 2% this month and enough to move the needle in favor of higher yield for the IndexArb list.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, 28 of these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top 10 average price per dollar of annual dividend for February 28, 2020 was $21.66 per YCharts or $23.13 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Price Drops Or Dividend Increases Of 5.02% To 50% Could Get Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, Dow, Exxon and Pfizer are under the goal, while Verizon, and Cisco prices are currently within 9% of closing the gap between share price and dividend from $1k invested.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Index Shows 28.53% To 40.78% Top 10 Upsides To February 28, 2021; (32) No Downsides Were Noted From Broker 1-Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 16.33% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Dow Dogs As Of February 28, 2021

10 top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Dow dogs selected 2/28/20 revealing the highest dividend yields represented six of the 11 sectors in YCharts and IndexArb reckonings.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected Five Lowest-Priced of the 10 Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 35.84% Vs. (34) 30.81% Net Gains By All 10 Come February 28, 2021

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 16.33% more gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced, Exxon Mobil Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gains of 46.13%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for February 28 were: Pfizer, Cisco Systems Inc., Dow Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Exxon Mobil, with prices ranging from $33.42 to $51.44.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for February 28 were: Verizon Communications, Chevron, Caterpillar Inc., International Business Machines, and 3M Co., whose prices ranged from $54.16 to $149.24.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017, the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018, analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters.)

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dogs photo: youtube.com.

