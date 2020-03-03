Horribly Wrong Bears Defeated By Dynex Capital

Investors who missed out during Summer 2019 weren't listening to the earnings calls. Management predicted this quite clearly.

Shares rallied above the top end of our target range, reaching the "overpriced" range. Returning 35% in a couple of quarters can do that.

It has since recovered, outperforming all peers to deliver an incredible gain for investors who bought during that sale.

Bears were way too bearish. They pushed Dynex Capital to incredible prices during Summer 2019.

Sometimes, bears make dumb decisions.

Perhaps, you are thinking that “dumb” is too harsh a term. Fair enough, but by the end of this article you are likely to change your mind.

Dynex Capital (DX) plunged because many investors in the mortgage REIT space have virtually no idea how they work. We are absolutely okay with that. It makes us a lot of money.

The only sad part about our investing in DX is that we didn’t predict just how many bears would run for the door:

We missed the bottom on Dynex Capital by a material amount. However, investors who jumped in when we said to buy are up significantly. At recent prices, DX is in our overpriced range.

DX valuation

Dynex Capital in our spreadsheet:

Source: The REIT Forum

DX has rallied so much that they are within our overpriced range:

So, let’s dive into the REIT.

Source: The REIT Forum

I want to highlight that shares dipped this morning (February 24, 2020) as we saw Treasury yields falling and spreads widening between mortgage-backed securities and Treasury rates. Consequently, I’ve modified the index card to indicate that we’re still a little bit bearish.

We’re adding in a chart from MBS Live to show the change in mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries so far today:

Source: MBSLive

Now we’re going to get back to the rest of the analysis, which isn’t focused on the bond movements from the last few hours.

The recovery

Dynex Capital suffered through a rough period for their share price. Shares bottomed out at an absolutely absurd discount to book value. Dynex Capital should not trade at a huge discount to book value.

They no longer do. However, investors should remember that the market can be irrational. With Dynex in our overpriced range, shares have already rallied by about 43% from their 52-week low.

That is an enormous rally.

That does not include the value of their monthly dividends. That is simply the change in the share price. At this point, it is fair to say that investors who were bearish at the bottom were simply wrong. In fact, they were not just wrong.

They made a terrible decision.

They fundamentally misunderstood virtually everything that matters about mortgage REITs.

They misunderstood dividend safety issues.

They misunderstood price-to-book value ratios.

They misunderstood future net interest income projections.

They misunderstood how hedging and assets work together.

The bears goofed. They should be ashamed of themselves. We’re going to walk you through the fundamentals of Dynex Capital and how shares got to our overpriced range after residing deep within our strong buy range.

Price to Book

The first thing we want to highlight is the price-to-book ratio. If we look at the current price-to-book ratio, it’s near the top end of the historical ranges:

Source: TIKR.com

Using trailing book values, the price-to-book was rarely running over 1.10. We believe Dynex Capital has a nice increase in book value per share so far in Q1 2020. That’s not a leap. The work by Scott Kennedy reflects an increase in book value. Want more? Management indicated book value per share had increased substantially during January 2020. The commentary was on the Q4 2019 earnings call:

The book value performance for the fourth quarter reflected our longer duration position in the back end of the yield curve, causing book value to initially decline as rates in the long end increased. During the month of January, this positioning, along with the tightening in agency CMBS and higher coupon RMBS outperformance has resulted in book value increasing to an estimated $19.30 to $19.50 per share, a 7% to 8% rise versus year-end. Our book value and earnings performance reflect the diversified construction of the portfolio and our consistent macroeconomic view. 2019 clearly demonstrated the value of diversification in the portfolio and in several ways. First, the improved ability to keep book value stable even when Agency RMBS spreads widened was largely due to the positive convexity of the agency CMBS portfolio. Second, the ability to protect cash flows with the offset provided by prepayment compensation from the CMBS portfolio, while higher premium amortization arose from increasing prepayments on the RMBS portfolio. This is a significant impact. For the full year 2019, prepayment compensation from CMBS offset 43% of the negative impact from increased premium amortization on the Agency RMBS portfolio."

