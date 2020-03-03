The Fed Needs To Cut Rates By 50 Bps

The pricing of Fed funds futures shows that market fully expects the Fed to cut rates by 50 bps within the next few months. Given the panic, the sooner this happens the better.

The prevailing view in the financial media is that the Fed needs to cut rates to mitigate the anti-growth impact of the Covid-19 virus panic. I see it differently. The panic has caused a severe correction in the market for just about all risky assets, and a surge in the price of safe assets. The common denominator behind everything that is happening in the market is that investors' demand for cash, cash equivalents risk-free short-term securities has surged. In short, the demand for "money" has surged. The Fed should, and really must, offset the increased demand for money by reducing the attractiveness of money - and that means lowering short-term interest rates. To judge by current financial market pricing, the market is effectively signaling the Fed that a cut of 50 bps is called for, and it needs to happen ASAP.

A Fed rate cut along the lines the market is calling for will not strengthen the economy. Easier money can never generate growth all by itself, but easier monetary conditions can make it easier for the market to cope with adverse conditions. Smooth-running financial markets are an essential ingredient to the health of the economy. Right now, financial market conditions are an impediment to growth, and the Fed can and should remove that impediment by acting soon.

Chart #1

As Chart #1 shows, 10-yr Treasury yields have fallen to new, all-time lows-currently 1.17%. 5-yr Treasury yields are now just under 1%, a level last seen/exceeded only during the panic surrounding the PIIGS and Brexit crises (2011-2013).

Chart #2

Chart #2 is the best way to judge whether the Fed is keeping short-term rates too high. The red line (5-yr TIPS yields, which are the market's expectation for what the real Fed funds rate (the blue line) will average over the next 5 years, has recently fallen below the current real Fed funds rate by about 50 bps (the 5-yr TIPS yield is -0.44%, and that is about 50 bps below the difference between the current Fed funds target, 1.75%, and the current Core PCE inflation rate, which is about 1.7%). In short, the market now thinks the Fed is "too tight." The pricing of Fed funds futures shows that market fully expects the Fed to cut rates by 50 bps within the next few months. Given the panic, the sooner this happens the better.

Chart #3

Chart #3 shows the prices of gold and 5-yr TIPS (using the inverse of their real yield as a proxy for their price). Both have surged of late, reflecting the market's strong desire for safe and safe-haven assets.

The Fed can't provide a cure for the Covid-19 virus, but it can mitigate its adverse effects by easing monetary conditions in response to the market's increased desire for money and money equivalents. Doing so is simply doing the Fed's principal job, which is to maintain a balance between the supply of money and the demand for it. Right now, the Fed is not doing enough, and we can see that in the fact that inflation expectations have fallen by roughly 25 bps in the past 10 days, to a relatively low 1.4%, as shown in Chart #4.

Chart #4