Dividend safety

Mortgage REIT dividends are never entirely safe. There is substantial risk in the dividends. However, many investors place too much emphasis on very short-term impacts to core EPS. They were not willing to look even 2 quarters into the future for the recovery in adjusted net interest spread.

Source: Dynex Capital investor presentation

Management of Dynex Capital referenced their expectations for forward earnings and the impact it would have on the dividend. They provided this commentary before the share price had bottomed out. These comments are from the 2019 Q2 earnings conference call:

Source: DX Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dynex Capital discount to book value

Dynex Capital was trading at an absolutely obscene discount to book value. There are times when an obscene discount to book value is warranted for a mortgage REIT. Specifically, when a mortgage REIT has obscenely high operating expenses paid to an external manager. That is when the discount to book value should be massive. Dynex Capital is internally managed and management is quite good. They should never have traded at such a large discount to book value. Rather than feeling sorry for themselves, the board put a significant repurchase program in place.

Source: Steve Benedetti, Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

During Q3 2019, Dynex Capital put that program to work. By repurchasing shares at a substantial discount to book value, DX was able to deliver a significant increase in book value per share.

When a good mortgage REIT trades at a substantial discount, they will usually utilize a share repurchase program. Generally speaking, a substantial discount is about 20%. When the price-to-book value ratio is lower than 0.8, it should trigger management to begin using the share repurchase program aggressively. If the discount exceeds 25%, it is time to be significantly more aggressive.

Many mortgage REITs own a substantial allocation to Agency MBS. Dynex Capital falls within that group.

Source: Dynex Capital investor presentation

A significant portion of their portfolio is highly liquid. That means they can sell off positions at market value in minutes rather than spending months trying to unload a physical property. The ability to sell at market prices in a matter of minutes gives a mortgage REIT dramatically more flexibility for share repurchase programs. Having this flexibility is an excellent tool for any board of directors willing to utilize it. Investors who are shorting the shares are thoroughly punished when the next earnings release shows the gain to book value per share.

Future earnings

As an Agency focused mortgage REIT, Dynex Capital depends on the ability to borrow funds at a lower interest rate than the yield on Agency MBS. The reductions to short-term interest rates over the last few quarters (including Q4 2019 projections) have significantly reduced the pressure on the cost of funds for many mortgage REITs. This puts the company in a better position for future net interest income because a lower cost of funds allows them to have a larger net interest spread. Beyond the reduction to the cost of funds, a moderate increase in long-term 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and Treasury rates through the end of Q4 was favorable. So far in 2020, we’ve seen Treasury yields declining. That is negative for most mortgage REITs because of prepayment amortization. For Dynex Capital, it is less of an issue since management predicted a decline in rates.

Source: Dynex Capital investor presentation

DX positioned the portfolio to gain substantially in January 2020.

Source: Dynex Capital investor presentation

Notice that a 50-basis point drop in Treasury yields was capable of producing a 6.8% increase in shareholders' equity (green box).

Prepayments are still a concern though they should be less of a headwind for DX than for many of their peers.

Source: Dynex Capital investor presentation

Were we right?

Dynex Capital was correct in predicting their future earnings ability. They were correct in assessing that the market traded shares at an absurd discount to book value. They were effective in repurchasing shares and narrowing the discount to book value. They dramatically outperformed most of their peers in total shareholder return because of that execution.

Investors should remember that total shareholder return is the change in share price plus dividends paid during a period. When a mortgage REIT runs their buyback program effectively, it does more than increase book value per share. It also punishes the shorts and encourages the market to reward the mortgage REIT with a higher price-to-book ratio. That is precisely what we predicted and precisely what happened.

Congratulations to the many investors who followed our prior buy ratings on DX and enjoyed exceptional sector-beating returns during the last several quarters.

